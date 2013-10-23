Real Madrid v Juventus: How We Lived It

Thank you all for tuning in to our live commentary of Real Madrid v Juventus. Stay tuned for the match report on this match and the other Champions League matches. I, @Ervildo, enjoyed this great match of football. Real Madrid make it 4 in a row and travel Barcelona this weekend for the 1st El Classico of the season.

FULL TIME! REAL MADRID 2-1 JUVENTUS! Ronaldo's double the difference.

90+3'. Final minute here at the Bernabeu!

90+1'. Real Madrid backing off and allowing Juventus loads of space. However, Conte's men haven't created many chances this 2nd half.

90'. 4th official signals that there will be 3 additional minutes.

89'. Ramos in the book as well for his push on Asamoah.

88'. Carlo Ancelotti shakes his head in disapproval, seems to be upset with Juventus still being in the match. Real have failed to finish the Italians off.

87'. Morata has a go and looks for the top right corner. However, his effort doesn't come off as well as he intended it to.

86'. Marchisio was in a good position, but his first touch lets him down. Was given loads of space by Isco.

85'. Giovinco with a good opportunity, but failed to test Casillas. It's been all but comfortable today for Madrid even after Chiellini was sent off.

83'. Vidal clips Ronaldo from behind and Real quickly take the costlesskick. The ball finds Modric outside of the box, but he fires well wide.

82'. Real Madrid starting to assert themselves again with yet another lengthy spell of possession. Looking to kill the game off.

81'. Arbeloa's cross couldn't pick out the 3 Real players eagerly waiting for it.

80'. Alvaro Morata is also celebrating his birthday. 21 years of age. Happy birthday Alvaro!

79'. Caceres and Modric booked as Di Maria makes way for Morata.

78'. Modric catches Giovinco late. The little man has caused plenty of problems since coming on.

77'. Pepe steams forward and finds Gareth Bale, whose cross is into the side netting.

75'. Ronaldo nearly meets Di Maria's cross, but sets up Marcelo who couldn't connect properly.

74'. Giovinco went for goal quickly (fired over the bar) as Real failed to set up a wall. Casillas visibly frustrated.

74'. Pepe catches Giovinco late, costlesskick to Juve from over 30 yards out.

73'. Khedira was through on goal, but chose to chip Buffon. The experienced keeper easily saved it.

73'. Isco on for Illaramendi. Two changes each for both sides. Fantastic performance from Illara, who nearly covered 10 kilometers.

72'. Juventus pleaded for a costlesskick right outside the box as Khedria clipped Pogba, but the referee denies the appeal and allows play to continue. Lucky break for Real.

71'. Ensuing corner is taking quickly and easily dealt with by Real's defense.

70'. Giovinco with a strike from distance that Casillas takes no chances with. Corner Juve.

69'. Giovinco on for Ogbonna. Conte going for it and is back to 2 strikers.

69'. Caceres rose above all and takes out two of Madrid's players. Ramos and Khedira collided with one another. Freekick to Real.

68'. Freekick to Juventus as Asamoah was taking down by Illaramendi.

67'. Bale on for Karim Benzema. A disappointing day for the Frenchmen.

66'. Gareth Bale set to come on as Benzema wastes a solid attack after Modric had set him costless.

65'. Both teams trying to create a chance, but both lose possession at the critical moment. Still 2-1 Real.

62'. Vidal goes down after missing the ball completely. He's kicked the ground and shouted for a penalty. If only he realized he was brought down by the turf.

61'. Benzema fires over the bar after being wide open only 2 yards out. Very poor from Karim Benzema.

60'. BENZEMAAAAAA! Oh what a miss from the Frenchmen!

59'. Asamoah on for Andrea Pirlo. Standing ovation for one of Italy's greatest.

58'. Conte preparing Asamoah to come on for Juventus.

57'. Illaramendi with a fierce effort, but it was blocked well by Ogbonna. Meanwhile, Modric wins a costless kick as Vidal makes yet another late challenge.

55'. Benzema fouls Vidal just outside the Juve box after his cross failed to find Khedira in the box.

