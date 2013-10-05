Inter vs. Roma: How We Lived It

21:42. Thank you for following our LIVE coverage of Inter - Roma, for previews of tomorrow's Serie A fixtures, make sure to read Anthony Cooper's round 7 preview.

21:40. Another Totti inspired victory for Roma tonight. Even at the age of 37, Er Pupone is still the key to Roma and their hopes for future successes.

Full Time: Inter 0 - 3 Roma

90' Three minutes to be added on.

90' Inter's set piece deliveries have been very poor tonight.

89' The youngsters costless kick is blocked and goes out for a corner.

88' Costless kick given away in a dangerous position by Taddei. Kovacic steps up to take it...

86' Taddei finds himself in the box with the ball, and opts to tee up Marquinho, who sees his effort roll harmlessly wide of the left post.

81' Roma substitution: Dodo on for Totti.

79' BALZARETTI SENT OFF! The left back is giving his second booking dives needlessly into a challenge out on the right flank, and catches Alvarez from behind.

78' Palacio beats both Taddei and Torisidis on the left hand side of the penalty area, before having a strike on goal. His effort however, flies well over the cross bar.

76' Roma substitution: Marquinho on for Florenzi.

75' Balzaretti's attempted header back to his goalkeeper is almost latched onto by Icardi, who is just unable to get a toe to the ball before De Sanctis. Suicidal play from the Italian left back.

72' Great save from Handanovic! A high and hopeful ball from Torosidis finds Gervinho on the half way line. The Ivory Coast international charges into the penalty area, but his subsequent shot is smothered by Handanovic.

69' Inter substitution: Milito on for Guarin.

66' Alvarez chips the ball into the near post Palacio is on hand to flick the ball to the back post. De Sanctis collects the ball in the air, before Ranocchia knocks the ball out of his hands and into the back of the net.

66' Disallowed goal!

60' Inter are plugging away in atttack, however they are doing so without any real conviction.

56' Inter substitution: Kovacic on for Taider.

56' Roma substitution: Taddei on for Pjanic.

55' Taider attempts a long range shot, but wildly miscues and the ball rolls well wide of the post.

48' Great save from Handanovic! Florenzi rifles a fantastic acrobatic volley towards goal from 7 yards, but the Inter keeper is on hand push the ball away from danger.

20:52. Florenzi's goal:

20:51. Totti's second goal:

45' Inter substitution: Icardi on for Pereira

20:49. We're underway once again at the San Siro!

20:37. Unbelievable first half performance from the never-ageing Totti, who has almost single handedly tore Inter apart tonight.

Half Time: Inter 0 - 3 Roma

44' A quick counter attack is initiated by a wonderful flick from Totti on the edge of his own penalty area into the path of Strootman. The Dutch international runs doen the right hand side of the pitch before laying on Florenzi, who from just inside the penalty area, rifles the ball low and hard across Handanovic and into the bottom corner.

44' GGGOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!! FLORENZI MAKES IT THREE!!

40' Totti rifles the resulting penalty into the top left corner! Handanovic guesses the right way, but the power of Totti's strike beats him.

40' GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL ROMA! TOTTI WITH HIS SECOND GOAL

39' Penalty to Roma! After a rare counter attack from Roma, Gervinho goes past Cambiasso before being downed by Pereira inside the penalty area.

36' Roma have been very solid in defence since Totti opened the scoring, but have also been rather toothless in the final third.

20:22. Totti's goal:

31' The youngster attempts to curl the ball into the right top corner, but the ball flies well over the bar.

30' Castan has now also been booked, this time for a hand ball. Taider is stepping up to take the resulting costless kick, which is in an ideal position for a shot on goal...

29' Taider opts to go for goal, but his effort goes wide of the near post. Wasteful from the youngster, who had a chance to cross the ball into the danger area.

28' Benatia is booked for a clumsy foul on Alvarez. Costless kick in a good position for Inter...

26' Good save from De Sanctis. After a chipped cross into the danger area from Pereira, Alvarez rises highest and heads the ball downward, but De Santis is on hand to smother the effort.

25' Guarin hits the post! From fully 25 yards, Guarin unleashes an incredible strike on goal which smashes off the post.

18' Gervinho holds up the ball just outside the box before laying the ball back to Totti, who with his right foot, hammers the ball straight into the bottom right corner. Outstanding goal from Roma's finest ever player.

18' GGGGGOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!! TOTTI!!!!

14' Inter look very well organised at the back when Roma push forward. The away side will have to move the ball much quicker if they are going to break Mazzarri's side down.

11' Taider finds himself in space on the edge of the penalty, and rifles a right footed shot toward goal, which is well saved by De Sanctis. Lively start from both sides at the San Siro!

7' Taider is caught in possession by Castan and Roma attempt another quick counter attack. This time however, Gervinho sees his shot on goal well blocked.

4' Outstanding play from Totti! The veteren wriggles his way out of danger before starting a quick counter attack, which ultimately comes to nothing, but gives an indication of how Roma may attempt to catch Inter this evening.

3' Guarin tips the ball past Balzaretti and proceeds into the penalty area, but his subsequent low cross is blocked by Ranocchia.

1' Inter are set to utilise a 3-5-1-1 formation, whilst Roma will play a 4-3-3.

19:48. We're underway at the San Siro!

19:47. There will be a minute silence for the Lampedusa tragedy.

19:44. Brilliant atmosphere in the San Siro tonight. The Curva Nord as well as the travelling Roma fans, are in full voice as the players walk onto the pitch.

19:33. The last time the two sides met, Roma won 3-2 at the San Siro:

19:29. Mazzarri stated in his press conference that he expects an entertaining game: "From what the two teams have showed so far this season, I believe we will see a great game... at the moment, I feel that Inter and Roma are playing the best football in the league. It's a test for us to become even more competitive. Winning tomorrow would certainly give even more belief in what we're doing. Inter are playing great football, just like Roma, and it's no coincidence they've won six matches."

19:27. Roma starting XI: De Sanctis, Castan, Benatia, Torosidis, Balzaretti, Strootman, De Rossi, Pjanic, Florenzi, Totti, Gervinho.

19:22. Inter starting XI: Handanovic, Juan Jesus, Ranocchia, Rolando, Nagatomo, Guarin, Cambiasso, Taider, Pereira, Alvarez, Palacio.

19:21. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Inter vs. Roma.