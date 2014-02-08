5 positives of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure

Over halfway into Carlo Ancelotti's first season at the helm of Real Madrid, things could hardly be looking much better. This article originally intended to weigh the positives against the negatives, but after further contemplation, it was quite difficult to gather a substantial number of negatives. Aside from the banishment of Isco, there isn’t much to fuss about. The claims of Los Blancos being unable to perform on larger occasions were put to rest after their resounding victory against local neighbors Atlético. The lack of negatives in itself is a great positive for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

1) A Sense of Unity

Last season under Jose Mourinho, the papers depicted the Madrid dressing room as a warzone in the Soviet Russia. Jose Mourinho in this case being Joseph Stalin slowly began to eliminate any who opposed him. Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Pepe were all victims to the oppressive regime of Jose Mourinho. Any altered opinions were suppressed immediately by the Portuguese dictator; the most blatant example was when Pepe was left out of the squad for countless weeks for voicing his opinion on the injustice being committed against Casillas. Of course, the alarmist Spanish media is infamous for its conspiracies. With that being said there is hardly ever smoke without a fire.

Under Carlo Ancelotti things seem to have changed in drastic fashion. The man initially dubbed “The Peacemaker” has lived up to his promise and united the dressing room. Whether it be encouraging team talks or meaningful relationships with the players, whatever Carletto is doing seems to be working. Whether it be reserve goalkeeper Jesús or Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone in the squad looks determined to reach higher heights.

2) Costless Flowing Football

One of the greatest strengths of Jose Mourinho is his ability to develop a strategy ideal for his current team. As we saw in Chelsea’s recent win over Manchester City, the Portuguese tactician is unparalleled in devising a play style suitable for the occasion. In Madrid, Mourinho set up a compact team that was deadly on the counter attack. This focus on hitting on the break often left Real unable to create their own chances. As time went on, teams started to realize that the key to beating Mourinho’s Madrid was neutralizing Xabi Alonso and sitting deep in defense.

Upon his arrival, Ancelotti promised the Madrid faithful “beautiful football”. He remarked that in order to play his style, Madrid must get comfortable at having the ball more. This has seen Real dominate possession for a majority of games. This change of style was evident in the recent Derbi madrilèno, when Real finished the game with an astounding 71% percent of possession. Madrid now looks capable of creating chances on its own rather than waiting for an opportunity on the break.

3) Perfect Rotation

Rotation is somewhat like a balancing act on a tightrope. It’s either perfection or disaster. Carlo Ancelotti has finally decided upon his ideal eleven. In this “ideal” lineup, there are two rotations. The first being between the sticks, with Diego Lopez playing in the league and Iker playing in cup competitions. The second between Arbeloa and Carvajal, who alternate every game. For the most part both these rotations have been excellent. All four players look to be in inspired form, all trying to earn a regular starting spot. Ancelotti has finally achieved the balance he’s been craving since the start of the season.

4) Reinvention of Ángel Di María

Upon the arrival of Gareth Bale, many had predicted Ángel Di Mariía to become yet another victim of Florentino’s spending frenzies. However the Argentine made a bold decision and opted to stay and fight for his place. Now he finds himself an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-3. Ancelotti uses Di María’s pace and energy to press the opposition endlessly. This constant pressure forces the opposition to make errors and allows for the likes of Xabi Alonso and Luka Modric to sweep up and begin counterattacks. When in attack he essentially becomes a LW, which allows Cristiano to move centrally. Carlo Ancelotti has not only resurrected Di Maria’s career but while doing so has achieved a seemingly perfect formation.

5) Jesé and the Cantera

We all know about the sensational Jesé. His rise to prominence has been nothing short of a fairy tale. If you’ve been living under a rock, the best description I could find is courtesy of Miguel Serrano at MARCA: “As powerful as an outboard motor, as cunning as a town planner, as hungry as a waking wolf, as masterful as a Russian chess player, as brazen as Borat, as deadly as a woman scorned, as quick as a politician leaving for his weekend break, an early achiever like Justin Bieber, a total showman; in my opinion, Jesé is a jolly good player.” This rather comical description of the Canary Islander is quite accurate. Carlo Ancelotti’s faith in the youngster has played a large part in his meteoric rise. Coupled with Zidane’s coaching, it seems that Jesé is getting all the attention needed to make constant progress. Ancelotti’s attitude towards Jesé sets a tone for all academy players. It shows Ancelotti’s willingness to give the youth a chance. In his short tenure at the Bernabeu he has already handed out game time to Quinni, Mateos, Llorente, José Rodríguez and Mejías.