Milan Refute Fiorentina's Claims On Shady Ljajic Negotiations

The Adem Ljajic to Milan rumours have been in full swing the past few days, with Milan CEO Adriano Galliani confirming the club made a verbal offer of €8 million to the Florence based side. The Viola swiftly refused the offer as they consider the 21 year old Serbian striker to be valued around €10 million. The forward had an explosive season in 2012-2013 bagging 11 goals and 8 assists in 21 league appearances. Fiorentina have also started their own negotiations with Ljajic to renew his contract which has one year remaining. No doubt the club is still reeling from the Bosman transfer of Montolivo who had little trouble adjusting to life in Milan.

Milan seem to be one step ahead of Fiorentina as Sky Italia reports that the player has agreed to a 5 year deal with the club.The enticing lure of Champions League football may be the reason Ljajic is pushing for a move to the Rossoneri. Alongside the likes of El Shaarawy and Balotelli, Ljajic will make Milan a youthful force to be reckoned with, not only in Serie A but across Europe.

Tensions between the two clubs seem to be on the rise as Fiorentina released an official statement on their website condemning Milan's offer as " unaccpetable, certainly late and absolutely inopportune".

Galliani did not waste any time responding to the accusations on the official Milan TV channel. "I don't see what we have done wrong in terms of the negotiations for Ljajic and I don't see where we have done anything to late," the CEO responded when questioned on Fiorentina's statement. Galliani also was quick to say the deal will not be finalized today due to several pieces of the transfer being incomplete.

Here's a sneak peek at what Ljajic has to offer.