Day After Takeaways From the Liga MX Final

Last night, Leon beat Club America to capture its sixth Liga MX trophy. But that was not the only thing we learned that night about both teams.

1) Leon were better on the ball all series long, than Club America and it showed.

When looking at possession statistics, it was easy to think Club America had most of the ball at points. A closer observance of both legs could reveal a few things. First, America rarely used the possession it had to control the tempo of the match. Whether this comes down to the technical ability of the players Piojo Herrera signed and selected, belief in the players he has, or Piojo's dueling commitments, it was clear America did not use their possession well to do what most possession teams should be doing--dictating the tempo of the game.

Second, it seemed that when America tried to pass to create the tempo, one player in the sequence would always manage to lose control of the ball. This is what may have caused Las Aguilas to crash out of the CONCACAF Champions League in the group stage. Even if they did manage to advance to the knockout rounds, there was a chance that the team, whether from MLS, Central America, or Mexico, would take advantage of the lack of technical ability among many American players on the ball. If

Leon managed to string as many passes together as America had done, but with much more control on the ball. Their counter attacks looked crisp and well connected, and they looked like they could control their passes.

2) Club Leon's gamble of sticking with the core that got them into Liga MX in the first place pays off.

There is a proverb which says "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Often times in Liga MX, teams that were recently promoted have had difficulty staying up in Liga MX. The promotion and relegation system in Liga MX clearly favors the established teams over the recently promoted teams (more tournament games). So, teams that first make it up to Liga MX are consistently under pressure to prove themselves throughout their first couple seasons the top flight. So it would be expected that Club Leon, upon their arrival into Liga MX and takeover by Carlos Slim, would make plenty of changes.

Instead, they stuck to their manager Gustavo Matosas, and a core that remained mostly unchanged from the team that won promotion to Liga MX. Five starters on Leon's Apertura final XI, as well as manager Gustavo Matosas, were on that side that won promotion. It was a testament to the belief Leon's supporters had in the club, and how the Leon front office handled its business. It allowed La Fiera to make a number of signings who all came good, including Boselli, Britos, Arizala, and Rafa Marquez. The last of whom deserves special emphasis.

3) Rafael Marquez redeems his career and wins his first Mexican domestic trophy in his storied career.

Rafael Marquez, captain of Mexico's national team, is one of Mexico's most decorated players both for country and for club. He won 12 trophies in total during his 200+ matches in Barcelona and started on two UEFA Champions League winning sides. He has also won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and Coupe de La Ligue in his time (previously) with AS Monaco. However, injuries towards the end of his Barcelona career and his tumultuous two seasons with Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls, shattered both his form and reputation as one of Mexico's most skilled (best) center backs. Leon took a flyer on him after he was released from his MLS contract and he has since regained both his form and his stature on the Mexico national team.

4) Piojo Herrera has justified worry about how his national team will fare in the upcoming World Cup.

Miguel 'Piojo' Herrera has done admirable things with both Club America and El Tri, including leading Las Aguilas to their first Liga MX title in eight years and rescuing an abysmal World Cup Qualifying campaign for El Tri. But as he moves on to managing the Mexican national team (El Tri) full time, he carries with him several faults that will be exposed in the upcoming World Cup.

First, Piojo must improve his eye for fast, strong, athletic, technical players that can play the game on a world calass level at all positions. Like with the United States, Mexico were dealt a very tough group that includes the hosts Brazil, Croatia, and an underrated Cameroon squad. Of the three, Brazil and Croatia feature the most athletic, skilled, technical players who can exploit any tenativeness or lack of crispness in Mexico's passing, and are intelligent and physical enough to stop Mexico's forays up front. This long term problem may not be fixed without convincing Carlos Vela, arguably Mexico's most technical player, to rejoin the side, and improvements in the grassroots. But in the short term, Piojo has to call in players who are willing to run and win balls in the midfield, and be able to make recoveries before Brazil or Croatia can really organize their attacks. He also has to value players that are capable of beating defenders 1v1 or 1v2 to open up space for El Tri's attackers, including 'Gullit' Pena, Raul Jimenez, and Giovanni dos Santos.

