England 2-0 Poland: How we lived it

England heading to Rio for the World Cup in 2014. They'll be unseeded, which means a tough draw awaits, but for the time being, they can celebrate a great performance against Poland and a successful qualifying campaign. Thanks for joining us for this game, it's been thrilling and be sure to join us for our next live game. Bring on Brazil!

Steven Gerrard: "We need to keep the ball better, but we got the goal and our defence has tightened up. Criticism makes you stronger, there's great togetherness and that was for the supporters tonight, they can book their trip to Brazil now!"

Wayne Rooney: "We played some great stuff, the first goal gave us confidence and we knew our patience would pay off."

VAVEL man of the match? I'd have to plump for Rooney. He was everywhere, and got that decisive first goal to set England on their way.

England players applauding the fans as they head off the pitch, all smiles for the Three Lions.

F/T: And that's it! England are heading to Rio for the 2014 World Cup, wrapped up with a 2-0 win over Poland. It's been an impressive performance from England here, stay tuned for the reaction to come

FULL TIME

90+1 mins: Milner earns a corner to further run down the clock

90 mins: Two added minutes...

88 mins: That's it, surely! Steven Gerrard battles through the Poland defence, stabbing home past Szczesny to put the game to bed. 2-0 England!

GOAL!!! GERRARD!!!

86 mins: James Milner on for Townsend, who has looked fantastic tonight. England fans breaking in to a rousing rendition of God Save The Queen now. The boos of Poland have finally been drowned out.

83 mins: Rooney barrels through midfield with intent, but is eventually stopped as England are attempting to run the clock down. With Ukraine winning against San Marino, they must hang on to make sure of World Cup qualification.

81 mins: Forget a second goal for a moment, England are under pressure here. And now, Sturridge is off to be replaced by Jack Wilshere

80 mins: Booking for Rooney. And now, with just over ten minutes to go, it's a Poland costless-kick, headed out by Cahill

77 mins: Sturridge's venomous shot straight at Szczesny, who palms it over. Nothing comes of Gerrard's corner though

73 mins: England pushing for a second here, to make it safe. As poor as Welbeck's finishing has been tonight, he has looked busy. But Townsend's had a nother fine game on his 2nd cap, this time earning a corner after a fine floated cross.

71 mins: Lampard coming on now for Carrick, who has given England great balance and shape tonight.

68 mins: Frank Lampard getting ready on the England bench

64 mins: Winger Peszko coming on now, familiar to any fans of Wolverhampton Wanderers... can he be the man who gets Poland back in the game?

61 mins: Oh and now a streaker's on the pitch, just when we thought we'd seen everything! At least he's clothed...

59 mins: Gerrard gets hold of a loose ball, unleashes but it goes wide from range, before Lewandowski had a chance well saved from Hart, as Cahill clears up

55 mins: A foul given against Lewandowski as the striker was attempting to turn Cahill, which would have put him one-on-one, before the Chelsea defender heads wide from a corner at the other end.

53 mins: Poland looking a bit resurgent here, Lewandowski and Blaszczykowski's link-up has been poor tonight so far, which is strange given the fact they're team-mates at Dortmund

49 mins: Energetic start from Poland here, as they look to spoil England's party, but England start to re-assert themselves with a bit of keep-ball. Much needed possesion here.

46 mins: Two attempts for Poland to start here. Klich's first chance saved by Hart and his second volley goes flying way over. A warning sign?

H/T: As it stands, Ukraine beating San Marino 3-0 and England top of Group H at the moment by just a point. Just another 45 minutes for them to get through. Easy right?

H/T: Thrilling first half here, as England look far superior and playing some truly expansive football. Wayne Rooney's goal has proved the difference so far, with Welbeck wasteful and Leighton Baines playing a blinder down the left. Do Poland have an answer in the second half? Let's catch our breath for a few moments...

HALF TIME

44 mins: Sobota half a yard offside, which is fortunate for England, as he slots the ball past Hart and into the net. The Polish fans let out a rapturous roar, before it's ruled out. The counter attack looks Poland's biggest threat here

43 mins: Baines again left too exposed on the left, whipping in a deadly cross to Rooney, who makes no mistake with his header to put the hosts a goal up. England 1-0 Poland

41 mins: GOAL!!! ROONEY!!!

