Inter vs. Juventus: How We Lived It

18:54. Another great Derby D'Italia this evening, which really came to life after the deadlock was broken.

18:52. Full Time: Inter 1 - 1 Juventus.

90' Two minutes to be added on!

88' Chance!!! Tevez chips the ball into the six yard box, where Vidal gets a header on goal, but sees it parried away by Handanovic. On the follow up Isla slices his volley wide of the near post. Great chance spurned by Juventus!

87' Juventus substitution: Padoin on for Pirlo.

85' Five minutes plus added time remaining. Can either side find a winner?

80' Inter substitution: Kovacic on for Alvarez.

76' Chance Tevez! The new signing runs at the Inter defence before unleashing a left footed effort from the right hand side of the penalty area, which goes just wide of the post.

75' Asamoah gets to the byline and pulls the ball back to Vidal who, 12 yards from goal, takes a touch before sweeping the ball into the far corner with his left foot. Game on!

75' Goal Juventus!!

73' Alvarez disposses Chiellini in the middle of the park, before sliding the ball through to Icardi who rifled the ball into the top right corner.

73' Goal Inter!!

72' Juventus substitution: Quagliarella on for Vucinic.

70' A great chipped through ball from Campagnaro lands at the feet of Guarin. However, as he was about to pull the trigger, Chiellini dives in to clear the ball away.

69' Inter substitution: Icardi on for Taider.

68' Taider attempts to beat Buffon from long range, but instead pulls his effort well wide of the post.

66' Much needed changes on the way soon for both sides.

58' Chance Vidal! Carlos Tevez rolls the ball through to Vidal on the left side of the penalty area. However, after steadying himself, he can only manage to shank the ball wide of the far post.

51' A spell of posession for Juventus in the final third culminates in a tame long range effort from Chiellini. Both sides have looked threatening at the start of the second half.

48' Great tempo set once again at the start of the half!

45' Juventus substitution: Isla on for Lichsteiner.

18:05. We're back underway at the San Siro!

17:53. Pirlo was given the costlessdom of the San Siro in the first half, and was able to control the tempo of the game for large periods. This is something that Inter will undoubtedly have to address.

17:52. Enthralling first half of the Derby D'Italia. Juventus have been the more composed side so far, but at times Inter have looked threatening.

17:48. Half Time: Inter 0 - 0 Juventus

42' A quick counter attack from Inter culminates in a angled effort from Taider, which is well dealt with by Buffon.

39' Guarin opts to shoot from a 30 yard costless kick, and his effort hits the one man wall. Poor decision from Guarin, when Inter had a number of targets in the box.

30' Chance Pogba! Another outstanding looping pass from Pirlo is met by the young French international at the back post, but he fails to connect with the ball correctly and it is comfortably collected by Handanovic.

28' All Juventus at the moment! The away side are growing confidence, but may need to utilise their wing backs more in order to get the breakthrough.

25' The jumping wall deflects the ball away for a corner. From the resulting corner Ranocchia flicks the ball away from danger. Good defending from the Italian.

24' Pogba wriggles past Guarin but is brought down by Guarin in a dangerous position. Big chance for Pirlo...

21' The bright Nagatomo attempts an effort on goal from fully 25 yards, but wildly miscues.

18' Vidal looks to be push to the ground inside the penalty area after a wonderful pass from Pirlo. The referee waves play on, but could easily have given a penalty.

16' Pirlo curls the set piece into the six yard box, where Handanovic is on hand to punch the ball clear.

15' Campagnaro booked for a tackle fom behind on Tevez. Costless kick conceded in a dangerous position...

12' Great save from Buffon! A corner from the left hand side is not dealt with by Juventus, and after two failed headed clearances the ball falls kindly to Nagatomo, who sees his volleyed effort saved by the Italian number one.

11' Nagatomo beats Lichsteiner on the left hand side, but his subsequent cross is well cleared by Chiellini.

5' A frantic start at the San Siro! Both sides are attacking with intent, but neither have anything to show for this so far.

2' Inter are pushing forward in numbers early on, but were almost made to pay for doing so.Tevez led a quick counter attack which culminated in Nagatomo being forced to dive in and block Vucinic's attempt from just outside the penalty area.

17:03. We're underway at the San Siro!

16:53. Juventus' Lichsteiner to Mediaset: “We’re up against a team who will be fighting for the Scudetto as their main objective, just as we were two years ago. We know that the Inter side we’re facing will be fired up and determined, but so are we. We’ll need to put in a strong performance.”

16:43. Inter president, Massimo Moratti, has told Sky Sport Italia: “It is an important game today and we are all curious to see what level the team is at.”

16:40. The last time the two sides met, Juventus ran out 2-1 winners:

16:38. Juventus starting XI: Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Lichtsteiner, Vidal, Pirlo, Pogba, Asamoah, Tevez, Vucinic.

16:35. Inter starting XI: Handanovic; Campagnaro, Ranocchia, Juan Jesus; Jonathan, Guarin, Cambiasso, Taider, Nagatomo, Ricky Alvarez, Palacio.

