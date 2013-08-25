Lazio vs. Udinese: How We Lived It

21:44. Thank you for following our coverage of Lazio vs. Udinese. Stay tuned to VAVEL UK for more Calcio action throughout the season!

21:42. VAVEL Man of the Match: Lucas Biglia

21:40. Goals from Hernanes and Candreva were enough for Lazio, but Muriel's goal set up a nervy end to the game for the home side.

21:38. FULL TIME: Lazio 2 - 1 Udinese.

95' Domizzi appeals for a penalty after a Cavanda tackle, but the referee wave play on. Replays have shown that the Cavanda won the ball cleanly.

93' Lulic chips the ball into Hernanes on the left hand side of the penalty area, where the attacking midfielder stikes a low volley into the midrift of the goalkeeper.

90' Six minutes to be added on!

87' Hernanes attempts a long range, curling effort on goal, but it is comfortably saved by Kelava.

82' Lazio substitution: Floccari for Klose

78' Basta delivers a great ball to the back post, but Muriel is just unable to reach it. All Udinese at the moment.

74' Lazio substitution: Onazi for Gonzalez

73' What miss from Zielinski!! After a terrible mistake from Dias, Maicosuel steals the ball and plays it into the path of Zielinski. In the one-on-one situation however, the 19 year old skies his effort.

72' Hernanes' influence has rather subsided in the second half.

69' Lazio have reverted to a back three. Lulic and Cavanda are now playing as wing backs, whilst Radu has pushed infield.

67' After taking a knock, Udinese's Pinzi has been forced off, with Zielinski replacing him.

60' After a quick counter attack, Muriel breaks Lazio's high offside trap and proceeds into the penalty area. The sub cleverly chips the ball over the onrushing Marchetti to make it 2-1. Game on!

60' GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL UDINESE!

59' Udinese substitution: Lazzari for Pereyra

57' It's all Lazio once again in this second half, with Biglia dictating the tempo of the game.

53' Danilo's attempted clearance of a low Candreva cross, almost flies into his own goal after the ball bobbles up off his shin.

49' Another chance for Lazio! Danilo loses the ball in the midfield to Lulic who slides the ball through to Candreva on the left. The Italian international pulls the back into the path of the onrushing Lulic, but his subsequent shot is cleared away from danger by Naldo.

47' Chance! Kelava parries a Hernanes costless kick straight to the feet of Lulic; but from a tight angle he is unable to get his shot on target.

45' Muriel has come on for Di Natale at half time for Udinese; Dias is on for Cana.

20:47. The second half is underway!

20:43. Half time scores elsewhere: Cagliari 1 - 1 Atalanta; Livorno 0 - 0 Roma; Napoli 2 - 0 Bologna; Parma 0 - 0 Chievo; Torino 1 - 0 Sassoulo.

20:34. Lazio have been very impressive so far. Biglia in particular has anchored the midifield well, allowing the likes of Hernanes and Candreva to express themselves in the final third.

20:30. HALF TIME: Lazio 2 - 0 Udinese

40' Lazio have taken the initiative once again, with new signing Biglia and fan favourite Hernanes, dictating the play.

38' Great football from Lazio! Candreva plays the ball into the feet of Gonzalez on the edge of the penalty, and with a one touch pass he finds Klose inside the penatly area. With a goal seemingly the only outcome from this one-on-one situation, the German international blasts the ball over the bar.

36' Chance! Maicosuel's cross/shot from a costless kick near the left corner flag has to be redirected from it's direct route to the top right hand corner by the fists of Marchetti.

32' A great header from Radu from a Hernanes corner kick goes just wide of the penalty area. Poor defending from Udinese once again.

29' Chance! Udinese's defence dropped off too deep, allowing Hernanes to have a shot on goal from just outside the penalty area. Kelava has to get down low to push the ball around the post.

24' Basta takes a shot on goal from outside the penalty area, but it flies well wide of the post.

20' Udinese have responded well to the second goal. Basta is looking very threatening on the right hand side, but so far. Lazio are dealing with him well.

17' GOOOOOALLLLLL Candreva! The Italian international passes the ball into the bottom right corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

15' Penalty! Candreva plays a through ball to Klose who is brought down by Kelava on the left hand side of the penalty area. Poor keeping and defending from Udinese.

13' Hernanes drives down the right flank and outmuscles Danilo, before rifling the ball into the top corner from a tight angle, just inside the box. Kelava was beaten by the sheer power in the strike.

13' GOOOOOOAAAALLLLL Hernanes!!

7' Novaretti has been booked early. He'll have to tread lightly for the rest of the game.

5' Chance! Candreva cuts inside from the left and his shot deflects off Danilo and onto the post.

19:45. Kick off!

19:36. At the Stadio Olimpico last season, Udinese were beaten 3-0 by Lazio:

19:28. Luis Muriel is only fit enough to take a place on the bench tonight, after he took a knock in the Europa League tie against Slovan Liberec.

19:26. Udinese coach, Francesco Guidolin has stated in the build up to the game: "Our recent encounters with Lazio have always been hard-fought. They put us under serious pressure every time and probably our worst performance of the last three years was last season in Rome."

19:19. Lazio were well beaten last weekend in the Supercoppa Italiana final. They conceded four goals against Juventus, and will be hoping their defence fares better this week.

19:16. Udinese bench: Benussi, Scuffet, Coda, Heurtaux, Widmer, Lazzari, Gabriel Silva, Allan, Zielinski, Jadson, Lopez, Muriel.

19:15. Lazio bench: Bizzarri, Strakosha, Ciani, Dias, Biava, Pereirinha, Ledesma, Onazi, Ederson, Floccari, Kozak, Rozzi.

19:14. Udinese starting XI: Kelava; Naldo, Danilo, Domizzi; Basta, Pereyra, Pinzi, Badu, Pasquale; Maicosuel, Di Natale.

19:13. Lazio starting XI: Marchetti; Cavanda, Novaretti, Cana, Radu; Biglia; Candreva, Gonzalez, Hernanes, Lulic; Klose

19:10. Hello everyone I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Lazio vs. Udinese.