53'. Real Madrid squandering any possible attack Juve try to put together. The extra man advantage clearly on display.

52'. The last thing Conte wanted as one of his finest players will face suspension.

51'. Bonucci on for Llorente. The goalscorer is sacrificed. Tevez is all alone up front.

50'. Ronaldo's costlesskick is straight into the wall.

48'. Ronaldo turned the turbo on, and Chiellini is judged to have caught Ronaldo with his elbow. The assistant again with the call.

48'. RED! Chiellini is off!

47'. Delicate ball from Pirlo looking for Pogba, but Casillas was able to get there first and punch it away.

46'. 2nd half begins as Real Madrid gets us underway.

19:45. Before the 2nd half kicks off, have a look at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 3rd against Anderlecht. http://m.imgur.com/im1NpZg 72.6 miles per hour.

19:43. Just moments away from 2nd half kickoff.

HT. The other match sees Galatasary 3-0 up at half-time over Copenhagen. Felipe Melo, Wesley Sneijder and Didier Drogba with the goals.

HT. A great half of football as both sides had a few chances each. Ronaldo's double has Real in front 2-1. Fernando Llorente with his first Champions League goal since joining the Italian giants.

45'+2. Real close out the half with a good spell of possession as the referee blows for half-time.

45'. We'll have 2 additional minutes in the first half.

45'. Marcelo fouled by Vidal as the referee has a word with the Chilean.

43'. The ball is kicked out as Vidal requires some medical attention. Seems to be his knee as he struggles to walk properly.

42'. Benzema finds Ronaldo outside the box, but the Portuguese star can't find the target.

41'. Marchisio's cross finds no one as Arbeloa leads Real on the counter.

40'. Di Maria's poor cross is easily dealt with by the Juventus defenders.

39'. Meanwhile, in the groups other match, Galatasaray lead 2-0 over Copenhagen.

37'. The ensuing corner finds Ronaldo who heads it goal ward, but the referee calls it back for a push.

37'. Marcelo wins a corner after a weaving run.

36'. Pirlo fouls Khedira and the crowd demand a yellow card from the referee who shakes his head "no".

35'. Gareth Bale begins to warm up for the home side.

34'. Tevez with a solid strike right at Casillas, the Spanish goalkeeper spilled it. Thankfully for him, the nearest Juve player was offside.

33'. Juventus attempting to get something going from the corner. After Pepe blocked Marchisio's effort, Llorente slipped Pirlo through who fired wide.

32'. Ronaldo leads a counter attack and finds Di Maria all alone on the right side, but his cross is dealt with well.

31'. Benzema has been practically invisible today. The French striker hasn't had many touches so far.

30'. That's his 7th goal of the competition so far. 57th all time in the competition, he really is something special.

29'. RONALDO! 2-1 REAL! A cool finish from the Portuguese international.

28'. Chiellini pulls Ramos back and the referee gives the penalty. The 5th referee was the one who made the call.

28'. PENALTY REAL!

27'. Freekick to Real as Vidal fouls Ronaldo. Modric standing over it.

26'. Casillas seemed to have comfortably caught the ball, but it was dislodged by Chiellini, however, the German referee called it back for a foul.

25'. Pogba with a fierce effort that is deflected out for a Juventus corner.

24'. Modric finds some space, but he was well off the mark.

22'. Pogba's back post header is barely saved by Iker Casillas, but the rebound fell to Fernando Llorente who fired it home! Juventus are level!

22'. LLORENTE! 1-1!

19'. Illaramendi into the book for a late tackle on Carlos Tevez.

19'. Here's the Ronaldo goal for those who want to see it:

18'. Pogba and Llorente link up, but the header from the Spaniard fails to find a on-rushing Carlos Tevez.

17'. Caceres with an attempted volley, but he also can't get it on target.

15'. Tevez with a good chance to shoot, but his effort is well-wide. He looked to curl it around Pepe and into the top corner.

14'. Referee pulls play back as Illaramendi comes in late on Vidal. Dangerous costlesskick for Juventus as Pirlo stands over it.

