Liga MX Relegation Zone 2014

With the conclusion of Apertura 2013 only a week old, it is already time to look forward to the thrills of Clausura 2014--the second half of the Liga MX season. With the coming of the Clausura, one may have an obvious question. What club will be the unlucky club that will get relegated from Liga MX?

Last year's relegation fight saw Queretaro FC fall, at least theoretically. And then the musical chairs of ownership changes began.

This musical chairs of ownership changes and relocation saved Queretaro's Liga MX spot. The Queretaro FC club that was relegated moved to San Luis and became Atletico San Luis (and that club is playing this season in Ascenso MX). San Luis was subsequently moved to Chiapas, and became Chiapas FC name. The "old" Jaguares was moved to Queretaro and became the new Queretaro FC. (In an independent move, newly promoted La Piedad FC were moved to Veracruz and became Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz.)

In Liga MX, relegation is not based on the total points accrued over the entire season, but based on the points per game (PPG) accrued over the last six tournaments. The relegation table after Apertura 2013 are as follows.

Club Pts. A2011 Pts. C2012 Pts. A2012 Pts. C2013 Pts. A2013 Pts. C2014 Total Pts Gms. A2011 Gms. C2012 Gms. A2012 Gms. C2013 Gms. A2013 Gms. C2014 Total Gms. Pts per gm (PPG )/ Relegation Coefficient Santos Laguna 27 36 23 29 33 0 148 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.7412 America 15 32 31 32 37 0 147 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.7294 Morelia 26 31 27 30 27 0 141 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.6588 Tigres UANL 28 31 21 35 25 0 140 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.6471 Cruz Azul 29 25 26 29 29 0 138 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.6235 Leon 0 0 33 16 30 0 79 0 0 17 17 17 0 51 1.5490 Monterrey 24 32 23 23 20 0 122 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.4353 Tijuana 18 28 34 21 21 0 122 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.4353 Toluca 20 22 34 18 27 0 121 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.4235 Queretaro 26 27 22 17 26 0 118 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.3882 Pachuca 26 28 21 20 17 0 112 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.3176 Pumas UNAM 25 16 23 29 11 0 104 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.2235 Veracruz 0 0 0 0 20 0 20 0 0 0 0 17 0 17 1.1765 Guadalajara 30 15 23 16 12 0 96 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.1294 Chiapas 24 12 15 16 25 0 92 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.0824 Puebla 22 19 13 19 19 0 92 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.0824 Atlas 12 20 12 32 12 0 88 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 1.0353 Atlante 19 16 20 13 12 0 80 17 17 17 17 17 0 85 0.9412

And now to our relegation fight contenders.

Club: C. F. Atlante (Atlante)

Ownership: TV Azteca (new)

Manager : Ruben Israel (Uruguay (URU))

Apertura 2013: T-17th (12 points)

Relegation Coefficient: 0.9412

Chances of Relegation: Very High

New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Jonathan Bornstein (USA, on loan from Tigres UANL), Cristian Ledesma Sosa (PAR, from Club General Diaz (PAR)), Salustiano Candia (PAR, on loan from Olimpia (PAR)), Narcisio Mina (ECU, from Club America), Michael Arroyo (ECU, loan return from Barcelona SC (ECU)), Manuel VIniegra (on loan from Tigres UANL), Alonso Zamora (on loan from UANL), Arturo Munoz (unattached), Omar Dominguez (Atletico San Luis), Luis Madrigal (Monterrey), Gael Acosta (Monterrey)

Players Leaving - Clausura 2014 : Ezequiel Miralles (ARG, to Club Olimpo (ARG)), Ezequiel Orozco (loan return to Club Necaxa), Guillermo Rojas (to Club Necaxa), Roberto Nanni (ARG, contract terminated), Alex Diego (to Delfines), Oscar Veras (loan to Leones Negros UDG), Francesco Fonseca (to Merida CF)

Outlook: Many changes have occurred at Atlante. The most significant of them being TV Azteca taking over ownership of the side. For the first time in several seasons, Clausura have had money to spend. Liga MX veterans Jonathan Bornstein and Narcisio Mina, both of whom were fringe players at the side, found their hope for first team football very likely. But Cristian Ledesma Sosa might prove to be the best of the array of signings. The Paraguayan holding midfielder has shown great distribution, an ability to win balls back, and occasionally set up final balls. His work rate will be critical for him to not only crack Atlante's first team, but to also help Los Azulgranas make up the eight point gap to Atlas in the relegation table. Atlante's signing of a myriad of new defenders, aong with the signing of Ledesma Sosa, may help in improving a defense that conceded 35 goals in Apertura 2013. They also will have the services of Ecuador international attacking midfielder Michael Arroyo back from his loan spell at Barcelona in Ecuador. His pace, his range of passing, and his overall technical ability will be valued on a side that will need every last goal (and positive result) they can get. Whatever Atlante's fate will depend on making up that eight point gap to Atlas (and likely needing a 9-point differential to guarantee safety). It is not impossible (as there is always the chance Atlas could have a terribly bad season) for Los Azulgranas to maintain safety. If they can, after Clausura 2014, their 2014-15 season could bring a lot of promise. But those hopes are merely dreams at this point in time--dreams that will be deferred if their results don't improve in the Clausura.

Club: [Club] Atlas

Ownership: Salinas Group

Manager: Tomas Boy (new for Clausura 2014)

Apertura 2013 Finish : 15th (12 points)

Relegation Coefficient: 1.0353

Chances of Relegation: Lukewarm

N ew Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Maikon Leite (BRA, from Pameiras (BRA)), Federico Vilar (from Morelia), Enrique Perez (loan from Morelia), Hyginus Bucio (from Morelia), Jorge Kalu Gastelum (loan from Pachuca), Alberto Pindler (loan return from Leones Negros UDG)

Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Omar Bravo (loan return to Chivas), Lucas Ayala (ARG, loan to Correcaminos UAT), Miguel Pinto (CHI, to Correcaminos UAT), Luis Fernando Telles (loan to Leones Negros UDG), Saul Villalobos (loan to Puebla), Alexis Loera (loan to Atletico San Luis), Manager-Jose Luis Mata (sacked?)

Outlook: Atlas only finished above fellow relegation cellar dwellers on goal difference. To survive, all they need to do is hope Atlante's reinforcements do not gain nine more standings points than will the Guadalajara-based side. They lost one of their best goal scorers in Omar Bravo, who returned to city rivals Chivas. The Rojinegros' only forward signing, the Brazilian burner Maikon Leite, could be described as having lots of pace, but not much else--not much creativity, 1v1 ability, hold up ability, or ability to play off the ball. The other players brought in are young players looking for first team opportunity. While they may provide enthusiasm, and push many of Atlas's older defenders and midfielders for time, it is unclear what they will truly provide until manager Tomas Boy tests them. Given Atlas's situation, they will need to test what they have in their young players because the new signings alone may not be enough to survive this season.

Club: Puebla CF

Owner: Jesus Lopez Chargoy

Manager : Ruben Omar Romano

Apertura 2013 Finish: 13th (19 points)

Relegation Coefficient: 1.0824

Chances of Relegation : Low to medium

New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Jonathan Maidana (ARG, from River Plate (ARG)), Juan de la Barrera (loan from Club Zacatapec), Edgar Mejia (loan from Chivas/Chivas USA (USA)), Mario de Luna (loan from Chivas/Chivas USA (USA)), Uriel Alvarez (loan from Chiapas FC), Ivan Bella (ARG, from Chiapas FC), Francisco Torres (on loan from Chiapas FC), Daniel Guzman Miranda (from Ballenas Galeana), Carlos Guzman (from Atletico San Luis), Juan Carlos Cacho (from Toluca)

Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Jonathan Lacerna (ARG, to Santos Laguna), Alfredo Moreno (ARG, to Veracruz), Felix Borja (ECU, released), Pablo Bonells (released), Guillermo Iriarte (released), Rodrigo Inigo (to Estudiantes Tecos), Leandro Augusto (BRA, to Pumas UNAM), Diego de Buen (to Pachuca), Hiber Ruiz (to Lobos BUAP)

Outlook: A bad Clausura campaign could have Los Camoteros in worse position to be relegated, if not after the Clausura this season, but after the Clausura 2015. Unlike Atlas, Puebla have not suffered many significant transfer losses over the last two tournaments. but are far from the side that made it to the Clausura 2013 Liguilla. Mario de Luna and Edgar Mejia are interesting options coming from Chivas USA in MLS. Against bigger, more physical players in MLS, both showed capabilities of potentially playing a significant role in Puebla's relegation survival campaign. But at the same time, they had their struggles in their first pro seasons away from the Estadio Omnilife. Puebla should have no trouble getting goals from Matias Alustiza, but the gluttony of midfielders on the team leaves the question who will be playmaking for the team, particularly since DaMarcus Beasley has moved almost permanently into a left wingback/left back role. They can also expect better campaigns for Juan Carlos Cacho, who is coming off of a torn calf that limited him to six matches in the Apertura with Pachuca, and Ivan Bella and Brayan Martinez who are both looking to relish their opportunities to finally be able to create from the midfield.

