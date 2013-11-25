Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez lay foundations for a fruitful partnership

With the game deadlocked and well into the second half at the Stadio Armando Picchi, things weren't exactly going to plan for Juventus. The scores were level, in no small part, thanks to Livorno's sturdy and well oiled defence, it was clear that Juventus needed something - anything - to get the bianconeri behind Livorno's defence marshalled by a former Juve player no less, in the form of Leandro Rinaudo.

With a draw looking likelier, injuries and suspensions or not this would be an opportunity wasted if Antonio Conte's back-to-back defending champions did not claim maximum points. Milan and Napoli dropped important points on Saturday, and Fiorentina and Inter likewise on Sunday, while leaders Roma will only play on Monday, this was an excellent chance for Conte's men to go top of the table, if only momentarily while also putting some distance between them and the chasing pack.

As the game approached the hour mark, Juventus weren't only just struggling to create chances but were also looking likely to concede as the home side began to come out of their shells and with better decision making could have picked up a famous victory - Livorno haven't beaten Juventus at the Armando Picchi since 1942! Then, in the 62nd minute Kwadwo Asamoah played a quick one-two with Tevez in the attacking third before a ballerina-like pirouette from the Ghanaian created space to lay the ball to Paul Pogba on the right. The precocious youngster floated the ball into the box; tempting anyone with the coillons to attack it. The Spaniard Llorente appeared to have the cojones; attacking the ball before slamming it straight into the top left hand corner of the goal. A goal of finesse and class from the Spanish international. It certainly reminded the Juventus tifosi of the great David Trezeguet, who coincidentally has scored every time he's played at the Armando Picchi in the black and white colours, that was Llorente's first in Tuscany.

The Spaniard has been regaining his form after a slow start, and in the past 3 Juventus matches has scored 3 decisive goals; the equaliser against Real Madrid and the opener against Napoli, which Juventus didn't have to wait for as long as they did for his goal against Livorno. Llorente enthusiastically spoke of his delight at the goal, both for its importance and aesthetics after the match and welcomed comparisons with David Trezeguet. It's not the first time he's been compared to a Juventus legend; his height and heading ability has earned him comparisons with the Welsh legend John Charles. 12 minutes later he received another brilliant lofted pass from Pogba and used that height and strength to great effect, holding off 3 Livorno defenders before setting up his strike partner Carlos Tevez for the Argentine's 7th goal this season. Tevez was in no doubt who deserved the plaudits for the goal and pointed to his strike partner affectionately; the big Spaniard isn't "only beautiful", he can play a bit too.

The Argentine himself, has earned praise for his performances since day one and assimilated into Conte's system with more ease than Llorente initially did. His exceptional performances was backed by bianconeri luminaries like Mauro Camoranesi and David Trezeguet. The latter commented that he sees a bit of himself and Del Piero's own partnership in the current duo. Most importantly, Tevez's performances and overall work ethic have wiped away any reservations of some supporters with regards to the shenanigans that went on between Tevez and Roberto Mancini at Manchester City.

The skillset of Carlos Tevez is similar to a unique group of South American number 10s whose style of play is extremely endearing; Omar Sivori predated Diego Maradona, while Tevez and Liverpool's Luis Suarez are closest to these former greats. Tevez is known as 'el jugador del pueblo' or the people's footballer, his ability to hold off almost any defender while protecting the ball is an invaluable skill unquantifiable by stats. That said, stats wise Tevez has been very impressive. In 13 league games for La Vecchia Signora, Tevez has scored 7 goals and 2 assists along with 23 key passes and that same number in terms of dribbles completed. His defensive contribution isn't far off either; with 19 tackles and 2 interceptions in all of his appearances. Phenomenal numbers for an attacker, and it magnifies his street wise style of play; a undying will to win, or grinta, a trait that is at the heart of lo stile Juve.

After an extended bedding in period, it would appear that Llorente and Tevez as a partnership is beginning to find its rhythm, a scary thought for Serie A defenses even if the partnership can still improve in certain apsects. However, it's amazing that in an era where there are few teams that still play with two centre forwards in the traditional sense, Tevez and Llorente are proving to be exceptional examples of the exception rather than the rule.