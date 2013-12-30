Sergio Busquets - The Unsung Hero

Sergio Busquets has established himself as a key man for the Spanish NT and the Catalan side capable of winning 17 titles, including the prestigious World Cup medal, Euro Cup, 2 Champions League medals, 4 La Liga medals, a Copa del Rey, 4 Spanish Super Cups, 2 FIFA Club World Cups and 2 UEFA Super Cups, within just five seasons of his professional debut. On the dull side, Sergio Busquets is still one of the most underrated and unappreciated footballers in the world, loved and hated in equal measure.

Sensational for a 25-year-old.

Segio Busquets was – and still is with Martino – the biggest unsung hero of the famous Pep side. Busquets was raised and born in Barcelona but wasn’t part of La Masia until 2005, where he played at small Catalan side UE Lledia. Busquets was called up to participate with Barcelona B in 2007-08 – coached by then new manager Pep Guardiola – where later Pep unequivocally decided to promote him to the senior team, benching Yaya Toure.

Barcelona enjoy such a majority in possession—an average of 68.9% per game—that perhaps this is a primary reason for the belief that the Spaniard does “nothing”. His tremendous achievements at Barcelona didn’t go unnoticed for a long time as Spain boss Vicente Del Bosque noticed he was the missing puzzle in La Roja’s midfield and unequivocally decided to start him WC games, including the finals. And what was the repercussion? Spain deservedly winning their first WC in the history of the game.

Busquets was crucial in Spain’s early dominance in the final. He was the midfielder with most time on the ball (see the amount of space he is in on the ball below), and retained possession well. VIA ZonalMarking.

When Busquets dominates the ball, it’s inevitable to retain the ball without making any foul. His play attracts a colossal amount of fouls which is an advantage for his team. Moreover, Busquets is one of the best one-touch midfielders in the world. Xavi might be Barcelona’s midfield heartbeat, but the backbone of their midfield is without a doubt Sergio Busquets, who always manages to find quick passes into space, wide openings to the wings and some magical through balls to Messi.

With Martino, Busquets received the license to play much offensive which has made us see his ability to attack directly and his versatility, being involved in manoeuvres when drifting forward.

In Busquets first professional season at Barcelona, he participated in 41 games in total. He had developed dynamic partnerships in the midfieldwhich allowed Xavi and Iniesta to drift much more forward and play more freely. And as we saw the vastly brilliant result, Barcelona went on to complete the most successful season in our over 110 years of history winning a treplet. The question is, did Busuqtes receive the credit he deserved? Surely not.

Here are some quotes from legendary people on the unsung hero:

Del Bosque: “If I was reincarnated as a player, I would like to be like Busquets.”

Xavi 2011: “World Cup and winning 6 titles in a year with Barcelona? It would have never happened if it wasn’t for Busquets. He offers something nobody can.”

Pep Guardiola: “Busquets is the best defensive midfielder in the world. He’s very calm and humble. He’ll make history with Barcelona and the Spanish NT. He’s a tactical genius.”

Cesar Luis Menotti: “The first time I saw Busquets playing, I called my friend surpised and astounded: ‘I saw a player from an extinct species’. An absolute talent. He’s something that we won’t see in many, many years.”

Sergio Busquets is often laughed at for his theatrical dives, but is however an exceptional footballer which was key to Barcelona’s success.

It’s his work behind the scenes for Messi, Iniesta and Xavi perform their magic at the field in the past years. This is why he’s Barcelona’s unsung hero – key for the club and NT success, but it goes unnoticed.

Enjoy him as much as you can, you won’t see a player identical to him in many, many years.