Anzhi: Right Idea - Wrong Location?

Anzhi Makhachkala. The club based in the heart of Dagestan, the most dangerous regions of Russia and possibly one of the most dangerous locations on Earth. However, Anzhi comes as a breath of fresh air to a region in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. 'The Eagles', formed 22 years ago, have a project in place which would surely see them conquer football on a domestic and international scale. Financial backing is of no issue, as the club where purchased by Russian billionaire Suleyman Kerimov.



Their ambition can be highlighted from a few of the players they boast in their ranks:

Key members of Anzhi's squad Player Arrived from (club) Transfer Fee Comments Samuel Eto'o Inter Milan €20 million The icon of Anzhi Makhachkala. The Cameroonian proved to be Anzhi's marquee signing, with his arrival in Dagestan signalling Anzhi's intent to the rest of Europe. Eto'o is the club's 6th highest goal scorer of all time (34) and captains the side. Willian Shakhtar Donetsk €30-35 million Another massive signing and statement from 'The Eagles'. The versatile Brazilian attacker was being supposedly being chased by Chelsea and Tottenham, but opted for Anzhi. Once again, the club flexed their financial muscles. Igor Denisov Zenit St Petersburg €15 million Multiple reasons why Anzhi look good after pulling off this surprising transfer. The controversial Russian captain and enforcing central midfielder arrives in Dagestan, with one presuming he will be occupying a starting berth in the hub of Anzhi's midfield. The Russian's last season proved to be turbulent, although he has never been far from controversy. Christopher Samba Queens Park Rangers €12 million Christopher Samba, previously of Anzhi left for London based QPR, who were attempting to salvage their Premier League status. Failing miserably in the process, Christopher Samba failed to impress for the R's whilst collecting a lucrative wage in the process. Anzhi, the club he left six months ago, have renewed interest in bringing their former centre half back to reclaim his spot. A very bizarre transfer, as Samba himself stated that he had 'no intentions of returning to Russia'. Lassana Diarra (Lass) Real Madrid €8 million The vastly experienced Frenchman arrived on Russian shores from Spanish giants Real Madrid, after falling down the pecking order at his former employees. Lass solidifes the hub of the midfield and is expected to partner Igor Denisov next season in the heart of midfield. Aleksandr Kokorin Dynamo Moscow €19 million Alonside Alan Dzagoev, Kokorin is one of the most exciting prospects of Russian football. Anybody with an interest in the youth levels of football is likely to have heard of the forward. His breakthrough season with Dynamo in 2012-13 has led to Anzhi matching his release clause and signing an extremely gifted footballer, in whom they could reap the benefits from for years to come.





In the 2012-13 season, Anzhi had qualified for that seasons respective Europa League campaign. It may be Europe's second string competition, but it was available for Anzhi to gain exposure across the continent and use it as a platform for their aspirations. There campaign may have ended in the Round of 16 in a 1-0 defeat to the hands of Newcastle United, but the fans were more disappointed about the location of their 'home' games. A setback which was to follow the consecutive season. UEFA imposed a ban on Anzhi Makhachkala that their home games were to be hosted in Moscow due to the unstability and security fears of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. The club held their 'home' ties in the Europa League in the Ramenskoye Arena - previously of Saturn Moscow, located on the outskirts of Moscow. The same ban with similar reasons has been imposed for the upcoming season (2013-14).



Here's just a section of what UEFA had to say on their reason behind the ban:



"The UEFA emergency panel and decided that due to the security situation in Dagestan and the North Caucasus, no UEFA competition match is allowed to be played in this region during the 2013/14 season,"



In fairness to UEFA, they have a valid reason. Correctly, Europe's football governing body is prioritising the safety of everyone concerned over a game of football. It's the correct thing to do. Under the circumstances and given the location, it would seem silly to impose anything less. Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, there has been ongoing conflict for mutliple reasons within the North Caucasus region. Conflict within Dagestan is likely as the region is divided widely. A lot of tension is between the two different islamic groups located in Dagestan; the Sufi's and the Salafist's - the root of religious disagreements and issues in the region.



The three main issues responsible for the conflict in the city for many years now are religious, economic and political. They can be sectioned into the purpose behind the movements:

Religious - The religious problems are mostly directed at members of Dagestan's society that violate Islamic law. Perhaps a problem that may never been resolved, as Dagestan is the most ethnically diverse region of Russia. There main issues are the sale of alcohol in the region and sexual impropriety - which many protesters have caused problems for what they believe is correct. Economic - The less harmful of three. The main economic issues lie amongst gangs (often with political ties) disagreeing over the way businesses take out their dealings and the pricing. The gangs are mostly associated to crimes which involve damage done to businesses or intimidating the owners. It's a vicious cycle, as the owners are bullied and forced to do what they are told - or risk the expense of their lives. Political - The issues behind those who partake in the events aimed at the politics are similar to those in other war torn regions or third world countries. This can be sectioned further into two. One of the main reasons in the vengeance against corrupt politicians and officals and police brutality. In some cases, it can be considered an understandable reason for those with strong feelings fighting for equality for all. The other reason can be linked with moves of power from political groups with ties in crime. Corruption is the theme for political issues.

Generally, the three causes of conflict overlap eachother, but all involved tend to be fighting for the same purpose: democracy, vengeance and equality for all Dagestani's.



