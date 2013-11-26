Champions League Tuesday - What's At Stake?

GROUP E

FC Basel v Chelsea

Steaua Bucharest v Schalke

Chelsea (9 points) - A win tonight would see Chelsea win the group as they hold the tie breaker over Schalke.

Schalke (6 points) - Two wins and Schalke are through. They could even qualify tonight with a win and a Basel defeat.

FC Basel (5 points) - If they avoid defeat they will be going to Germany with a chance of qualification.

Steaua Bucharest (2 points) - Steaua are still alive and could qualify with two wins and a Schalke - Basel draw next month. Highly unlikely though.

GROUP F

Arsenal v Marseille

Borussia Dortmund v Napoli

Arsenal (9 points) - Arsenal need four points to qualify, a win tonight will ease the pressure.

Napoli (9 points) - Napoli only need a draw tonight to qualify which is easier said than done in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund (6 points) - Realistically, Dortmund need two wins. Anything less than a win tonight and they will be hoping Arsenal slip up against Marseille. There is a real chance Arsenal, Napoli and Dortmund could end up on twelve points.

Marseille (0 points) - Marseille can only qualify for Europa League and even then it would take two wins, two Dortmund defeats and turning over a 3-0 loss to Dortmund.

GROUP G

Zenit St Petersburg v Atletico Madrid

Porto v Austria Wien

Atletico Madrid (12 points) - Atletico have won the group and have nothing to play for.

Zenit St Petersburg (5 points) - If Zenit win their last two there is nothing Porto can do about it and they will reach the knockouts.

Porto (4 points) - Porto need to win tonight and hope Zenit slip up against Atletico to put themselves in a good postition before finishing in Madrid.

Austria Wien (1 point) - Austria Wien need two wins and two favours from Atletico to come back from the brink.

GROUP H

Celtic v AC Milan

Ajax v Barcelona

Barcelona (10 points) - Barcelona can secure the group with a draw.

AC Milan (5 points) - A win in Glasgow could see Milan through unless Ajax take points off Barcelona.

Ajax (4 points) - Unless AC Milan win they will still have a chance even if they lose tonight.

Celtic (3 points) - Celtic need to win and then hope for something from the Nou Camp.