Juventus v Real Madrid: How We Lived It

FT. That's all from me! I enjoyed a very entertaining match of football, especially the 2nd half. Stay tuned for the match report.

FT. Real Madrid are all but through to the knockout stages as Juventus have it all to do in the final two matches. The Italians giants are bottom of the group.

90+3' FULL TIME! It finishes Juventus 2-2 Real Madrid.

90+2' This match looks like it's headed for a draw. A fair result in all honesty.

89' VIDAL HAS A GO, but it's straight to an alert Iker Casillas.

88' Juventus bring on Giovinco for goalscorer Fernando Llorente.

87' Ronaldo's great run and cross results in nothing as nobody in Real colours was attacking in the box.

86' Pirlo's long ball to Quagliarella is fantastic, but the striker is flagged for offside.

85' Entering the final 5 minutes of the match.

83' A cheeky turn and shot from Quagliarella, but it's saved by Iker Casillas.

82' Modric's corner comfortably caught by Buffon.

82' Carlos Tevez makes way for Fabio Quagliarella.

81' Ronaldo's cross is dealt with by Bonucci. Corner to Real as Jese Rodriguez comes on for Karim Benzema.

79' Both sides have had several great chances in this entertaining 2nd half. The game is just crying out for a winner, but will anyone get it?

78' Tevez cuts in and shoots, but Casillas is there to make the save.

77' Real passing the ball around. Keeping Juventus at bay.

75' Bale comes off for Angel Di Maria. The Welshman has done his part with an outstanding goal.

74' Brilliant ball from Marcelo finds Bale who weaves his way past the defenders, but his shot is blocked well and cleared out of the Juve box.

73' Ronaldo takes the costlesskick and it's straight into the wall the first time and then the follow up goes into the crowd.

72' Freekick in a dangerous position for Real.

70' Asier Illaramendi comes on for Xabi Alonso.

70' Strong challenge from Caceres on Ronaldo, nothing wrong according to Howard Webb.

69' Ronaldo attempts to beat Caceres, but the defender does exceptionally well and wins a goalkick.

67' BENZEMAAAAAAA... wide! Tried to get the ball from underneath his feet, but failed to do so.

66' Great defending from Vidal as he heads the Real corner away.

65' Varane turns his back and allows Llorente a costless header from 4 yards out and it's all level once again.

65' GOAL! 2-2! LLORENTE!

64' Ronaldo fires, but straight into the arms of Gigi Buffon.

64' That Gareth Bale goal means that if Real win, they'll win the group.

63' Ensuing corner fails to beat the first man as Real marshal it away.

63' Marchisio fires and Xabi Alonso knocks it away for a Juventus corner.

62' Ronaldo squares it for Bale and he comes inside, shuffles and fires it past Buffon into the bottom corner.

61' GOAL! GARETH BALE!

60' Tevez has a shot, but it's miles over the bar.

58' End-to-end stuff here as Xabi Alonso sees his effort hit the bar and now Marchisio is denied by Casillas.

57' Juventus look to take the lead again as Casillas saves well and Pepe clears off the line!

55' OFF THE BAR! Buffon was well beaten by Xabi Alonso's effort. Unlucky for the Spaniard.

54' All square here in Turin as Ronaldo is played through by Benzema who capitalized on Caceres' failed attempt at a backpass.

53' GOAL FOR REAL! AND IT'S RONALDO! His 8th of the competition!

51' Ronaldo looks to counter, but his attempt is squandered by Caceres. Brilliant defending from the Uruguayan.

49' Barzagli and Ronaldo collide and the ball is kicked out so that the Italian defender can receive some treatment.

46' Second half back underway!

HT. As of this moment, the table in the group is as follows:

Real Madrid - 9 points

Juventus - 5 points

Galatasary - 4 points

Kopenhagan - 4 points

HT. Varane's slip-up separates the two sides as Casillas was finally breached by a well-taken penalty from the Chilean, Arturo Vidal.

45+1' HALFTIME! 1-0 Juventus.

