Schalke see off Basel and secure spot in knockout stages

Schalke successfully saw off the challenge of Basel to progress into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory at the Veltins Arena.

Second-half goals from Julian Draxler and Joel Matip saw off the Swiss visitors who narrowly missed out on a place in the next round.

Basel had most of the possession in the opening stages, but Schalke should have taken the lead after 12 minutes. Jefferson Farfan's cross was turned onto the bar by Kevin-Prince Boateng, before Max Meyer's shot was cleared off the line.

From then on Schalke continued to up the pressure on their guests, but without much to show for it. However, on the half-hour Basel made a rare foray into the Schalke half, and Benedikt Höwedes was forced to bring down Marco Streller, who was bearing down on goal. The hosts' captain escaped with only a booking, but injured himself in the process and was replaced by Adam Szalai.

Barely a minute later, the visitors were reduced to ten men. Kevin-Prince Boateng skipped past Ivan Ivanov, who brought the Ghanaian down as he ran clear. The referee was left with little choice and brandished his red card, to the dismay of the Basel players.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure but failed to create any clear-cut chances, thanks in part to some sterling work in defence from Basel, and the half ended goalless.

Half time: 0-0

The second halk began as the first had ended. Schalke pressed hard, and the breakthrough finally came six minutes into the second half; Farfan delivered another excellent cross to Julian Draxler, who sidefooted the ball across goal and into the bottom corner of the net.

On 57 minutes, the Royal Blues doubled their lead. From a Farfan costless kick, Serey Die played a number of Schalke players onside, and Joel Matip was left with the time and space to finish beyond Yann Sommer.

The game began to descend into a rash of nasty tackles as Basel showed their frustration, and there was concern for the home side as Draxler was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Szalai had a good chance to make the win more convincing but headed straight at Sommer, who played well despite ending up on the losing side.

Schalke progressed to the last 16 in second place behind Chelsea, but Basel can count themselves unlucky having put up such a good fight throughout their six games.