Can Hertha hang on to their Hinrunde form?

Following promotion from the 2.Bundesliga, Hertha were tipped by a lot of people to be one of the relegation candidates in the Bundesliga this term, but they have proved their critics wrong, and even exceeded their own wildest expectations for this season. Many predicted their game against Eintracht Frankfurt, who had done something similar after promotion to what Hertha are doing this season, to pick up the three points. However, Jos Luhukay and his men set about picking apart Eintracht and ended up six-one victors, sending a resounding early message to the rest of the Bundesliga. The side from the capital currently sit in the final European qualification spot, sixth place, after a marvellous Hinrunde campaign and are just five points off of Gladbach in third. While initally their aim my have been to stabilse in their division and avoid the yo-yo tag that could be used to aptly describe them over the past four seasons, they now have realistic ambitions to challenge the top Bundesliga sides, and possibily even push for a Europa League berth. So far, they've put themselves right in the mix, mainly thanks to the goal-scoring exploits of Columbian striker Adrian Ramos, who currently sits atop the scoring charts with eleven goals along with Robert Lewandowski. Ramos has also been tipped as a potential replacement for the Pole, and with him being powerful, pacey, good in the air and on the deck, you can see why Dortmund may be so interested in him.

While Ramos has been grabbing all the headlines, there has been plenty of hard-work done behind the Columbian that has gone with praise, mainly that of Sami Allagui. The Tunisian has scored six times and assisted twice and looks a real threat wherever Luhukay decides to deploy him, the best showing from himself and the team in general have had this year was the final match before the Christmas break, at a packed Westfalenstadion the twenty-seven year old and Hertha set about giving Erik Durm and Borussia Dortmund a headache. Without Thomas Kraft, eighteen year-old Marius Gersbeck made his debut infront of the yellow wall, and following a shakey start and a mistake allowing Marco Reus to open the scoring, Hertha and Gerbeck grew into the own game, with Gersbeck beginning to look very confident and commanding. Their high pressing game paid off when Allagui stole the ball off of Durm, Allagui sent in a beauitful cross for Ramos to level and after setting up the first goal for the aforementioned Ramos, he then dispossessed Marian Sarr to score the winner just before half-time. This doesn't tell the whole story however, as Allagui mad many a menacing run through-out the half, more so than many a previous game, Hertha looked the better side through the game. Nico Schulz and Anis Ben-Hatira have been the two regulars on the left hand side and have been useful more than effect, with either yet to make any real mark on the Bundesliga as of now.

While the tireless work of Hajime Hosagai goes continualy without praise or mention, the Japanese player who operates in a holding role has been vital to Hertha's success, providing a vital shield to their back four, he's been outstanding this season. Whether that be keeping the play ticking overticking over and breaking it up in equal measure, his role is not to be under-estimated, his shrewd acquisition in the Summer bore fruit straight away, as his performance against Frankfurt in that six-one win was masterful and showed how key he would be for the remainder of the season. Without any huge physical ability, he manages to tackle and compete with the best of the players in the league, highlighting this would be how quiet he managed to keep Dortmund's attacking trio during that game. Supported regularly by two loanees, Tolga Cigerci and Per Skjelbred, in the middle of the park, these two help to form a formidable parntership in tandom with Hosagai to allow the players with more flair in the side to operate more freely. Then there is the enigmatic, mecurial Ronny, while he is a hinderance at times for Hertha by slowing the play down and trying the extravagent rather than keeping it simple, his dead-ball ability is second to none in the Berlin side and his experience is a valuable asset also, not forgetting that he was their top scorer last season.

Their defence has also been an integral part of why they are where they are during the break, with Pekarik and Lustenberger being almost ever present this year. With can den Bergh, Langkamp and John Anthony Brooks also providing invaluable contributions, Hertha have the joint fifth best defence in the league along with Borussia Dortmund. With all of the aforementioned being twenty-seven and under, it gives them time to gel as a unit in the Bundesliga and this will most definitely be of benefit in the weeks and months ahead of them. Especially with the centre-backs having their best years ahead of them, they could form a very solid trio to build upon. Fabian Lustenberger has been particularly outstanding, with a 77% win rate in the tackle, winning half of his headers and being a genuine wall in defence, the Swiss has been one of the most impressive defenders in the Hinrunde. Peter Pekarik is another who stands out, not only is he another who is solid defensively, but also adds to the attack, with his partnership with Sami Allagui being extremely impressive, over-lapping him and putting in some fantastic crosses for Ramos has been a feature of his play this season, van den Bergh also does a similar job on the left-wing. Thomas Kraft must also take some credit for the start to the season, the keeper has been solid through-out and pulled off a few very crucial saves, his highlight has to be the fantastic reaction save off of a Stuttgart corner, nonetheless Kraft has done his job well and with confidence which is always a boost to the defenders.

Hertha have as good a chance as any to keep up their current form and go on to challenge those in the top half, especially with this season being so topsy-turvy, anything can happen. Though Europe may be a step to far for the capital's top team, this will give them much encouragment to build upon in future seasons, obviously it will be key that Adrian Ramos stays the remainder of the season and keeps up his fine form, and with Stoke City rumoured to have signed the striker this looks doubtful. While it may be too much this year with Ramos looking likely to move in January, it will be interesting to see the side next year and how Pierre-Michel Lasogga fairs once he returns from his very promising loan at Hamburg.