However, it's not that basic. It stems from way back in 1999, when muslim fundamentalists from neighbouring Chechnya launched a military invasion into Dagestan - with the aim of creating an Islamic state of Dagestan. The two leaders of the movement, Shamil Basayev and Ibn Al-Khattab's expectations of the inhabitats were soon crushed by a harsh reality. The deluded leaders of the movement expected to be welcomed into Dagestan as liberators, but could not have portrayed themselves in a worse way. They were seen as religious fanatics, leading to more violence within North Caucasus. A backlash from the Dagestani natives, as well as spontaneous militia's and the police, with assistance from the Russian army soon saw backtracking. Left with little options, the fundamentalists fled back to Chechnya. Subsequently, an invasion on Chechnya a year later was to follow from Russian forces. A little bit of the history as to why the conflict is still ongoing within both regions.





Without getting sidetracked, the events of 1999 in and around the North Caucasus region has never been fully resolved and are still ongoing, just not to the same extent. Dagestan is a scene known for low level Islamic insurgency and also a low-level threat of terrorism. UEFA have taken sensible action by forcing Anzhi to relocate their European matches to avoid any problems that could arise.

However, the argument from Anzhi fans is that there is no high profile past events in relation to football that can make one consider their safety is at risk. Anzhi Makhachkala host their Russian Premier League games within the hub of Dagestan and have hosted domestic games there for over twenty years. In this time span, there has been no high profile disturbances which have relation to football. Rightly fighting their corner with a valid point. The violence that hampers the city is of little relevance to football - which IS responsible for bringing the supporters of FC Anzhi Makhachkala together in a friendly environment. The club is extremely popular amongst the people of Dagestan. They alll support the club and have little to no history of hooliganism or football violence, in contrast to their fierce rivals Zenit St. Petersburg. However, the club itself does not help the fans in it's pursuit of European football to be hosted in the region. The players and staff of Anzhi Makhackala train and live in Moscow - travelling into Dagestan on match days and departing shortly after the games - spending little time in Makhachkala, the hub of the divided North Caucasus region. The main reason being the safety and security of the staff and players of the club and that allowing all to stay in Dagestan on a regular basis would prove to be a risk nobody is willing to take. A 2000 mile round trip between Moscow - Makhachkala proves to be the method in place. In theory, and a harsh reality for Anzhi Makhachkala, they are their own worst enemies.

Safety is the topic of UEFA's decisions. An interesting debate I have seen in the past and not just associated with Anzhi Makhachkala - is your safety fully guaranteed anywhere? It's most likely not. Whether it is in the heart of Makhachkala or in your bedroom, your safety cannot be 100% secure. Clearly, Dagestan is dangerous and has various movements with the intention of causing harm (notably why the tourism levels in the region are almost non-existent), yet fail to impose a ban on other sections of nations. If Anzhi was located in England or Spain, for instance, would they be recieving harsh treatment for something out of their control? I sincerely doubt it. Now there may not be a distinct threat of terrorism in those two countries, yet there are other issues that could arise and put the fans and players at risk.

However, UEFA should look into a previous event that the Anzhi Arena has hosted. Flo Rida and a few other artists performed in the Anzhi Arena. Admittedly, security was tight and an issue occuring was prevented in all ways possible, but UEFA could learn from this. There was no issues whatsoever and the security measures in place contributed in what seemed an excellent evening for all concerned. If UEFA deployed the same security measures to ensure the safety of both sets of supporters, I am sure the same outcome will occur as the concert: enjoyment. The desperation amongst Anzhi fans to host European competitions in Makhachkala is on a large scale - UEFA could replicate the same measures in order to allow Anzhi to be treated 'normal'.

It is in UEFA's best interest to ensure safety and I for one would expect no less in 2013; but I feel Anzhi's treatment from UEFA has been questionable and blown out of proportion. It is not fan related problems, yet the club are being targeted for events which are out of their hands.

Anzhi Makhachkala is a project in progress which has positives and negatives. As expected, a lot of opposing Russian fans have become detractors of the project due to the influx of financial support the club has gained from mega-rich owner, Kerimov. Understandly, a club starting up in the unorthodox way which has become a regular occurance in world football through the help of minted owners attracts negative publicity - it is helping to ease the situation in Dagestan. The club provides unity for it's supporters. Supporters to different religious views, backgrounds and ethnicities are drawn into the club's ground for the sole purpose of watching Anzhi; the widely supported club from Dagestan residents. As I mentioned that the situations and divisions currently in Dagestan are of no fault of Anzhi Makhachkala and they cannot prevent it, they are certainly trying for the next generation of Dagestan children. Anzhi opened their first youth academy in Dagestan and one which is providing to be beneficial to the community. The club is scouting and recruiting impressive younger talents in the area and nurturing them for the first team. Whether they match Anzhi's expectations or not is irrelevant, as they set up these players nicely for a career involved in football at any standard, ultimately keeping the Dagestan's next generations away from the multiple divisions which spiralls into a world of crime, corruption and uncertainty. Clearly it isn't there main objective of the youth academy, but it can be conveyed as a discrete way of providing hope for the residents.

With no signs of improvement on the matter, it ultimately seems that Anzhi's project may continue to be halted. With Kerimov heavily investing into the club in the form of players and the construction of a 40,000 seater, ironically to fulfill UEFA's requirements. Millions being spent has resulted in little success and continous set backs in Europe, Anzhi could be prevented from ever maximising their devastating potential. The instability of Dagestan and conflicts between a range of ethnic groups requires a lot of work to grind out fully of the region. That certainly isn't a problem that can be resolved quickly. Ultimately, Anzhi may struggle to ever establish themselves with their surroundings proving to be menacing and UEFA not willing to take the risk to allow Anzhi the freedom of a normal football club.











