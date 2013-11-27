Champions League Wednesday - What's At Stake?

Another night of Champions League action and after the highs and lows of last night here is a look at what tonights games mean in terms of qualification for the latter stages.
GROUP A
Bayer Leverkusen v Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Sociedad
Manchester United (8 points) - A win sees them through but anything less will mean a nervy night at Old Trafford to finish up against Shakhtar.
Bayer Leverkusen (7 points) - Four points and they're through but Shakhtar could punish any mistakes.
Shakhtar Donetsk (5 points) - Need a win to keep the pressure on and potentially set up a huge game at Old Trafford.
Real Sociedad (1 point) - Two wins required to continue their European campaign beyond Christmas and even then it's not guaranteed.
GROUP B
Real Madrid v Galatasaray
Juventus v Copenhagen
Real Madrid (10 points) - A point confirms them as group winners although even two defeats would need to be by heavy scorelines to knock them out.
Galatasaray (4 points) - Can't qualify tonight and it looks like their next game will be the important one as they host Juve.
Copenhagen (4 points) - If they could get something tonight and beat an already qualified Real Madrid at home they could be the surprise package.
Juventus (3 points) - They've got themselves in a mess and need to win tonight to set up a huge clash in Istanbul.
GROUP C
Anderlecht v Benfica
Paris St Germain v Olympiakos
Paris Saint Germain (10 points) - A point secures qualification as group winners.
Olympiakos (7 points) - A win tonight or against Anderlecht puts them through.
Benfica (4 points) - They realistically need two wins and a favour from Anderlecht against Olympiakos.
Anderlecht (1 point) - Two big wins gives them an outside chance.
GROUP D
CSKA Moscow v Bayern Munich
Manchester City v Viktoria Plzen
Bayern Munich (12 points) - A win and avoid a heavy defeat at home to City and the group is won.
Manchester City (9 points) - Already through. A win tonight and overturn a 3-1 deficit in Munich to win the group.
CSKA Moscow (3 points) - Looking to hold off Viktoria Plzen for Europa League.
Viktoria Plzen (0 points) - Still a chance of 3rd if they can stay within three of CSKA and beat them by two goals in game six.