Sampdoria vs. Juventus: How We Lived It
Image: @SerieAPictures
21:43. Thank you for following our live coverage of Sampdoria vs. Juventus. The defending champions have made a perfect start to their season, and looked very impressive during the second half.

21:39. Tevez's debut goal was enough to give Juventus their first victory over Sampdoria in seven years.

21:38. F.T. Juventus 1 - 0 Sampdoria

90' Three minutes of added time. 

90' Castellini slides in with two feet and downs Lichsteiner. The referee could have been more leniant and taken the conditions into consideration.

90' RED CARD CASTELLINI

89' Double change for Juventus. Vucinic off for Giovinco and Tevez makes way for Llorente.

83' Eder's corner kick finds Gabbiadini at the back post, but his touch is wayward and the ball goes out for a goal kick. Sampdoria are still posing a threat to Juventus.

82' Berardi off for Castellini.

