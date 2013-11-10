Juventus vs. Napoli: How We Lived It

21:37. Thank you for following our coverage of the Juventus - Napoli game. A Huge win for Juventus tonight, who are now just one point behind table toppers Roma!

21:36. Full Time: Juventus 3 - 0 Napoli

93' Insigne sees another effort well saved by Buffon!

90' Four minutes to be added on.

89' Fernandez attempts an audacious shot from 30 yards, which goes well over the bar.

21:31. Pogba's goal:

88' Juventus substitution: Quagliarella on for Llorente.

86' Juventus substitution: Marchisio on for Vidal.

21:25. Pirlo's goal:

84' Juventus substitution: Peluso on for Tevez.

83' Ogbonna has been sent off for a second bookable offence.

79' Have we just witnessed the goal of the season?!! Pogba flicks the ball up with his left foot 25 yards from goal and rifles the ball into the right corner of the Napoli goal!! What a player this youngster is

79' GGOOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! POGBA WITH A WONDER STRIKE!!!!!

78' Napoli substitution: Zapata on for Inler.

78' WHAT A SAVE! After a wonderful threaded ball from Hamsik, Insigne finds himself one-on-one with Buffon on the left side of the penalty area. The young Italian hammers an effort toward the near post, but Buffon is able to get a strong right hand on the ball.

73' Unbelievable costless kick from Andrea Pirlo! From fully 25 yards, the regista rifles the ball over the wall and straight into the top corner. Crucial goal for the home side!

73' GGOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! PIRLO DOUBLES JUVE'S LEAD!

70' Napoli substitution: Mertens on for Callejon.

68' Brilliant second half so far!

66' Vidal... wide! After beautiful interplay involving Isla and Tevez, Vidal finds himself one-on-one with Reina. However, his effort on goal is miscued and goes the wrong side of the near post.

64' Hamsik goes close! The Slovakian brings the ball under control on the right side of the penalty area, but his subsequent volley goes wide of the near post! Big let off for Juve!

63' Napoli are applying all the attacking pressure at the moment; can they make it count?

59' A decent effort from Vidal 30 yards from goal is dropped clumsily by Reina, but the Napoli number one recovers well to smother Tevez's follow up effort.

56' Napoli are closing down very well in the middle of the park now, making the midfielf battle much less one sided.

52' Great effort from Insigne! Buffon is forced to tip the ball around the post from Insigne's resulting costless kick. Big improvement from Napoli in this second half!

50' Bonucci gives away a costless kick in a dangerous position just outside the penalty area...

48' Bright start to the second half from Napoli.

20:47. We're underway for the second half!

20:39. Llorente's goal:

20:32. Half Time: Juventus 1 - 0 Napoli

45' One minute to be added on at the end of the firs half.

44' Juventus will undoubtedly need another goal to kill off this game.

42' Insigne goes close! The youngster rifles the ball goalward from 25 yards out, but his strike goes just over the bar. Buffon was well beaten there.

38' Great save Reina! A lovely low cross into the near post is met well by Llorente, who sees his header well saved by the impressive Reina!

36' In spite of Juventus' dominance in this first half, the likes of Hamsik and Insigne have the ability to turn this game with one bit of magic.

33' Insigne... just wide! The Italian international picks up the ball just inside the penalty area, and after a wonderful Cruyff turn past Barzagli, his shot rolls past of the far post. Much better from the away side.

30' Juventus have, so far, been very impressive tonight; Bonucci and Pirlo have dictated the tempo of the game with consumate ease.

27' Chance Asamoah! Tevez dinks the ball over the Napoli defence to the onrushing Asamoah on the left side of the penalty area. However, the wing backs resulting volley is slightly miscued, and goes just wide of the near post!

26' In tonight's other fixture, Rossi has doubled Fiorentina's lead.

25' Reina is forced into action once again, this time by Carlos Tevez, who sees his long range effort punched away from danger by the Napoli number one.

22' Chance Higuain! The Argentine controls an Armero cross well, before turning Ogbonna in the box and rifling a powerful effort toward goal. The strike however slices narrowly wide. Good play from Higuain.

21' Insigne has Napoli's first effort on goal this evening, but his oscillating volley from the left hand side of the penalty area is gather comfortably by Buffon.

17' The Napoli midfield are not closing down Pirlo adequately so far, the regista has had a field day in the middle of the park.

15' In tonight's other game, Rossi has given Fiorentina the lead over Sampdoria.

14' A lovely long ball is met by Pogba inside the penalty area; but after the Frenchman controls the ball with his chest, he clumsily fouls Albiol.

10' Brilliant first ten minutes for the home side.

8' Unbelievable save!!! After the ball is chipped to the back post, Pogba rises highest and heads the ball across goal to Leonardo Bonucci. With a goal seemingly a forgone conclusion, Reina is able to get a strong right hand to Bonucci's point blank header.

2' An effort on goal from Isla flicks off the heel of Tevez and falls to Llorente at the back post. The Spanish national is then able tap the ball into the empty net to give La Vecchia Signora a crucial early lead!

2' GOOOOAAALLLLLLLL!!! LLORENTE GIVE JUVENTUS THE LEAD!

1' Chance Pogba! Pepe Reina has to be at full stretch to tip a Pogba volley around the post.

19:45. We're underway at the Juventus Stadium!

19:43. With Roma only managing a 1-1 draw at home to newly promoted Sassoulo today, a win for either Napoli or Juventus will leave them just one point adrift of the early pace setters.

19:37. Key to both sides tonight will be their Argentine strikers: Tevez vs. Higuain. Who do you think will come out on top?

19:35. In his press conference on Friday, Antonio Conte has stated that if Napoli do not win the Scudetto this year, Benitez will have achieved nothing: "I hope that Benitez knows that if he doesn’t win the Scudetto this season he will have accomplished nothing."

19:32. Napoli recorded an impressive 3-2 win at home to Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, and ahead of the game at the Juventus Stadium, he has called for his players to show the same character: "We must show our character at the Juventus Stadium, just as we did against Marseille."

19:27. Napoli starting XI: Reina; Maggio, Fernandez, Albiol, Armero; Inler, Behrami; Callejón, Hamsik, Insigne; Higuain.

19:25. Juventus starting XI: Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Ogbonna, Isla, Vidal, Pirlo, Pogba, Asamoah, Tevez, Llorente.

19:24. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack), and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Juventus vs. Napoli.