Second, Piojo's conduct and lack of composure when America were down in these finals should worry El Tri supporters about how he will handle situations in the World Cup when Mexico concede dubious costless kicks or penalties, or when his team concedes early goals. Croatia, Brazil, and Cameroon will all feature world class players in midfield, forward, and even defense--including Samuel Eto'o, Neymar, Eduardo da Silva, Oscar, Paulinho, Luka Modric, Mario Mandžukić, Pierre Webo, Achille Emana, Marcelo, Darijo Srna, Ivan Rakitic, and Ronaldinho to name a few. All of these players will test Mexico's composure on the ball with their movements, pace, and trickery. They will also test Mexico's reserve by their ability to keep possession and occasional embellishment of challenges to draw set piece opportunities. Piojo's tirades against the final officiating crew, and his conduct when asked questions about the match by the Mexican media show that Piojo cannot compose his team when faced with frustrating circumstances. Though Piojo apologized, this writer does not see how he could fare better under the bigger microscope and against world class players (and managers).

Third, Piojo has reluctantly stayed with his 5-2-3/5-3-2 system for most of the playoffs. He had success with the formation in his time as Liga MX manager, as long as Aguilar and Layun continued to be able to support the attackers. However, it sacrifices a holding midfield player for an extra center back. If the extra center back is technical enough to keep Mexico's passing rhythm against opposing pressure, the sacrifice is not as costly. Against the world's best teams, a holding midfielder or two (double pivot) will be absolutely necessary to build Mexico's attacks in the World Cup. Refusing to acknowledge the need to play holding midfielders, or find competition for the aging Gerardo Torrado will make Piojo's El Tri more conservative and more defensive than it needs to be.

Are El Tri fans right to see Piojo's national side with worry? Absolutely.

5) America were never able to replace the late Chucho Benitez's scoring touch.

Christian "Chucho" Benitez provided much of the scoring for Las Aguilas during their run to the Liga MX Clausura 2013 trophy. He had led all of Liga MX that tournament with 17 goals in that tournament, and had 52 goals in 75 appearances before he moved to Qatari side El-Jaish in the summer. (He would subsequently pass away due to a heart failure within weeks of his arrival in Qatar.) Raul Jimenez led the team with seven goals during the Apertura, less than half of Chucho's 17. They had to rely on a committee of forwards whom outside of Raul Jimenez or the Colombian Luis Gabriel Rey, whose ability to beat defenders 1v1, who can finish, and who can catch defenders unaware of their runs, who never really could replace Chucho. Their use of seasonal benchwarmer Narciso Mina showed their desperation for something from a forward group that was not what it was one tournament ago.

Club Leon's forward duo this final were excellent playing off of each other, and off of Luis Montes and Carlos Pena. Mauro Boselli, an Argentine international best known for his goal-scoring prowess with Estudiantes La Plata in his homeland (and signed from Wigan Athletic in the summer), showed a devastating finishing touch, and an understanding with his partner Matias Britos. Britos and Boselli both used their 1v1 ability to dismark America defenders out wide and in the area. They had the timing and understanding of each other that America missed with their forward corps.

6) For Leon to have success in South America, and later North America, it will need to hold onto Carlos Pena.

Carlos 'Gullit' Pena is an outstanding playmaker who likes to operate centrally. His vision on the ball, his range of passing, as well as his finishing ability gave Club America problems all final long. Amid hints of interest in Gullit from abroad, particularly MLS interests (source below), Leon has to hold onto him to succeed in the Copa Libertadores. No team is able to succeed there without playmakers who can make the passes and set up plays that can open up space from underneath. Mexico's success in recovering from a disasterous start to their World Cup qualifying campaign partially relied on Pena's vision and technical ability. Their opponents were unable to replace the technical ability in the playmaking (as well as goal-scoring) positions in the transfer market. If Leon cannot hold onto Pena for at least the Clausura, there is no guarantee they can replace what Pena had done for offense (even with Luis Montes right beside him).