Club: Chiapas F.C.

Owner: Carlos Lopez Chargoy

Manager : Sergio Bueno

Apertura 2013 Finish: 9th (25 points)

Relegation Coefficient: 1.0824

Chances of Relegation: Very low

New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Pablo Garbas (CRC, from Queretaro), Juan Carlos Rojas (from Pachuca), Giovanni Casillas (loan from Chivas de Guadalajara), Julio Nava (loan from Queretaro), Wilberto Cosme (COL, from Queretaro)

Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Ivan Bella (ARG, to Puebla), Francisco Torres (loan to Puebla), Cesar Villaluz (loan return to Tigres UANL), Moises Velasco (to Queretaro), Miguel Angel Martinez (ARG, to Queretaro), Roberto Carlos Juarez (to Queretaro), Cesar Alvarez (loan to Chiapas FC)

Outlook: This is a side, according to goalkeeper Antonio Perez, that's looking more towards making it to the Liguilla than to the immediate realities of staying up in Liga MX. While their relegation coefficient puts them in a tie with Puebla for 3rd from bottom, those results came from before 2013-14, and their Apertura 2013 performance has given them safety in the relegation fight. While they, and many other clubs would need to have an extremely poor Clausura, with Atlante and to a smaller extent, Atlas, having a super-stellar tournament, for them to be in trouble, a bad result in the Clausura could put Jaguares into relegation trouble for 2014-15. Carlos Ochoa has been a revelation since coming over on loan from Santos Laguna, as has David Toledo. The signing of ex-Chivas attacking midfielder Giovanni Casillas should add some creativity to the Jaguars' attack--an attack that they hope will produce more goals in the Clausura.

Club: Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz (Veracruz)

Ownership: Fidel Kuri Grajales

Manager: Juan Antonio Luna

Apertura 2013 Finish: 12th (20 points)

Relegation Coefficient: 1.1765

Chance of Relegation : Low to Medium

New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Alfredo Moreno (ARG, from Puebla), Maximiliano Bajter (URU, from Union La Calera (CHI)), Liber Quinones (URU, from Danubio (URU))

Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Luis Tejada (PAN, Universidad Cesar Vallejo (PER)), Cristian Marrugo (COL, to Deportivo Cali (COL)), Israel Martinez (released), Fernando Santana (to Zacatapec), Rafael Murguia (to Atletico San Luis)

Outlook: For Veracruz to survive this season, it will need to maintain its A2013 form, or simply hope it does not have a disasterous Clausura. The Red Sharks lost goal scoring machine Luis Tejada to a transfer to Peru. For the moment, his obvious replacement from the transfer market, Liber Quinones is a smaller, speedier forward who is good on the ball in buildups and in goal-scoring opportunities. There is a lot of pressure on him to replace Luis Tejada's goal-scoring production. But, Quinones likely may not need to replace that production. Rather, if he can simply feed into Veracruz's attack and partner up in some way with Reyna, that might be all Veracruz need. But as this is the Red Sharks' (formerly La Piedad's) first full season in Liga MX in the last three years, they will need to avoid a long string of poor results. They should be able to do so, as long as injuries and transfers do not provide any more losses.

Club: Chivas de Guadalajara

Ownership: Jorge Vergara

Manager: Jose Luis 'Guero' Real

Apertura 2013 Finish: 16th (12 points)

Relegation Coefficient: 1.1294

Chance of Relegation: Low

New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Omar Bravo (loan return from Atlas), Julio Enrique Gomez (loan from Pachuca), Julio Morales (loan return from Chivas USA (USA)), Jaime Frias (loan return from Chivas USA), Israel Castro (loan from Cruz Azul), Jair Pereira Rodriguez (from Cruz Azul), Carlos Gerardo Rodriguez (loan from Toluca), Francisco Flores (loan from Cruz Azul)

Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Miguel Sabah (to Leon), Luis Michel (loan to Saprissa (CRC)), Raul Lopez Gomez (loan to Correcaminos UAT), Marco Fabian (loan to Cruz Azul), Miguel Angel Ponce (loan to Toluca), Hector Reynoso (loan to Morelia), Giovanni Casillas (loan to Chiapas FC), Miguel Basulto (loan to Leones Negros UDG)