Juventus vs. Napoli: How We Lived It
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

21:37. Thank you for following our coverage of the Juventus - Napoli game. A Huge win for Juventus tonight, who are now just one point behind table toppers Roma!

21:36. Full Time: Juventus 3 - 0 Napoli

93' Insigne sees another effort well saved by Buffon!

90' Four minutes to be added on.

89' Fernandez attempts an audacious shot from 30 yards, which goes well over the bar.

21:31. Pogba's goal: