Bayern Munich Go Top Despite Leverkusen Draw

Bayern Munich moved to the top of the Bundesliga for the first time this season despite being held to a 1-1 draw away to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday afternoon. Toni Kroos’ first half strike for Munich was quickly cancelled out by Leverkusen’s Sidney Sam to earn the hosts an unlikely point. In truth this was a game that last season’s treble winners dominated for its entirety and they will be bemused as to how they failed to claim the three points.

The visitors started on the front foot and ought to have taken an early lead but both Toni Kroos and Tomas Muller were guilty of spurning glorious opportunities. Munich continued to dominate possession and create numerous chances but this time they were left frustrated by Bernd Leno in the Leverkusen goal as he made a couple of decent saves to deny Franck Ribery and a powerful half volley from Bastian Schweinsteiger.

But Bayern would eventually get the goal that their bright start merited after 30 minutes as a fine run down the left from Ribery allowed the winger to cross for Kroos and he made no mistake, side-footing the ball into the roof of the net from 12 yards. But, amazingly, Bayer Leverkusen took just 60 seconds to equalise through Sidney Sam following their first meaningful attack of the match. After Sebastian Boenisch’s shot from a tight angle had been parried by Manuel Neuer, Sam was on hand to tap in an unlikely equaliser from close range.

Shortly before the half time interval, Tomas Muller should restored the champions lead but somehow directed his costless header narrowly over the bar with the goal at his mercy. The second half continued in a similar fashion but Bayern were again left frustrated as they couldn’t find a way past the impressive Bayern keeper Leno.

Leno was again at his best as he kept out Ribery’s brilliant volley after 59 minutes before denying Robben’s costless kick after the Dutchman replaced Shaqiri. The last of the 27 goal scoring chances that Bayern Munich created fell to another substitute, Mario Gotze, and although he beat the keeper he failed to beat the recovering defender who did well to clear his goal bound effort off the line to steal a point for his side.