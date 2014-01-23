Copa del Rey: Athletic Bilbao - Atlético Madrid Preview

With Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao set to meet on Thursday, it is clear that if la Colchonero were to stumble against the Basque outfit, it may very well knock the impressive form they have shown so far this season out of kilter.

As both clubs vie for a Champions League place, that only a top four finish in la Liga can promise, the contest at Vicente Calderon promises to be an electrically charged affair with one hoping to derail the form of the other. A win is perhaps more of a necessity for Madrid’s confidence, having fumbled the chance to go top of la Liga, after being held to a 1-1 draw in a turgid encounter with a bullish Sevilla side.

Los Rojiblancos coach Diego Simeone has appeared increasingly animated on the touchline in recent matches and perhaps the pressure of breaking the monopoly of the big two in La Liga is beginning to show on the Argentinian hardman’s demeanour. He will also have much to mull over regarding how to handle Bilbao’s impressive attacking frontline, not least the form of Ibai Gomez, whose prowess in the box enabled Bilbao to sink four into the back of lowly Vallodolid’s net on Monday evening.

With the closing of the January transfer window rapidly approaching, one can’t help but wonder whether this matchup is likely to be more of a perverse shop window for both clubs to entice would be suitors, than the significant Copa del Rey faceoff it actually is.

Manchester United’s interest in Atletico stars Diego Costa and Filipe Luis is well-known and the possibility that this may be the curtain call for the enigmatic pair seem increasingly likely. With speculation rekindling surrounding the future of Ander Herrera, Bilbao’s star midfielder, coach Ernesto Valverde will hope his youthful charges can produce another gritty performance worthy of the talent they undoubtedly possess. If not only to catch the eye of a visiting Premier league scout likely to be in attendance.