39 mins: Szczesny's saves keeping the visitors in this, with a fragile looking defence in front of him. The Polish fans have largely been silenced here

36 mins: England rampant, but as yet unable to find the net. Rooney so far has been a class above in build up play

34 mins: Poland very slack on Baines here, giving him far too much space onn the left flank, and now Welbeck gets his feet in a tangle and wastes his second chance in a few minutes. Got to take them!

31 mins: Gerrard clears out to Baines who puts a low cross in to Sturridge, but great work from Wojtkowiak to clear for a corner. From that, Wel;beck puts wide, the Manchester United man slashing wildly. Bad miss, in truth.

27 mins: Oof! And now Townsend hits the bar from range, with Sturridge unable to score the rebound following Szczesny's save. Now Rooney with a chance but he's offside. All England here, you get the feeling there's a goal coming

25 mins: Townsend with a precise cutback for Sturridge, who doesn't pull the trigger in time, eventually dispossesed by Glik, and Cahill's header from the resultant corner is well wide. Wasteful.

23 mins: Blaszczykowski feeds through to Lewandowski, as England switch off. Fortunately, the Dortmund man puts his chance wide. That's all it could take here, the first goal is so important.

21 mins: Close! Gerrard whips in a great costless-kick from 20 yards which goes past everyone and out for a goal kick. If Chris Smalling had a stepladder with him it could have been 1-0.

18 mins: Ukraine already 2-0 up against San Marino, as if we were expecting the minnows to do England a favour anyway...and now Poland have a costless kick of their own, which comes to nothing.

17 mins: Leighton Baines standing over a costless kick just outside the box on the left, but the delivery is poor and Poland clear

15 mins: Sobota nearly wrong foots Hart by going near post from the left, as Poland look dangerous on the counter

12 mins: Robert Lewandowski gets in behind the England defence but is unable to test Joe Hart

10mins: Townsend turns the centre-backs into knots and tests Szczesny, who punches away as Welbeck appeals for a penalty. Not given. Frenetic start here!

8mins: Rooney finds Baines in space on left-wing with a great lob, ball in to Welbeck is pushed wide by Polish defence. England corner, which comes to nothing.

4mins: England pressing to a cascade of boos, but forced back by this unfancied Polish back four. Townsend looking to make darting runs

1 min : Robert Lewandowski attempting to thread the ball through to Mierzejewski, but England have the ball back now.

England Kick off

19:58: The Poles are in good voice for their national anthem, with smatterings of boos for God Save The Queen. This is barely going to feel like a home game for England here by the sounds of it.

19:54: The teams are in the tunnel, Steven Gerrard looking focused here. Nerves are not what's required now.

19:42: Wembley absolutely rocking now as the team-sheets are read out. Big cheer for Robert Lewandowski from the sizeable Polish contingent

19:33: It's the usual stumbling block here for the reporter to cover a Poland game... spelling the names. All eyes are on England for the game, but let's not forget Poland are no walkover, and they boast a huge number of fans here at Wembley tonight. Roughly a quarter of the stadium are supporting the visitors.

19:25: Poland team news: Szczesny, Wojtkowiak, Jedrzejczyk, Glik, Celeban, Blaszczykowski, Mierzejewski, Krychowiak, Sobota, Mariusz Lewandowski, Robert Lewandowski. Interesting choice not to start Southampton's eccentric Artur Boruc, but Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczesny is more than a suitable replacement.

19:15: But then again... we've been here before...

19:09: As expected, Chris Smalling comes in for the suspended Kyle Walker and Michael Carrick earns a rare England start to play in the holding role, in for Frank Lampard. Surely this side can't slip up against the Poles, who have had a largely disappointing qualifying campaign, can they?

19:08: England team news: Hart; Baines, Jagielka, Cahill, Smalling, Carrick, Gerrard, Townsend, Sturridge, Welbeck, Rooney.

19:05: So here we are, the time is now. England face their crunch World Cup 2014 qualifier with Poland as they aim to avoid the horrors of previous qualification campaigns. Tonight, there will be no talk of goalkeeping "clowns", "wallies with brollies" or any forms of failure. It's all about getting the win and booking the flight to Rio!

19:00: Hello all! We're less than an hour out from arguably the biggest England game in recent memory, as the hosts have one foot on the plane to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup. Dan Smith here providing live updates on the game as the action unfolds.