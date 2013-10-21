Real Madrid vs. Juventus: The View From Turin

With a two goal lead going into half time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday afternoon, La Vecchia Signora looked like she was set to send an explicit statement of intent to Madrid; but just as she rose to point her finger to Spain's capital in a "siete prossimo" manner, her troops complacently retreated. Four Fiorentina goals soon followed, and the Old Lady of Turin's battle cry directed towards the Bernabeu diminished into little more than a whimper.

Defensively twisted and torn by the brilliance of Giuseppe Rossi at the weekend, Juventus must now get ready to face the daunting task of attempting to contain the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema on Wednesday night.

It's not all doom and gloom however as, in spite of the recent set back in Florence, Juventus have on paper, enjoyed a strong start to the Serie A, winning six of their first eight games, including an impressive 4-1 victory over Lazio at the Juventus Stadium. On this positive note, I feel obliged to add that going into the crunch Champions League tie with Real Madrid, the Italian champions also have recent history on their side. The last time the two European giants met, Alessandro Del Piero was the hero for the Biannconeri, scoring two wonder goals at the Bernabeu: