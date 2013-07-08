Atlético Madrid To Sign David Villa

Barcelona have officially confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur target David Villa, is set to join Atlético Madrid after a fee believed to be around £4.4 million was agreed.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked to Spurs during the current transfer market, but Atlético Madrid look to have secured his services for a miniscule fee. Villa signed for Barcelona in 2010 for £40 million, and enjoyed a successful first season at the club, in which he scored 23 goals in all competitions. During his second season however, Spain's all time leading goal scorer suffered a broken tibia and struggled to regain his position in the starting line up, after his subsequent eight month lay off. The signing of Neymar made it explicit that Villa was to be sold this summer.

Atlético Madrid are to sign David Villa as a replacement for Falcao, whom they sold to Monaco for around £45 million. David Villa has scored 235 goals in 461 career appearances.