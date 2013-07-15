Cavani Completes PSG Medical

According to La Gazetta Dello Sport, "El Matador" Edinson Cavani, has completed a medical in Paris ahead of his £54 million move to PSG. The Italian newspaper has also reported that the deal will be made official tomorrow.

Cavani was the Serie A top scorer last season, scoring 29 goals in 34 league games. The 26 year old has been the subject of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, but PSG won the race to sign Cavani as they were the only club willing to meet his £54 million release clause.

The signing of Cavani has reportedly created problems for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Napoli president has told Tutto Napoli that "Ibrahimovic will not play with Cavani, he has been promised a transfer".