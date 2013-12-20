Liga MX Relegation Zone 2014

With the conclusion of Apertura 2013 only a week old, it is already time to look forward to the thrills of Clausura 2014--the second half of the Liga MX season. With the coming of the Clausura, one may have an obvious question. What club will be the unlucky club that will get relegated from Liga MX?
Last year's relegation fight saw Queretaro FC fall, at least theoretically. And then the musical chairs of ownership changes began.
This musical chairs of ownership changes and relocation saved Queretaro's Liga MX spot. The Queretaro FC club that was relegated moved to San Luis and became Atletico San Luis (and that club is playing this season in Ascenso MX). San Luis was subsequently moved to Chiapas, and became Chiapas FC name. The "old" Jaguares was moved to Queretaro and became the new Queretaro FC. (In an independent move, newly promoted La Piedad FC were moved to Veracruz and became Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz.)
In Liga MX, relegation is not based on the total points accrued over the entire season, but based on the points per game (PPG) accrued over the last six tournaments. The relegation table after Apertura 2013 are as follows.
|Club
|Pts. A2011
|Pts. C2012
|Pts. A2012
|Pts. C2013
|Pts. A2013
|Pts. C2014
|Total Pts
|Gms. A2011
|Gms. C2012
|Gms. A2012
|Gms. C2013
|Gms. A2013
|Gms. C2014
|Total Gms.
|Pts per gm (PPG )/ Relegation Coefficient
|Santos Laguna
|27
|36
|23
|29
|33
|0
|148
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.7412
|America
|15
|32
|31
|32
|37
|0
|147
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.7294
|Morelia
|26
|31
|27
|30
|27
|0
|141
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.6588
|Tigres UANL
|28
|31
|21
|35
|25
|0
|140
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.6471
|Cruz Azul
|29
|25
|26
|29
|29
|0
|138
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.6235
|Leon
|0
|0
|33
|16
|30
|0
|79
|0
|0
|17
|17
|17
|0
|51
|1.5490
|Monterrey
|24
|32
|23
|23
|20
|0
|122
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.4353
|Tijuana
|18
|28
|34
|21
|21
|0
|122
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.4353
|Toluca
|20
|22
|34
|18
|27
|0
|121
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.4235
|Queretaro
|26
|27
|22
|17
|26
|0
|118
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.3882
|Pachuca
|26
|28
|21
|20
|17
|0
|112
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.3176
|Pumas UNAM
|25
|16
|23
|29
|11
|0
|104
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.2235
|Veracruz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|1.1765
|Guadalajara
|30
|15
|23
|16
|12
|0
|96
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.1294
|Chiapas
|24
|12
|15
|16
|25
|0
|92
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.0824
|Puebla
|22
|19
|13
|19
|19
|0
|92
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.0824
|Atlas
|12
|20
|12
|32
|12
|0
|88
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|1.0353
|Atlante
|19
|16
|20
|13
|12
|0
|80
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|0
|85
|0.9412
And now to our relegation fight contenders.
Club: C. F. Atlante (Atlante)
Ownership: TV Azteca (new)
Manager: Ruben Israel (Uruguay (URU))
Apertura 2013: T-17th (12 points)
Relegation Coefficient: 0.9412
Chances of Relegation: Very High
New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Jonathan Bornstein (USA, on loan from Tigres UANL), Cristian Ledesma Sosa (PAR, from Club General Diaz (PAR)), Salustiano Candia (PAR, on loan from Olimpia (PAR)), Narcisio Mina (ECU, from Club America), Michael Arroyo (ECU, loan return from Barcelona SC (ECU)), Manuel VIniegra (on loan from Tigres UANL), Alonso Zamora (on loan from UANL), Arturo Munoz (unattached), Omar Dominguez (Atletico San Luis), Luis Madrigal (Monterrey), Gael Acosta (Monterrey)
Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Ezequiel Miralles (ARG, to Club Olimpo (ARG)), Ezequiel Orozco (loan return to Club Necaxa), Guillermo Rojas (to Club Necaxa), Roberto Nanni (ARG, contract terminated), Alex Diego (to Delfines), Oscar Veras (loan to Leones Negros UDG), Francesco Fonseca (to Merida CF)
Outlook: Many changes have occurred at Atlante. The most significant of them being TV Azteca taking over ownership of the side. For the first time in several seasons, Clausura have had money to spend. Liga MX veterans Jonathan Bornstein and Narcisio Mina, both of whom were fringe players at the side, found their hope for first team football very likely. But Cristian Ledesma Sosa might prove to be the best of the array of signings. The Paraguayan holding midfielder has shown great distribution, an ability to win balls back, and occasionally set up final balls. His work rate will be critical for him to not only crack Atlante's first team, but to also help Los Azulgranas make up the eight point gap to Atlas in the relegation table. Atlante's signing of a myriad of new defenders, aong with the signing of Ledesma Sosa, may help in improving a defense that conceded 35 goals in Apertura 2013. They also will have the services of Ecuador international attacking midfielder Michael Arroyo back from his loan spell at Barcelona in Ecuador. His pace, his range of passing, and his overall technical ability will be valued on a side that will need every last goal (and positive result) they can get. Whatever Atlante's fate will depend on making up that eight point gap to Atlas (and likely needing a 9-point differential to guarantee safety). It is not impossible (as there is always the chance Atlas could have a terribly bad season) for Los Azulgranas to maintain safety. If they can, after Clausura 2014, their 2014-15 season could bring a lot of promise. But those hopes are merely dreams at this point in time--dreams that will be deferred if their results don't improve in the Clausura.
