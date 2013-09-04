Europa League: The Russian Sides

Kuban Krasnodar:

The team who finished fifth in the Russian Premier League last term have been exciting to look. Having never qualified for European competition before, Kuban have been a breath of fresh air for Russian football in general. Nevertheless, the first team blocking their path was Scottish side Motherwell. Kuban certainly didn't crumble under the pressure of making their European bow; they dealt with Motherwell quite comfortably in all honesty. Successive seasons the Steelmen have been eliminated from European debutants, I must add. Nevertheless, taking nothing away from Kuban who recorded a big win and a club milestone. Ivelin Popov's double in Scotland followed by a Mcmanus' own goal in Russia secured Kuban's position into round two.

Next up was Feyenoord. Kuban secured a 1-0 win on their own turf against the Dutch outfit and secured a 2-1 win in Rotterdam. Kuban really being pushed in what seemed an unlikely outcome, now see themselves in the group stages of the Europa League. They have been drawn alongside Swansea City, Valencia and St. Gallen. It seems a task to far for Kuban to qualify at the expense of Valencia or Swansea, but they can certainly give it a go.

The likes of Swansea and Valencia cannot get complacent against Kuban due to the low-lying risk of an upset. It's unlikely, but they must be on guard. Kuban are more than capable of giving teams a run for their Europa League status. Djibril Cisse and Ivelin Popov will be called upon for goals; with the service coming from Kuban's wide men. In their first European campaign, not much can be expected of them from anyone involved. It's a learning curve and they can take the experience to use in future seasons.

Just three of Kuban's players that will be required to keep the club in Europe.

Rubin Kazan:

Rubin Kazan are a regular representative for Russia in Europe. They have missed out on Champions League qualification for two seasons now, but have been in the Europa League as a replacement. After finishing sixth in the Russian Premier League last term, Rubin had the grueling task of facing an extra round of qualification.

First up was FK Jagodina from Serbia. Rubin Kazan narrowly defeated them in Serbia 3-2, but secured their place in the next round with a 1-0 win at the Kazan Arena. As expected, Rubin Kazan disposed of their opposition - but not as comfortably as one would have expected. The second round saw them paired with FC Randers fresh out of Denmark. Once again, Rubin were made to travel to their challengers home soil but with the same outcome; a win. Rubin secured a 2-1 win with two vital away goals, leaving Denmark better off than their opponents. In the return leg, Rubin also claimed another win: this time the scoreline was 2-0. Their qualifying campaign still entailed of one more round before all was secure. Last up was Norwegian's Molde FK, who failed to put up any fight whatsoever over both legs. Rubin (away for the first leg yet again) dealt with them quite comfortably: with a 5-0 aggregate victory (2-0/3-0) ensuring they will be in the group stages.

Rubin Kazan have been drawn alongside the following teams in Group D: Wigan, Maribor (Slovenia) and Zulte Waregem (Belgium).

No problem, right? I for one favor Rubin Kazan to finish the group as the winners. They have enough quality in their ranks to see off all three of the other sides in the group. Having the likes of Salomón Rondon and Yann M'Vila - Rubin Kazan are likely to be in the round of thirty-two and beyond.

Anzhi Makhachkala:

Last up are Anzhi Makhachkala. In case you haven't read, they are a rather depleted side in comparison to twelve months. Local millionaire Suleyman Kerimov has pulled the plug on 'Project Anzhi' due to allaying health concerns - leading him to decide that the 'Orlov' are not worth his hassle. Willian and Samuel Eto'o have both departed to Chelsea. Whilst Mbark Boussoufa and Lass Diarra have stayed in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow, as well as other key players departing the Dagestani club.

After finishing third in last year's Premier League, Anzhi were the only Russian club who were not forced to play in the qualifying rounds. Anzhi have been drawn in Group K alongside: Tottenham, Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) and Tromso (Norway). With Lacina Traoré and Odil Ahmedov being the only decent players surviving the exodus, they are likely to make it out of the group. A newly strengthened Tottenham side may be a task to much for Anzhi given their current predicament; but one would expect them to have enough quality to hold off the other two teams in their group. If they do make it out of the group, it's likely that Anzhi will struggle from the Round of 32 and potentially on wards.

A lot relies on whether Lacina Traore can produce the goods for Anzhi this term.

Russian clubs can be majestic or rotten in Europe. They blow hot and cold, which means clubs cannot underestimate how the side are going to perform. Hopefully, at least one of them can make it to the quarter finals and produce a good showing for their country. I wish them the best of luck.