La Liga Rumour Round-Up: Morata and Herrera Heading for England

As the winter approaches we yet again face another transfer window. The weeks leading up to the transfer window are truly magical. A time where anything and everything is possible. A time where the craziest and wildest rumors are fueling in new hope for football fans. A hope that in this window their club will acquire the final piece of the puzzle. Here is some of the top transfer talk from Spain:

Álvaro Morata to Spurs:

In one my recent articles, I spoke about the need to loan out either Jesé or Morata to avoid splitting their game time. According to Punto Pelota, Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement with the 21-year-old that will see him leave on loan in January. Spurs are looking to strengthen their front line after a poor start to the season. The North London club has only managed 9 goals from 12 games and is looking to find a suitable partner for Roberto Soldado.

Milan Interested in Koke:

Koke is quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football. After a successful summer with the U21 side, the young midfielder has quickly become an essential cog in Atlético Madrid’s midfield. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan are keen on the youngster. They have offered him a salary of €4 million per season that will see him become one of the clubs highest earners. AC Milan would have to trigger his €35 Million release clause to lure him away from the Vicente Calderón.

United to Bid for Ander Herrera:

After falling at the last hurdle in August, David Moyes will look to complete a move for Athletic Bilbao’s Ander Herrera. The holding midfielder has €35 million release clause that proved too much for United in August. Since then much has changed for the Red Devils as they look desperately to reinforce their midfield.

Possible Return for Monreal:

After joining Arsenal last January for €8.5 million, Nacho Monreal has failed to secure a starting role. With the upcoming World Cup, Monreal is seeking first team football to confirm his ticket to Brazil. Valencia, Real Sociedad and Granada all look to be interested.