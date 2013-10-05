Inter vs. Roma: How We Lived It
21:40. Another Totti inspired victory for Roma tonight. Even at the age of 37, Er Pupone is still the key to Roma and their hopes for future successes.

Full Time: Inter 0 - 3 Roma

90' Three minutes to be added on.

90' Inter's set piece deliveries have been very poor tonight. 

89' The youngsters costless kick is blocked and goes out for a corner.

88' Costless kick given away in a dangerous position by Taddei. Kovacic steps up to take it... 

86' Taddei finds himself in the box with the ball, and opts to tee up Marquinho, who sees his effort roll harmlessly wide of the left post.

81' Roma substitution: Dodo on for Totti.

79' BALZARETTI SENT OFF! The left back is giving his second booking dives needlessly into a challenge out on the right flank, and catches Alvarez from behind. 

78' Palacio beats both Taddei and Torisidis on the left hand side of the penalty area, before having a strike on goal. His effort however, flies well over the cross bar.

76' Roma substitution: Marquinho on for Florenzi.

75' Balzaretti's attempted header back to his goalkeeper is almost latched onto by Icardi, who is just unable to get a toe to the ball before De Sanctis. Suicidal play from the Italian left back.

72' Great save from Handanovic! A high and hopeful ball from Torosidis finds Gervinho on the half way line. The Ivory Coast international charges into the penalty area, but his subsequent shot is smothered by Handanovic.

69' Inter substitution: Milito on for Guarin.

66' Alvarez chips the ball into the near post Palacio is on hand to flick the ball to the back post. De Sanctis collects the ball in the air, before Ranocchia knocks the ball out of his hands and into the back of the net. 

66' Disallowed goal! 

60' Inter are plugging away in atttack, however they are doing so without any real conviction.

56' Inter substitution: Kovacic on for Taider.

56' Roma substitution: Taddei on for Pjanic.

55' Taider attempts a long range shot, but wildly miscues and the ball rolls well wide of the post.

48' Great save from Handanovic! Florenzi rifles a fantastic acrobatic volley towards goal from 7 yards, but the Inter keeper is on hand push the ball away from danger. 

20:52. Florenzi's goal: