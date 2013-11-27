Champions League Wednesday - What It Means

Have a read at what tonights games mean and see what is now at stake in week 6.

GROUP A

Bayer Leverkusen 0-5 Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 Real Sociedad

Manchester United (11 points) - United are through but still need a point to secure the group.

Shakhtar Donetsk (8 points) - A win at Old Trafford and they win the group, draw or lose and they need Leverkeusen not to better their result.

Bayer Leverkusen (7 points) - They need a better result away to Sociedad than Shakhtar get at Old Trafford.

Real Sociedad (1 point) - The European adventure is over and it has been a huge disappointment for Sociedad.

GROUP B

Real Madrid 4-1 Galatasaray

Juventus 3-1 Copenhagen

Real Madrid (13 points) - Real have now won Group B.

Juventus (6 points) - Avoid defeat in Istanbul and they are through.

Galatasaray (4 points) - They need to beat Juventus to qualify.

Copenhagen (4 points) - They are out of the Champions League but could squeeze a Europa League spot with a result at home to Real Madrid.

GROUP C

Anderlecht 2-3 Benfica

Paris St Germain 2-1 Olympiakos

Paris St Germain (13 points) - PSG are through as group winners.

Olympiakos (7 points) - Match Benfica's result at home to Paris St Germain in their game against Anderlecht and they are through.

Benfica (7 points) - Olympiakos hold the tie break so they need to better their result in week six.

Anderlecht (1 point) - Anderlecht are out of Europe but can spoil Olympiakos' party.

GROUP D

CSKA Moscow 1-3 Bayern Munich

Manchester City 4-2 Viktoria Plzen

Bayern Munich (15 points) - Avoid losing at home to City by a result worse than 3-1 and they win the group.

Manchester City (12 points) - Through to the knockout stage for the first time and suspect they'll be happy enough. Better than 3-1 in Munich would win the group.

CSKA Moscow (3 points ) - They will qualify for the Europa League with a point or a defeat better than 1-0 or 2-1 defeat against Plzen.

Viktoria Plzen (0 points) - They can qualify for the Europa League by beating CSKA Moscow 1-0, 2-1 or by two or more goals.