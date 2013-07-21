Napoli Set To Sign Arsenal Target

The Corriere dello Sport claims Napoli have agreed a €35 million deal with Real Madrid for Gonzalo Higuain.

Reports suggest that Napoli have turned their attention to the Argentinian after they had there attempt to sign Damiao rejected. According to the Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid accepted the bid from Napoli, but sources close to the player have suggested Napoli will have to work on personal terms, with Higuain wanting huge wages.

The Argentine striker was transfer listed since declaring his desire to leave Madrid, after a tough season under Mourinho, where he didn't feature to often. New Napoli boss, Benitez, will want to put his stamp on his team, and the Spaniard has €64 million to spend this Summer, after the departure of Cavani, who joined PSG.

Arsenal were reportedly close to striking a deal with Real Madrid for the Argentine international, but were unwilling to meet the Spanish club's evaluation of the player. Real Madrid reportedly upped their price from the £25 million which Arsenal were close to agreeing upon.

Gonzalo Higuain has been at Real Madrid for six seasons, scoring 122 goals in 266 games. The 25 year old however, has not been the first choice striker at the club since the signing of Karim Benzema, and is now looking for first team football elsewhere: "I am leaving Real Madrid, the decision has been made, I feel the time is right and I want a change of scenery."