Tito Reign Comes To An End At Barca

Tonight, it's been announced that Barcelona manager, Tito Vilanova, will leave the Catalan club due to health issues. Vilanova only took over from Pep Guardiola last summer, but had to miss a the majority of the 2012/113 season due to his ongoing health problems, which forced him to travel to the States to receive treatment for cancer.

The 44-year-old had a tumour removed from his throat in late 2011 but suffered a relapse a year later and was forced to undergo more serious treatment. After spending a large amount of time in the United States he returned to Barcelona in April, and speaking to the media for the first time since his treatment he said: 'I feel with desire and with strength I want to continue next season.' Vilanova pushed his next treatment back to June as he was due to collect Barcelona league title in May, a brilliant achievement for his side.

"Tito Vilanova will continue treatment of his illness, he will not be able to continue as FC Barcelona's head manager," club president Sandro Rosell stated. He continued , "this is a very difficult blow to the club, but we have overcome many difficult setbacks. Finally Rosell added, "We will most likely announce the name of the next FC Barcelona manager early next week."

Here are some more quotes from today's conference. “I would like to ask all media, in his name and that of his family, to show respect for them beginning today. Over the next few days, we will be presenting a new coach, probably at the beginning of next week. We have met with all the players, with the captains and the veterans and we have decided not to play in Poland tomorrow. We have also decided that life goes on. This is a tough break for Barca but we have had many and we always come through. So, I will ask all of you for your understanding.”

Everyone at VAVEL wishes Tito the very best in his recovery and a speedy return to the beautiful game.