Club: [Club] Atlas
Ownership: Salinas Group
Manager: Tomas Boy (new for Clausura 2014)
Apertura 2013 Finish: 15th (12 points)
Relegation Coefficient: 1.0353
Chances of Relegation: Lukewarm
New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Maikon Leite (BRA, from Pameiras (BRA)), Federico Vilar (from Morelia), Enrique Perez (loan from Morelia), Hyginus Bucio (from Morelia), Jorge Kalu Gastelum (loan from Pachuca), Alberto Pindler (loan return from Leones Negros UDG)
Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Omar Bravo (loan return to Chivas), Lucas Ayala (ARG, loan to Correcaminos UAT), Miguel Pinto (CHI, to Correcaminos UAT), Luis Fernando Telles (loan to Leones Negros UDG), Saul Villalobos (loan to Puebla), Alexis Loera (loan to Atletico San Luis), Manager-Jose Luis Mata (sacked?)
Outlook: Atlas only finished above fellow relegation cellar dwellers on goal difference. To survive, all they need to do is hope Atlante's reinforcements do not gain nine more standings points than will the Guadalajara-based side. They lost one of their best goal scorers in Omar Bravo, who returned to city rivals Chivas. The Rojinegros' only forward signing, the Brazilian burner Maikon Leite, could be described as having lots of pace, but not much else--not much creativity, 1v1 ability, hold up ability, or ability to play off the ball. The other players brought in are young players looking for first team opportunity. While they may provide enthusiasm, and push many of Atlas's older defenders and midfielders for time, it is unclear what they will truly provide until manager Tomas Boy tests them. Given Atlas's situation, they will need to test what they have in their young players because the new signings alone may not be enough to survive this season.
Club: Puebla CF
Owner: Jesus Lopez Chargoy
Manager: Ruben Omar Romano
Apertura 2013 Finish: 13th (19 points)
Relegation Coefficient: 1.0824
Chances of Relegation: Low to medium
New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Jonathan Maidana (ARG, from River Plate (ARG)), Juan de la Barrera (loan from Club Zacatapec), Edgar Mejia (loan from Chivas/Chivas USA (USA)), Mario de Luna (loan from Chivas/Chivas USA (USA)), Uriel Alvarez (loan from Chiapas FC), Ivan Bella (ARG, from Chiapas FC), Francisco Torres (on loan from Chiapas FC), Daniel Guzman Miranda (from Ballenas Galeana), Carlos Guzman (from Atletico San Luis), Juan Carlos Cacho (from Toluca)
Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Jonathan Lacerna (ARG, to Santos Laguna), Alfredo Moreno (ARG, to Veracruz), Felix Borja (ECU, released), Pablo Bonells (released), Guillermo Iriarte (released), Rodrigo Inigo (to Estudiantes Tecos), Leandro Augusto (BRA, to Pumas UNAM), Diego de Buen (to Pachuca), Hiber Ruiz (to Lobos BUAP)
Outlook: A bad Clausura campaign could have Los Camoteros in worse position to be relegated, if not after the Clausura this season, but after the Clausura 2015. Unlike Atlas, Puebla have not suffered many significant transfer losses over the last two tournaments. but are far from the side that made it to the Clausura 2013 Liguilla. Mario de Luna and Edgar Mejia are interesting options coming from Chivas USA in MLS. Against bigger, more physical players in MLS, both showed capabilities of potentially playing a significant role in Puebla's relegation survival campaign. But at the same time, they had their struggles in their first pro seasons away from the Estadio Omnilife. Puebla should have no trouble getting goals from Matias Alustiza, but the gluttony of midfielders on the team leaves the question who will be playmaking for the team, particularly since DaMarcus Beasley has moved almost permanently into a left wingback/left back role. They can also expect better campaigns for Juan Carlos Cacho, who is coming off of a torn calf that limited him to six matches in the Apertura with Pachuca, and Ivan Bella and Brayan Martinez who are both looking to relish their opportunities to finally be able to create from the midfield.
