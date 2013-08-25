Lazio vs. Udinese: How We Lived It
21:42. VAVEL Man of the Match: Lucas Biglia

21:40. Goals from Hernanes and Candreva were enough for Lazio, but Muriel's goal set up a nervy end to the game for the home side.

21:38. FULL TIME: Lazio 2 - 1 Udinese.

95' Domizzi appeals for a penalty after a Cavanda tackle, but the referee wave play on. Replays have shown that the Cavanda won the ball cleanly.

93' Lulic chips the ball into Hernanes on the left hand side of the penalty area, where the attacking midfielder stikes a low volley into the midrift of the goalkeeper. 

90' Six minutes to be added on! 

87' Hernanes attempts a long range, curling effort on goal, but it is comfortably saved by Kelava. 

82' Lazio substitution: Floccari for Klose

