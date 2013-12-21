What's Next For Diego?

Diego's future has been under the spotlight for the past eighteen months. Regardless of transfer windows or not, his future remains uncertain. Whether it was post-succesful loan spell at Atletico Madrid, to being Wolfsburg's stand-out player last term, Diego's future is yet to be resolved. Unfortunate for interested clubs and Wolfsburg.

After a successful loan spell with Atletico Madrid in 2011-12, which included winning the Europa League, Diego returned to Wolfsburg and stayed for the 2012-13. Surprising, in relation to numerous aspects. Firstly, he was an integral figure during his time at the Vincente Calderon. The understanding and link-up play with Falcao proved an absolutely huge part of Atletico's success that season. Diego ultimately pulled the strings and was one of the baby steps of taking Atletico to the next level. Also, manager Diego Simeone adored the Brazilian maestro. He has moved heaven and earth to bring Diego back to Madrid, ultimately proving unsuccessful. Both the manager and player have reiterated their desire to be reunited at some stage again. Nothing has materialised. Negotiations with Diego's current side Wolfsburg have proven to be a battle. Valuations differed and Atletico could not meet Wolfsburg's demand. Outcome? They didn't get their man.

However, that's not to say that they will give up. With Diego entering the final six months of his current deal, this eases the pressure on such a transfer. Tte player is costless to negotiate with other clubs with a view of joining on a costless transfer in the summer. A great chance for Atletico to take Diego back for a reduced fee. It cannot be doubted that Diego has it in his locker to produce the goods at the highest standard. He can, and still will be able to for a good two or three years yet in Europe. More than likely, a return to Spain would probably prove to be Diego's preferred destination, especially as Atletico are on the rise - domestically and in Europe. One aspect of this potential return is the overload on creative sparks within their side. A Diego return would spoil Simeone for choice and give him one huge selection headache, and that's just with; Koke, Arda Turan and potentially Diego Ribas. Frightening.

Unfortunately for Atletico, they will face stern competition for Ribas' signature from various different clubs. A number of sides have been linked with Diego's services in recent months. Those include Lokomotiv Moscow, Fenerbache, Arsenal and Southampton. All of the listed sides could turn Diego's head in one way or another, for sure. Yet Atletico's biggest threat to resign Diego may be outside of Europe, with boyhood club Santos linked with a swoop to bring Diego back to Brazil and ultimately, the club were it all began for Diego. German media outlet WAZ reported the Santos are interested in bringing Diego 'home' and would be willing to wait until the summer, when he will be a costless agent. Although it would be considered a step down from European football for someone on Diego's caliber, it may be his best option after all. For those who are unaware, Diego is desperate to return to the national team set-up. He's yet to receive a call-up from Scolari, despite his form being possibly at it's best since plying his trade in Europe. It's not just a return to the national team for Diego that's important, it's making Scolari's twnety-three man squad for the World Cup in the summer. He's thinking of the big picture, albeit a pipe dream for the Brazilian. Harsh reality for him. However, there's been whispers that if Diego returned to Brazil, his rate of getting a chance could increase. Perhaps so, but it boils down to Diego's decision; is he willing to take the risk? He would be sick to the stomach if he gave up European football to return to Brazil only for it to be a failed move - which sadly, is the foreseeable outcome in this scenario.

Another side is thrown into the mix. That being his current side, Wolfsburg. Klaus Allofs has made no secret of his desire to ensure Diego's future is at Wolfsburg - although it would probably mean that the club benefit from this more than the player himself in the long-term. Yet it's a difficult situation. Allofs, having previously worked with Diego at Werder Bremen, is fully aware of his capabilites. In this situation it's unlikely to count for much. His hands are tied. Ultimately, it seems that Wolfsburg have left it to left to either: a) get Diego to sign a new deal. b) For Wolfsburg to receive a respectable fee for such a player. There's a high chance that neither of these will happen, having delayed their contract talks. A silly move. Presumably, Allofs will have to admit defeat in regards to Diego's deal and move him on. He cannot force the man to sign a new deal, and with Wolfsburg showing they can survive without their star man, it may be worthwhile for Allofs to move Diego on. The sooner it happens, the sooner the club can move on.

It'll be a story that will be occupying a lot of journalism outlets in Germany, and countries were respective teams hae been linked to Diego. The saga have proven to be more like episodes in a television series, with the same stories repeating every six months. That could finally come to an end, should Diego's future be resolved this transfer window.