Club: Chiapas F.C.
Owner: Carlos Lopez Chargoy
Manager: Sergio Bueno
Apertura 2013 Finish: 9th (25 points)
Relegation Coefficient: 1.0824
Club: Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz (Veracruz)
Ownership: Fidel Kuri Grajales
Manager: Juan Antonio Luna
Apertura 2013 Finish: 12th (20 points)
Relegation Coefficient: 1.1765
Chance of Relegation: Low to Medium
New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Alfredo Moreno (ARG, from Puebla), Maximiliano Bajter (URU, from Union La Calera (CHI)), Liber Quinones (URU, from Danubio (URU))
Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Luis Tejada (PAN, Universidad Cesar Vallejo (PER)), Cristian Marrugo (COL, to Deportivo Cali (COL)), Israel Martinez (released), Fernando Santana (to Zacatapec), Rafael Murguia (to Atletico San Luis)
Outlook: For Veracruz to survive this season, it will need to maintain its A2013 form, or simply hope it does not have a disasterous Clausura. The Red Sharks lost goal scoring machine Luis Tejada to a transfer to Peru. For the moment, his obvious replacement from the transfer market, Liber Quinones is a smaller, speedier forward who is good on the ball in buildups and in goal-scoring opportunities. There is a lot of pressure on him to replace Luis Tejada's goal-scoring production. But, Quinones likely may not need to replace that production. Rather, if he can simply feed into Veracruz's attack and partner up in some way with Reyna, that might be all Veracruz need. But as this is the Red Sharks' (formerly La Piedad's) first full season in Liga MX in the last three years, they will need to avoid a long string of poor results. They should be able to do so, as long as injuries and transfers do not provide any more losses.
Club: Chivas de Guadalajara
Ownership: Jorge Vergara
Manager: Jose Luis 'Guero' Real
Apertura 2013 Finish: 16th (12 points)
Relegation Coefficient: 1.1294
Chance of Relegation: Low
New Players Signed for Clausura 2014: Omar Bravo (loan return from Atlas), Julio Enrique Gomez (loan from Pachuca), Julio Morales (loan return from Chivas USA (USA)), Jaime Frias (loan return from Chivas USA), Israel Castro (loan from Cruz Azul), Jair Pereira Rodriguez (from Cruz Azul), Carlos Gerardo Rodriguez (loan from Toluca), Francisco Flores (loan from Cruz Azul)
Players Leaving - Clausura 2014: Miguel Sabah (to Leon), Luis Michel (loan to Saprissa (CRC)), Raul Lopez Gomez (loan to Correcaminos UAT), Marco Fabian (loan to Cruz Azul), Miguel Angel Ponce (loan to Toluca), Hector Reynoso (loan to Morelia), Giovanni Casillas (loan to Chiapas FC), Miguel Basulto (loan to Leones Negros UDG)
Outlook: While their traditional rivals (CluB America) are continuing to look like they may overtake their trophy hall, Chivas has been nothing short of a chaotic mess. A Liguilla run in Clausura 2013 may have prevented Chivas from slipping deeper into the relegation fight in 2014. A core of players including Miguel Angel Ponce, Marco Fabian, and Jorge Enriquez, among others, has not developed in the way Chivas had hoped. The days of Chicharito Hernandez going for the Liga MX scoring title are also long behind. Rafael Marquez Lugo and newly-returning legend Omar Bravo provide serviceable options in front. But Chivas will also need to keep their steel and their nerve defensively--but also their steel when it comes to the direction of the club. The impulsive Vergaras' handling of both the Guadalajara and the Los Angeles based Chivas sides does not give much fan confidence in their club. The Rojiblancos will likely get away with another frustrating season before being placed in the relegation hot seat come 2014-15.