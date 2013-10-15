Massimo Moratti and Erick Thohir: "Together for the future of Inter"

After Massimo Moratti confirmed the sale of 70% of Inter to Erick Thohir this morning, the club have released an official statement regarding the deal:

"Today F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. (“Inter”) and its majority shareholder Internazionale Holding S.r.l., wholly controlled by Massimo Moratti, have signed a binding agreement whereby International Sports Capital (“ISC”), a company indirectly owned by Erick Thohir, Rosan Roeslani and Handy Soetedjo, three prominent Indonesian businessmen, will become the controlling shareholder of Inter with a 70% stake by means of a dedicated capital increase.

Founded in 1908, Inter is globally renowned as one of the most winning football teams in the world with tens of trophies won including 18 Italian Leagues, 3 UEFA Champions Leagues, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Based in Milan, Inter is the only Italian team never to have been relegated throughout its 105-year-long history. Inter enjoys a global brand stemming from 20 million supporters in Europe and an estimated 160 million supporters worldwide.

After presiding over a successful history for the Club, the Moratti Family has now taken action to ensure the brightest future for Inter: from Angelo's Great Inter (winning 3 Italian Serie A titles, 2 European Cups and 2 Intercontinental Cups in the period 1963-1966), to Massimo’s record Treble in 2010 (winning in the same year the Italian Serie A, the UEFA Champions League and the Italian Cup, on top of the FIFA Club World Cup) and four more Italian championships in a row. The Moratti Family has paved the way for and now implemented the decision to give Inter a global footprint.

Erick Thohir, Rosan Roeslani, Handy Soetedjo and the Moratti Family will work together to ensure a winning future and make the Club even more competitive in Italy, Europe and the rest of the world, in line with the philosophy of the Club since its inception in 1908 when its founders decided to call themselves "brothers of the world."

“I think Inter history is going to be enriched by a new season thanks to our new international partners who, I am sure, will contribute to a continued string of successes. The new partners’ enthusiasm and pragmatism are certainly a guarantee for the future” said Massimo Moratti. “I wish that Erick, Rosan and Handy add new victories to our beloved colours with the trust and friendship of our fantastic supporters. My family and I will continue to live this marvellous story together with Erick, Rosan and Handy granting our unchanged devotion and fondness that bond us to the Club and to the Inter supporters”.

“Today is a truly special day in my life. I am honored that Mr. Moratti has entrusted me with the responsibility to lead Inter into the next chapter, and I am excited to have him continue in the future as my partner. The job done by the Moratti Family, from Angelo’s Great Inter to Massimo’s Treble record, has made Inter one of the most respected clubs in the world, for their prowess on the pitch as well their involvement in the community” said Erick Thohir. “I am an entrepreneur, but first of all I am a supporter and a sports lover. I cannot wait to put our passion and international experience at the service of this fantastic Club and its supporters.”

Erick Thohir, leader of the investing group, is an entrepreneur based in Jakarta, Indonesia and founder and chairman of Mahaka Group. His main areas of interest are media and entertainment, including television, radio, digital, out-of-home and newspapers. Erick is a co-owner of D.C. United, a Major League Soccer club in the United States, and also served as Vice President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee and as Indonesia’s Chief of Mission for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Rosan Roeslani is a prominent Indonesian businessman and investor focusing in strategic sectors including banking and finance, infrastructure, real estate and tourism. He serves as Vice Chairman, Banking and Finance, of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Roeslani also owns a stake in D.C. United alongside Mr. Thohir.

Handy Soetedjo is an Indonesian entrepreneur whose areas of investment are in coal, oil and gas, real estate and a variety of media companies. Mr. Soetedjo is the business partner of Mr. Thohir in Mahaka Group, and was also involved in the purchase of the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA in 2011."