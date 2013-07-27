Wolfsburg Look To Gustavo

Wolfsburg have made an official approach for Bayern Munich's, Luis Gustavo. Director, Mike Schussler, told Bild: "We've made contact and expressed our interest. We want to do things correctly. There are still some obstacles to overcome, however."

Sporting director, Klaus Allofs stated his club's interest in the player last week, and that contact had been made with the player's agent: "If you are looking to improve your team, you have to discuss the name of Luiz Gustavo. We are interested in the player and we have told his agent about that."

After the signing of Thiago and Mario Gotze, 25 year old, Luis Gustavo, has dropped down the pecking order and is set to be a squad player under Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian has played 100 games for the Bavarian club since he joined from Hoffenheim in 2010, and has scored six goals in all competitions. He was a vital member of the Brazilian squad which won the Confederations Cup earlier in the summer also.

Arsenal were believed to be previously interested in the player.