An Inside Look on Luciano Vietto

Name: Luciano Vietto

Age: 20

Club: Racing Club

Nationality: Argentina

Squad Number: 9

Height: 5 ft 8 in

Position: Forward



General Information



Luciano Vietto started his professional career in 2011 as a late substitute under the management of Argentinian legend Diego Simeone at his current club Racing Club de Avellaneda. He signed for Racing Club after being reportedly seen playing lower league Argentinian football for Independiente de Balnearia. The recently turned 20, sprightly attacker has a reasonable wealth of experience tucked under his belt for his age, with 48 caps and 15 goals for the club, Scoring a perfect hat trick in his first start for the club against San Martin de San Juan. Along with 4 appearances for the Argentina under 20 side, scoring 2 goals.



Current Activity & Speculation



Vietto is a player that'll be spoken of for years to come despite the shaky season he has endured so far. His less than impressive goal record of 2 goals in 17 games this season in no way gives a true rating or any reflection of the talent that he possesses, as his team Racing currently lie at 19th in the table, second from bottom. With Previous Manager and admirer Diego Simeone enjoying a very successful spell at Atletico Madrid cruising at second of the Spanish Liga BBVA, Speculation has linked Vietto with a move over to the Spanish capital to give him a chance to achieve his full potential and play with world class players. Despite the reported interest Simeone has shown, the nimble 20 year old has been linked with moves to other top clubs such as PSG, Liverpool, and Atletico’s Galactic neighbours, Real Madrid.





Strengths & Weaknesses



Vietto’s main strengths are his pace, ball control, dribbling and creativity. Like many of his famous Argentinian predecessors, Vietto possesses the ability to run at his man with a very low centre of gravity, being able to change direction without having to alleviate his lightning pace. Watching him play so far it looks like he is the type of player who plays on his strengths, trying to run at his man at any given opportunity which is very dangerous to the opposition. With such attributes giving him the ability to fashion himself a chance or draw a foul. It’s far too easy to make comparisons to other previous and current Argentinian greats who played with such style, but to burden Vietto with such expectations would be unfair at such a young age. Despite his stand out strengths, Vietto’s weaknesses are his strength, aerial ability, and weaker foot, admitting: “I’m far from being a complete player. I am clumsy on my wrong side, I still need to do better in the air.”





Interesting Fact

Racing Club rejected an €8 million bid from Real Madrid for Vietto when he was just 18, after scoring 5 goals in his first 7 games for the club.

