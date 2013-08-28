Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid - How We Lived It

Thank you for following our coverage of the Supercopa de Espana 2nd leg! For more La Liga, including Bobby Mohr's new piece on Gareth Bale and Sean DiSesa's new piece on Malaga, stay tuned to VAVEL UK!

23:53. VAVEL UK Man of the Match: Felipe Luis, in spite of his red card. The Brazilian full back was outstanding on the left side of the Atleti defence.

23:51. FULL TIME: Barcelona 0 - 0 Atletico Madrid. Barcelona win the Supercopa de Espana on away goals.

90' Four minutes to added on.

90' Arda Turan has been sent to the changing rooms by the referee.

89' The four time Ballon D'or winner rifles the ball off the upright, poor penalty.

89' MESSI MISSES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT!!!

88' Pedro flicks the ball away from Miranda and is body checked by the centre back.

88' Penalty Barcelona!

86' Since the sending off the game has turn slightly nasty. Godin was fortunate not to have been seen stamping on the back of Dani Alves.

83' Atletico Madrid substitution: Rodriguez on for Villa.

82' Felipe was arguably the best player on the pitch up until that point. It could be very difficult for Atleti to win this tie now.

79' Felipe Luis Sent Off! Felipe Luis looked to have tangled off the ball on two occasions.

73' Barcelona substitution: Iniesta on for Fabergas.

72' Atletico Madrid substitution: Adrian on for Turan.

69' Barcelona are putting the Atleti backline under severe pressure.

66' Outstanding cross field from Dani Alves finds Neymar at the back post, but instead of striking an effort on goal, he attempts to cut the ball back and is unable to find any of his teammates.

64' Barcelona substitution: Pedro on for Sanchez.

60' Atletico Madrid have been the better side in this second half.

56' Another brilliant save from Valdes! Atleti push numbers forward and the ball gets played out to Villa on the left corner of the penalty area. The Spanish international curls the ball low to the bottom right corner, but Valdes is on hand to redirect the ball from its direct route to goal.

54' Terrible tackle from Pique after Felipe Luis takes the ball around him. Koke's resulting set piece however is well defended by Barcelona.

53' Another poor set piece from Xavi goes straight into the hands of Courtois.

50' It's been a realtively quiet start to the second half, with Barcelona attempting to stamp their authority.

23:02. We're underway once again!

22:50. Atleti have defended brilliantly so far. It is clear that Barcelona will have to do something very special in this second half to break Simeone's side down.

22:45. HALF TIME: Barcelona 0 - 0 Atletico Madrid.

44' The game is opening up now. Messi beats Miranda and chips the ball to the back post, but Sanchez is unable to direct his subsequent header goalward.

42' GREAT SAVE VALDES! Atleti come forward in numbers for the first time in the game and some outstanding passing football down the right hand side, Arda Turan takes the ball passed a sliding Pique and rifles a great shot towards the top left corner. However, as a goal seemed a certainty, Valdes gets a strong left hand on the ball and tips it round the post.

37' Chance! After some neat interplay between Xavi and Fabergas, the ball ricochets into the path of Messi inside the penalty area, but Courtois makes himself big and prevents Messi from taking a shot on goal.

34' Great counter attack from Atleti! Diego Costa powers down the left hand side and threads the ball across the 18 yard to Gabi who, instead of shooting, plays the ball to Koke who fires his side footed effort straight into the arms of Victor Valdes.

29' Felipe wastes the set piece by hoofing the ball over bar

28' Fabergas gives away a costless kick in a danger position, 20 yards from goal.

25' Atleti have defended very well so far, pressing in numbers and maintaining their defensive shape with consumate ease. However, Simeone's men are giving the ball away very cheaply, and putting themselves under unnecessary pressure.

22' Diego Costa makes a silly late challenge on Jordi Alba just to the left of the penalty area, but Xavi curls his set piece into the wall. Disappointing from Xavi.

18' The rotation of the forward line is an explict tactic employed by Martino. Neymar has now switched to the right hand side.

16' Villa volleys an exceptional through ball to Diego Costa, who is unfortunately flagged offside. That was the away sides most impressive attack so far in this 2nd leg.

14' Messi has pushed out to the right hand side now, with Alexis Sanchez going into the middle.

12' It's all Barcelona at the moment.

9' A great pass in behind the full from Neymar is latched onto by Alba who crosses the ball to the back post. Sanchez's resulting volley slices badly off his right foot and the ball goes out for a throw in.

7' Chance! Inch perfect pass from Busquets through the middle of the Atleti defence finds the feet of Messi in the penalty area. However before Messi could get his shot off, Felipe Luis slides in to deflect the ball into the hands of Courtois.

3' Barca have started off on the front foot, but Atletico Madrid will be dangerous on the counter attack.

22:00 Kick Off!

21:55. Speaking about Neymar during his post match press conference at the weekend, Martino stated: "Neymar’s performances against Atlético and Málaga were a bit better than his performance against Levante, he’s improving each day. We have someone on the team (in reference to Messi) who is an example of how not to succumb to provocation, and Neymar followed that example."

21:51. Atletico Madrid recorded a comfortable 5-0 victory over Rayo this weekend, whilst Barcelona won 1-0 at Malaga.

21:37. The first leg of the Supercopa de Espana finished 1-1, with respective new boys, David Villa (Atletico Madrid) and Neymar (Barcelona) chipping in with the goals.

21:35. Atletico Madrid starting 11: Courtois; Juanfran, Miranda, Godin, Felipe Luis; Gabi, Suarez, Koke, Turan; Diego Costa, Villa.

21:33. Barcelona starting 11: Valdes; Alves, Pique, Mascherano, Alba; Xavi, Busquets, Fabergas; Sanchez, Messi, Neymar.

21:30. Hello everyone, I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid.