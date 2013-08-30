Kevin Prince Boateng set for Bundesliga return

Almost 6 months after Kevin Prince Boateng (KPB) revealed he wanted to return for a second spell of Bundesliga football, the Ghanaian midfielder is on his way to Schalke 04 in one of the most surprising deals of the summer so far.

Earlier this morning, German newspaper Bild reported that KPB was in Gelsenkirchen to complete his medical with SO4. This report was then confirmed by Schalke this morning on their official website. It is believed that the deal will see KPB sign a 5-year contract for a fee of around €12m.

This will be KPB’s second spell in the Bundesliga after he spent 3 years at Hertha BSC and a season on-loan at Schalke’s rivals, Borussia Dortmund. So expect some extra spice in the SO4-BVB derby.

All aspects of this deal point towards it being a superb deal for what was a worrying SO4 team. €12m for me, is a steal, and the 5-year contract shows great intent from SO4 to keep the 26-year old as a key cog in their side.

Boateng is expected to be unveiled as a Schalke 04 player at 14:00 CET but will not take Julian Draxler’s number 10 shirt, which Boateng wore at Milan.