45' Wasted chance for Real as Benzema and Ronaldo mix up after Marcelo's cross was screaming for a good finish.

44' Bale's corner deflected a few times, but cleared well by Juventus. Yellow to Pirlo for a late challenge on Alonso.

44' Alonso's costlesskick headed out for a Real corner.

42' Varane was booked for the illegal challenge. Juve fans delighted with the opener.

42' Cool penalty from Arturo Vidal who went top corner and gave Casillas no chance.

41' VIDAL SCORES! 1-0 JUVENTUS!

41' Tevez fed Pogba and Varane caught him with the trailing leg.

40' PENALTY JUVE!

39' Nervy punch from Casillas nearly led to a goal from Juve as Bonucci looked to score the incredible. Goalkick for Real.

38' Fierce effort from Vidal, which deflected off Alonso and Casillas saved it well. Out for a Juve corner.

37' Pogba looked to curl it into the top corner, but his effort was nowhere near troubling Casillas.

36' That yellow card means that Modric will miss Real's next CL match against Galatasaray.

35' Yellow to Luka Modric after he fouled Pogba, who tried to break on the counter.

34' Real look to hold possession now in order to neutralize Juventus' great start.

33' The evergreens Casillas and Buffon have over 200 Champions League matches between them. That just shows you how good and consistent they've been over the years.

30' Credit to Casillas so far, he's been two outstanding saves to keep it goalless. His class is clearly on display in this one.

29' BRILLIANT IKER CASILLAS! Wonderful save to deny Tevez's cross for Llorente!

28' It's been a very one sided match so far as Juve continue to pile on the pressure, hoping that'll pay off soon. Real have had some decent counters, but nothing troubling for Buffon.

27' Pirlo has a go after Juve finally settled the ball down, but it's well off target.

25' Silly foul from Ronaldo on Marchisio and it's a Juve costlesskick.

24' Meanwhile, in the other match; it's still 1-0 to Copenhagen over Galatasaray. Good news for Juventus!

22' Low shot from Vidal, but a comfortable save from Casillas.

21' Long range effort from Ronaldo goes over the bar.

18' A chorus of boos for Ronaldo whenever he gets the ball.

17' Pogba with some creativeness outside the box and it's nearly a goal to Juventus. Brilliant save from Iker Casillas.

10' Ronaldo goes close! The Ballon D'or candidate latches onto a loose ball in the middle of the park before proceeding into the right hand side of the penalty area and striking the ball across goal. The effort goes just wide of the left post!

5' Pogba hits the first shot in anger of the game, but the said effort goes well wide of the post. Encouraging signs for the home side.

4' Real Madrid are keeping the ball well in the opening stages.

2' Incredible atmosphere in the stadium tonight, La Vecchia Signa's fans are in full voice.

19:45. We're underway at the Juventus Stadium!

19:44. Juventus will wear their classic black and white strip, while Real Madrid will be sporting their orange change strip.

19:39. The key to tonight's game will undoubtedly be the midfield battle. With Xabi Alonso back in the starting XI and Andrea Pirlo set to take up his usual regista role, it will be interesting to see who can dictate the play tonight.

19:38. Real Madrid have, incredibly, not won in Turin since the 1961/62 season.

19:36. Ronaldo is just two goals away from breaking the record for most goals scored in the Champions League group stages. Can he do it tonight?

19:31. In their first meeting in this year's UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid defeated Juventus in controversial fashion:

19:30. Both sides are set to utilise a 4-3-3 formation. What do you think of, Conte in particular's, choice of tactics? Can Marchisio play out wide? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @VAVEL.

19:29. Real Madrid starting XI: Casillas, Varane, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Khedira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Marcelo, Xabi Alonso, Modric.

19:28. Juventus starting XI: Buffon; Caceres, Barzagli, Bonucci, Asamoah; Vidal, Pirlo, Pogba; Marchisio, Llorente, Tevez.

19:25. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Juventus vs. Real Madrid.