Juventus legend, Alessandro Del Piero, told Sky Sport Italia today that he hopes La Vecchia Signora's new number ten, Carlos Tevez, wears his former number "with love".

Del Piero stated: "I thank Carlos [Tevez] for his kind words about me at his unvieling as a Juventus player. I hope that he wears the number 10 jersey with love." The former Juve player wore the number ten jersey for almost 20 years before leaving the club last summer. Tevez, who signed from Manchester City earlier in the mercato for a reported £10 milion, will be the first player to wear the famous number 10 shirt since Ale left the club.

When asked about Juventus' chances of glory next season, Del Piero replied: "They [Juventus] are clear favourites for the Scudetto and, next season, they will also be very competitive in Europe".