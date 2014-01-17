Domenico Berardi - the 'next Francesco Totti'

Sassuolo starlet Domenico Berardi, dubbed the next Francesco Totti, caught the eye of scouts from clubs across Europe once again last week after putting four-goals past league rivals AC Milan to secure victory for his side.

A game that was so vital for Massimiliano Allegri in his bid for job survival could not have started any better. Robinho and Balotelli scored early on to give Milan a two goal cushion against the newly-promoted side, and the former-European champions were looking comfortable.

Just two minutes after Balotelli’s 13th minute strike, Italian wonderkid Berardi was cool, calm and collected as he took the ball past Christian Abbiati before slotting home into an empty net.

An equaliser soon followed as the 19-year-old stood with his back to goal, swivelled and excellently volleyed – out of the goalkeeper’s reach – into the bottom corner. Berardi completed his hat-trick just before half time as he volleyed past Abbiati, who stood and watched helplessly.

After the break, Milan were not given any time to build up momentum as Berardi reacted quickest to Kurtic’s cross before bagging his fourth goal of the game and wrapping up the three-points - despite Honda's late goal to make it 4-3. He became the second youngest player ever to score four goals in an Italian top-flight league game – and the first teenager since 1931.

This exceptional performance is just one of many for the young forward, who has bagged 11 goals in his 13 league appearances since joining Juventus on a co-ownership basis last September. A hat-trick in the victory over Sampdoria, followed by a last gasp goal to earn a draw against AS Roma a week later, add to the list of top performances from Berardi, who has earned two Man of the Match awards already this season.





After a successful debut season in the Italian second tier, scoring 11 goals in 37 appearances, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus joined a long list of potential suitors hoping to sign the ‘next Totti’. In the end, Juve and Sassuolo thrashed out a deal for 50% of Domenico – in exchange for 23-year-old Luca Marrone (above) [a product of the Turin club’s youth set up].

With the World Cup in Brazil just months away, and the 19-year-old taking Serie A by storm, a potential call up to Cesare Prandelli’s 23-man squad. The future is bright for young Berardi with first-team football at his disposal, at Sassuolo, and the potential of moving back to co-owners Juventus later in his career.