Republic of Ireland vs. Sweden: How We Lived It

21:40. Thank you for following our coverage of tonight's game.

21:38. Ireland simply were not good enough tonight, and this is not the fault of Trapattoni. With the current crop of players, Ireland simply cannot expect to qualify for these major tournaments.

Full time: Sweden 2 - 1 Republic of Ireland

92' Sweden substitution: Olssen on for Elmander.

90' Three minutes to be added on.

87' Long attempts to head the ball across the box for Keane put Isaksson reacts quickly and smothers the ball.

83' A terrible mistake from Wilson leads to a counter attack which culminates in a last stitch from Dunne, as Ibrahimovic was about to pull the trigger. Ireland have been very sloppy in this second half.

81' A late challenge from Whelen leads to deserved booking.

77' Not long left for Ireland to salvage anything from this fixture...

73' Ireland substitution: Pilkington on for McClean.

69' Ireland are pushing forward, but without any real quality at the moment.

68' Ireland substitution: Cox on for Walters.

68' Sweden substitution: Wernbloom on for Svensson.

64' Sweden substitution: Johansson on for Lustig.

62' The Irish defence looks shaky at the moment. Kacaniklic almost finds himself through on goal from a simple chipped through ball.

57' Ibrahimovic plays a through ball to Svensson on the right hand side, from where he proceeds into the penalty and rifles the ball into the near bottom corner. Poor defending from the Irish defence.

57' GGGOOOOAAAALLLL SWEDEN!

55' Fantastic save from Forde! Ibrahimovic slides the ball through to Larsson but as he enters the the penalty area, Forde charges out and smothers the ball.

50' Long plays the ball out to James McClean, who cuts in from the right and shoots with his left foot. His effort however is straight at Isaksson and is comfortably saved.

46' McClean and Walters have swapped wings for the second half.

20:48. We're underway once again at the Aviva!

20:41. There were some encouraging signs for Ireland in the first half, most notably how easy it was to cause the Swedish backline problems. However, Ireland's set piece deliveries were incredibly poor throughout the first 45 minutes, and this is something which will have to be erdicated in the second half.

20:33. Half time: Ireland 1 - 1 Sweden

45' One minute added on.

43' Which Whelan wastes with a terrible delivery into the penalty area.

42' Ireland have been awarded a costless kick in a dangerous position...

33' After some neat hold up play from Larsson on the right, Lustig joins the attack and crosses the ball into the middle of the box, where Elmander is able to power a header past Forde.

33' GGOOOOAAAALLLLL SWEDEN!

30' How did he miss?!!!! After a quick counter attack, Ibrahimovic chips the ball to the back post where Larsson, with acres of space and just 8 yards from goal, heads the ball wide of the post.

20:15. Robbie Keane's goal:

25' Ireland are on the up at the moment, and are applying serious pressure to the Swedish backline. Sweden's defence look very shaky.

22' Robbie Keane runs onto a chipped through ball and flicks the ball past the onrushing Isaksson. The initial attmept however hits the post, before Robbie Keane is able rush into the six yard box and tap it into an empty net. Huge goal for Ireland!!

22' GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL IRELAND!!!

21' McClean hits the crossbar! The former Derry City winger runs down the byline before attempting to cross the ball into the box. His cross however is mishit and bounces off the top of the crossbar.

16' Great block from Wilson! A ball chipped toward the back post to Ibrahimovic, who controls the ball well, however just as he volleys the ball goalward, Wilson is able to stick a foot out and deflect the ball wide of the post.

14' O'Shea close Ibrahomovic down quickly and wins the ball, before Walters sees his 25 yard strike trickle wide of the post.

8' Whelan has another strike on goal, but this time he gets a good connection and the ball has to be dealt with by Isaksson.

7' Good attacking pressure from Ireland culminates in a tame long range effort from Whelan.

4' Ibrahimovic's costless kick is well blocked by the wall.

3' O'Shea pushes Elmander and gives away a costless kick in a dangerous position. Careless play from the veteran.

1' Ireland start brightly! Dunne knocks down a set piece to the feet of Long, who sees his volley blocked by Nilsson. Set pieces will be vital for Ireland this evening.

19:46. Kick off at the Aviva!

19:34. Speaking ahead of the Sweden game, Ireland manager, Trapattoni stated that there is more to Sweden than just Ibrahimovic: "Ibra is Ibra. He can score, he can play where he wants - he can play back, he can play as a striker and it will be important for us not to follow him because there are other players - there is the Sweden team."

19:31. Germany are currently top of the group with 16 points, whilst Ireland, Sweden and Austria are locked level on 11 points.

19:27. In the last Ireland - Sweden game, both sides were unable to break the deadlock:

19:26. Sweden starting XI: Isaksson; Antonsson, Nilsson, Olssen, Lustig; Ekdal, Svensson, Kacaniklic, Larsson; Ibrahimovic, Elmander.

19:25. Ireland starting XI: Forde; Wilson, O'Shea, Dunne, Coleman; Walters, Whelan, McCarthy, McClean; Long, Keane.

19:20. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack), and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Republic of Ireland vs. Sweden.