On Tuesday night we bore witness to a number of brilliant individual mazy runs which culminated in special goals e.g. Ronaldo vs. Galatasaray; but tonight it was the turn of the costless kick maestros to showcase their skills. VAVEL UK choose their favourite strikes of the night:

5. Theo Walcott vs. Marseille:

4. Mohamed Salah vs. Chelsea:

3. Lionel Messi vs. Ajax:

2. Hulk vs. Atletico Madrid:

1. Lorenzo Insigne vs. Borussia Dortmund: