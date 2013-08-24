Sampdoria vs. Juventus: How We Lived It

21:43. Thank you for following our live coverage of Sampdoria vs. Juventus. The defending champions have made a perfect start to their season, and looked very impressive during the second half.

21:39. Tevez's debut goal was enough to give Juventus their first victory over Sampdoria in seven years.

21:38. F.T. Juventus 1 - 0 Sampdoria

90' Three minutes of added time.

90' Castellini slides in with two feet and downs Lichsteiner. The referee could have been more leniant and taken the conditions into consideration.

90' RED CARD CASTELLINI

89' Double change for Juventus. Vucinic off for Giovinco and Tevez makes way for Llorente.

83' Eder's corner kick finds Gabbiadini at the back post, but his touch is wayward and the ball goes out for a goal kick. Sampdoria are still posing a threat to Juventus.

82' Berardi off for Castellini.

21:26. Tevez's goal:

76' Pandemonium in the Juventus yard box! Barzagli's attempted clearance of a low Eder cross hits off the back of his teammate, Vidal, and he is rather lucky that the ball fell straight back to his feet, as he is then able to hoof the ball well clear of the danger area.

74' Chance! Obiang rifles an effort on goal from fully 25 yards which swerved just wide of the post. Let off for Juventus.

72' Pogba's head is met with the stray boot of Costa, resulting in a head wound for the 19 year old and the ruination of a rather expensive Juventus away jersey.

71' Double change for Sampdoria. Eramo off for Soriano and Gastaldello has come off for Mustafi.

69' Chance! A great chipped ball to the back post is met by Lichsteiner who's header narrowly misses the target. Pogba has been a livewire for Juventus in this second half.

68' Vidal attempts a long range effort on goal but it goes well wide.

66' Tevez's goal has sparked the game into life, with both sides looking for the vital second goal. A cross by Eder from the right hand side takes a slight deflection off the foot of Pirlo, and has to be punched clear of goal by Buffon.

64' Vidal booked.

63' DISALLOWED GOAL! A wonderful ball into the penalty from Eder is met by the sliding Costa at the near post, but his judged to have been offside by the linesman.

57' Pogba plays the ball into the feet of Vidal who chips the ball beautifully into the path of the Frenchman who continued his run into the penalty area. The 19 year old sqaures the ball to Tevez inside the six yard box, and the new number ten makes no mistake in tapping the ball into the empty net. Wonderful goal by La Vecchia Signora.

57' GOOOOOOLLLLLLLL JUVENTUS!!! Tevez on his debut!

55' Pirlo's set piece is headed across the six yard box by Pogba, but is scrambled clear by the Sampdoria backline.

54' Llorente is warming up on the touchline. He could be what La Vecchia Signora need to unlock the Samp defence.

52' Pirlo's resulting costless kick from 30 yards flies well over the crossbar.

51' Eramo booked for a tackle from behind on Tevez.

49' Lichsteiner crosses the ball well into the near post area, but no one attacks it with any real intent and Da Costa gathers it.

47' Eder's set piece delivery from the left hand side of the penalty is comfortably chested away by Vucinic.

20:50. We're underway once again!

20:44. Juventus were impressive during the opening exchanges, but their intensity dropped as Sampdoria gained their defensive bearings. Conte will undoubtedly call for more "grinta" during his half time team talk.

20:40. Sampdoria have defended very well so far, pressing high and dropping deep when necessary.

20:35. A first half inundated with rain, rather than quality, comes to an end in the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

20:32. HALF TIME: Sampdoria 0 - 0 Juventus

45' A great ball into the six yard box from Berardi has to be headed clear of the danger area from Chiellini. Disappointing lack of attacker in the penalty are for the delivery.

42' Gastaldello is forced into a clearance on the right of the penalty area after a clever turn from Tevez.

40' Sampdoria's defensive line has dropped extremely deep, which has, thus far, not allowed Juventus to play searching balls in behind.

34' Pirlo's attempts to curl the ball to the back post from a set piece, but the ball sails over everyone and out for a goal kick.

32' Berardi and Gabbiadini are stretching the Juventus back three well so far.

31' Tevez plays a clever ball into the feet of Vucinic just outside the penalty area, but instead playing the return pass the number nine attempts a volley, which he widly miscues.

25' The weather seems to be getting worse and worse in Genoa tonight. The rain could begin to effect the playing conditions.

21' After a quick break, Vucinic provides a low through ball to Tevez on the left hand side of the penalty area. Comfortably saved by Da Costa. Poor defending from De Silvestri, who stumbled over the ball before it fell to Tevez.

19' Chance! Great corner kick to the back post from Pirlo is met by a diving Asamoah. The ball skips of the ground and has to be tipped over the bar by Da Costa.

16' Great low ball from the right hand side courtesy of Eder. Bonucci has to be at full stretch to clear it.

13' The low costless kick is easily cleared at the near post by Vucinic. Scrappy affair so far.

12' Costless kick given on the very edge of the box after Chiellini pulls back Gabbiadini. Sampdoria appealed for a penalty but replays have shown that the referee was correct.

8' Sampdoria are pressing very high up the park, leaving a lot of space for the likes of Vidal and Pogba in front of the home sides defence.

3' Chance! A 25 yard strike from Pirlo has to be tipped over the bar by Da Costa. Great strike from the regista, who will be key for Juventus tonight.

2' Juventus look full of confidence in the early exchanges.

1' KICK OFF

19:43. Sampdoria will wear their classic blue, red and white strip, whilst Juventus will be sporting their new yellow away jersey.

19:36. Highlights from the last time the two sides met:

19:33. Lichsteiner has scored on the opening day in the past two consecutive seasons; can he do it again tonight?

19:27. The last time the two sides met, Sampdoria won 3-2, with Icardi scoring the winning goal.

19:24. Barzagli: "It will be a tough match, Sampdoria will try to close us down very well. They're a team that has caused us problems in the past". (quotes via @ADP1113)

19:22. Surprisingly, Juventus have not beaten Sampdoria since 2006. Nedved scored the winning goal on that occasion.

19:18. Both sides will use the 3-5-2 formation.

19:12. Sampdoria's starting XI: Da Costa; Gastaldello, Palombo, Costa; De Silvestri, Eramo, Krsticic, Obiang, Berardi; Eder, Gabbiadini

19:11. Juventus bench: Storari, Caceres, Ogbonna, De Ceglie, Giovinco, Peluso, Llorente, Marrone, Padoin, Quagliarella, Matri, Isla

19:10. Juventus starting XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Lichsteiner, Vidal, Pirlo, Pogba, Asamoah; Tevez, Vucinic.

19:07. Hello everyone I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Sampdoria vs. Juventus.