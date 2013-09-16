Champions League: Group A Preview

Manchester United vs. Bayer Leverkusen:

After recording his first win Old Trafford as Manchester United manager, David Moyes will be hoping that his side can make it two in a row on Tuesday night, when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League.

Key to Man Utd's success in the Champions League this season will undoubtedly be Wayne Rooney, who was very impressive after coming back from a head injury sustained on International duty. Whilst David Moyes will be able call upon one of his weekend's star perfomers on Tuesday night, wonderkid Adnan Januzaj, who showcased his talents in the English Premier League for the first time in the Crystal Palace fixture, will be forced sit out the first two Champions League fixtures of the season, as he will not be eligible for UEFA registration until the 7th of October.

Phil Jones (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (knee) look set to also miss Tuesday's tie.

Bayer Leverkusen, like Manchester United, underwent major changes in the summer, with 10 new players being signed in the summer transfer window. Sami Hypia's new look Leverkusen side have started the season very well, winning four of their last five Bundesliga games, and Hypia feels that they have nothing to fear going to Old Trafford:

"Manchester United are a great team, who have won everything over the past ten years. We will not stand in awe however. I hope that my players don't only want to look around the famous ground and line up for Wayne Rooney's autograph."

"The players won’t look the stands wide-eyed when warming up. They know this atmosphere. The stadium in Dortmund is bigger."

Real Sociedad vs. Shakhtar Donetsk:

With Manchester United as the outright favourites to qualify for the round of 16, both Real Sociedad and Shakhtar Donetsk will see Tuesday's game at the Anoeta Stadium as an opportunity to make a strong start to the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League season. Real Sociedad qualified for this season's Champions League group stage by beating Lyon 4-0 over two legs. The first game included two wonder goals from Antoine Griezmann and Haris Seferovic:

Speaking after his sides 0-0 draw at Levente, coach Jagoba Arrasate, stated:

"Levante was a difficult match and, even if we wanted it more, we must accept that we did not have a great game. There were minutes in that trip where we did not look interested and where we lacked continuity. Levante looked more comfortable. We were in heat, on dry grass and it was hard."