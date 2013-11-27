Champions League Wednesday - What's At Stake?

Another night of Champions League action and after the highs and lows of last night here is a look at what tonights games mean in terms of qualification for the latter stages.

GROUP A

Bayer Leverkusen v Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Sociedad

Manchester United (8 points) - A win sees them through but anything less will mean a nervy night at Old Trafford to finish up against Shakhtar.

Bayer Leverkusen (7 points) - Four points and they're through but Shakhtar could punish any mistakes.

Shakhtar Donetsk (5 points) - Need a win to keep the pressure on and potentially set up a huge game at Old Trafford.

Real Sociedad (1 point) - Two wins required to continue their European campaign beyond Christmas and even then it's not guaranteed.

GROUP B

Real Madrid v Galatasaray

Juventus v Copenhagen

Real Madrid (10 points) - A point confirms them as group winners although even two defeats would need to be by heavy scorelines to knock them out.

Galatasaray (4 points) - Can't qualify tonight and it looks like their next game will be the important one as they host Juve.

Copenhagen (4 points) - If they could get something tonight and beat an already qualified Real Madrid at home they could be the surprise package.

Juventus (3 points) - They've got themselves in a mess and need to win tonight to set up a huge clash in Istanbul.

GROUP C

Anderlecht v Benfica

Paris St Germain v Olympiakos

Paris Saint Germain (10 points) - A point secures qualification as group winners.

Olympiakos (7 points) - A win tonight or against Anderlecht puts them through.

Benfica (4 points) - They realistically need two wins and a favour from Anderlecht against Olympiakos.

Anderlecht (1 point) - Two big wins gives them an outside chance.

GROUP D

CSKA Moscow v Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Viktoria Plzen

Bayern Munich (12 points) - A win and avoid a heavy defeat at home to City and the group is won.

Manchester City (9 points) - Already through. A win tonight and overturn a 3-1 deficit in Munich to win the group.

CSKA Moscow (3 points) - Looking to hold off Viktoria Plzen for Europa League.

Viktoria Plzen (0 points) - Still a chance of 3rd if they can stay within three of CSKA and beat them by two goals in game six.