13'. Dangerous cross, but Casillas brilliantly punches it away.

12'. Brilliant turn from Pogba to get himself some space, but he fails to win a corner for the Old Lady.

10'. Ramos with an acrobatic effort on goal, but he was offside.

8'. Di Maria was on the break after a good spell of possession from Juventus, but Chiellini timed his challenge to perfection.

5'. Brilliant pass from Di Maria to a wide-open Cristiano Ronaldo who rounds Buffon and coolly slots it home. Real in front early on. 6th goal in 3 matches and his 56th goal in the Champions League as well.

4'. RONALDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! 1-0 REAL!

2'. Marchisio with a shot early on from distance, a good save from Casillas.

1'. We're off!

19:41. Real Madrid will line up in their all white kit tonight, while Juventus will take to the field in their yellow and blue change strip.

19:36. The last time the two sides met, Del Piero scored both goals for Juventus on their way to a 2-0 win:

19:33. Both sides are set to play with a 4-3-3 formation, something which will be a big change for Antonio Conte's men. Do you think the change in tactics will work? Let us know on Twitter: @VAVEL

19:29. Juventus starting XI: Buffon, Caceres, Barzagli, Chiellini, Ogbonna, Vidal, Pirlo, Pogba, Marchisio, Tevez, Llorente.

19:28. Real Madrid starting XI: Casillas; Arbeloa, S.Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Illarramendi, Modric, Khedira; Di Maria, Benzema, C.Ronaldo.

Just under 7 hours to go until the big match kicks off! Real Madrid and Juventus face off for the first time since the 2008/09 season where Juventus defeated Los Blancos 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

Our very own Sean Di Sesa (Real Madrid) and Jack Gallagher (Juventus) did previews of both teams going into the match:

Juventus - With a two goal lead going into half time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday afternoon, La Vecchia Signora looked like she was set to send an explicit statement of intent to Madrid; but just as she rose to point her finger to Spain's capital in a "siete prossimo" manner, her troops complacently retreated. Four Fiorentina goals soon followed, and the Old Lady of Turin's battle cry directed towards the Bernabeu diminished into little more than a whimper.

Defensively twisted and torn by the brilliance of Giuseppe Rossi at the weekend, Juventus must now get ready to face the daunting task of attempting to contain the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema on Wednesday night.

It's not all doom and gloom however as, in spite of the recent set back in Florence, Juventus have on paper, enjoyed a strong start to the Serie A, winning six of their first eight games, including an impressive 4-1 victory over Lazio at the Juventus Stadium. On this positive note, I feel obliged to add that going into the crunch Champions League tie with Real Madrid, the Italian champions also have recent history on their side. The last time the two European giants met, Alessandro Del Piero was the hero for the Biannconeri, scoring two wonder goals.

Real Madrid - Two giants of world football will clash on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu. There is no shortage of storylines for Real Madrid vs. Juventus; Carlo Ancelotti andZinedine Zidane face off against the team they used to manage and play for, respectively, while two legendary goalkeepers in Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffonwill be between the sticks. These two clubs are the most decorated in Spain and Italy and have plenty of history in the Champions League; in 1998, Real Madrid ended a 32-year drought and lifted the big-eared trophy for the 7th time in their history, defeating the Old Lady 1-0 in Amsterdam. In six competitive matches against Juventus at the Bernabéu,Madrid have won 4 times, but Juventus were victorious in the most recent match in Spain in 2008.

This is one of the most anticipated matches of the Champions League group stage, but the two clubs arrive at the game in very different states. Ancelotti is under some pressure for the way Real Madrid have begun the season, but a strong performance at the weekend and two wins from two in the group contrasts sharply with Juventus’ current form, both in the league and in Europe. La Vecchia Signora could only manage 2 draws from the opening Champions League fixtures and she now sits 5 points off the pace in Serie A. However, Madrid have the clásico with Barcelona on Saturday lurking over their heads, and there are no guarantees when two of Europe’s elite face off.