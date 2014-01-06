Anzhi Makhachkala: Cash and corruption

After establishing just 22 years ago in 1991, the current state of Anzhi Makhachkala is a remarkable achievement. After being purchased in January 2011 by billionaire Suleyman Kerimov, the club has gained sufficient funds to generate big name signings such as Cameroonian hitman Samuel Eto’o from Internazionale and even in the managerial position, experienced Guus Hiddink took charge in February 2012.The club was founded by a man named Magomed-Sultan Magomedov, and took part in it’s first season in the Dagestan League. Then after the dissolution of The Soviet Union the club entered The Russian Second Division in 1992. They eventually gained promotion to the top tier of Russian football in 1999, before facing relegation in 2002. They reached the Russian Cup Final for the first time in their history in 2001, losing to Lokomotiv Moscow on penalties. They returned back to the big time in 2010 and a year later reached a high with huge new investors which offered to back the club’s financial solidarity.

Kerimov was willing to invest $200m into a new club infrastructure and a new stadium that would seat 40,000 spectators. Kerimov again proved to deliver when he instantly signed Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, Jucilei from Corinthians and Boussoufa, a young Moroccan starlet from Belgian side Anderlecht in January 2011. Then in the summer of ’11, more influxes of big names put pen to paper with deals at the club, Hungarian Dzsudzsak, Chelsea left sided player Yuri Zhirkov and Samuel Eto’o, for a club record fee of €28m on a world-record contract of €20.5m annual salary. The respected Guus Hiddink took charge of the club (it didn’t work out in the long term), and Chris Samba from Blackburn Rovers signed for £12m. Again proving the club was heading in a positive direction under Kerimov.The Dagestan Yellows have shown significant signs of improvement in domestic form with their first return to the Russian Premier League in 2010/11 ending in 11th position, 2011/12 they finished an impressive 5th, gaining qualification to the Europa League, a continental tournament, with some of Europe’s finest teams and players. Last season they finished 3rd which was deemed very positive by club officials and fans. In the Europa League they eventually lost out to Newcastle United of the Premier League in the Round of 16. The goal that knocked them out came in the 93rd minute of the Second Leg, by a goal from Senegal international Papiss Cisse at St James’ Park. They also beat Young Boys of Switzerland, Udinese, Liverpool and Hannover along the way to the Round of 16. Indicating that Anzhi were becoming a European footballing power. 15 goals in all competitions by Samuel Eto’o and 9 league goals from the impressive Lacina Traore last season looked to fire Anzhi out of the footballing wilderness and into the European spotlight.

The majority of Anzhi’s support is from the Northern Caucasian region, particularly from the city of Makhachkala, the club also surfaces a number of fan bases from across the province of Dagestan. The club itself is hated by elements of supporters from rivaling Moscow club’s Lokomotiv, CSKA and Dinamo, and of course the big Russian power Zenit St Petersburg, it is understood that this hatred has been developed by the stimulant force of Anzhi’s wealth and North Caucasian identity.Problems with racism are prominently developed in all levels of Russian Football, and it is something that the Russian Football Association are looking to stamp out by the FIFA World Cup in 2018. One of the many examples involving the hooliganism and thuggish behaviour of fans following racial abuse took place during a fierce encounter with close rivals Zenit St Petersburg during the clash in March 2011. The iconic left back Roberto Carlos was targeted by rivaling fans who urged to throw a half-peeled banana towards Carlos. Due to the strong mentality and courageousness of the World Cup winner, he came out and spoke to press and said that he was ‘unfazed’ by the intolerable incident. Another racial incident involving the club was in the 1-0 defeat away to Lokomotiv Moscow in March 2012 when ex-Blackburn centre half Chris Samba said he suffered racial abuse by the home fans. The incident involved shouting of racial abuse and again the use of a banana. With the hooliganism of Football fans in Russia, it is a contributing factor to the corruption of some clubs themselves. Players want to leave the country, players do not want to play Football in the country. It is not a fantastic advert for Russian Football, and especially not for the FIFA World Cup out there in 2018.

The installment and regeneration of Anzhi Makhachkala has in recent months hit a decline, which some say was predicted. On the 22nd July 2013, Guus Hiddink resigned from his job as manager ending an 18 month stint. His newly appointed assistant Rene Meulensteen, was given the nod to take charge as manager. However just 16 days later he was sacked. On the 7th August 2013 Kerimov decided to drastically cut the club’s funds. President Konstantin Remchukov suggested that the club planned a fire sale of players to trim costs. This effectively means that the club are no longer going to have the ability to spend money on buying players with large wages. Samuel Eto’o was sold alongside Brazilian star to Willian to Chelsea, to costless up the wage bill with his extortionate contract being a heavy burden on the clubs finances. Many other players departed the club, such as Oleg Shatov, Lassana Diarra, Vladimir Gabulov, Christopher Samba and Lacina Traoré or in January 2014 signed a 4 1/2 year deal with yet another rich European club who have spent consistently this summer, AS Monaco, could the same happen with the Ligue 1 side? Anzhi currently sit bottom of the Russian Premier League, with no wins, eight draws and eleven losses. This is a huge turn around from ambitions at the club in recent seasons. It goes to show, the money, doesn't always lead to success.