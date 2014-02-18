AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid: High flying Atleti travel to Milan

AC Milan host Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash at the San Siro on Wednesday evening. Following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, Clarence Seedorf has seen his new look side progress since appointment, with players regaining confidence in Serie A; results are beginning to match performances. However their opponents Atlético Madrid, are a side who will be fearless yet confident travelling to the Italian capital. Their season so far has been nothing short of impressive, and Diego Simeone's men will look to target vulnerable Milan and take a suitable result back to the Vicente Calderon for the return legs in two weeks time. They arrive as one of only three sides to avoid defeat in the group stages, winning five of their six games en route to the Last 16.

AC Milan could find themselves without club vice-captain Kaka, who has been a key figure in Milan's previous Champions League campaigns in his first spell with the club. Seedorf will also be without midfield duo Riccardo Montolivo and Sulley Muntari through suspension, whilst there is also a question mark hanging over the fitness over Colombian centre back Christian Zapata (thigh). These could prove key absenties in regards to the result on Wednesday evening, with Atleti looking to keep the ball for large spells of the game, and slow down the momentum from the home side. Atletico also have some injuries themselves, the visitors will be without Tiago (wrist), Filipe Luis (groin) and Javi Manquillo (back). Atletico will be poised as favourites to proceed from this tie and in eight matches against La Liga sides, Milan have only won once, a 2-0 victory at this stage of last season's competition against Barcelona, and have lost their last four knockout ties against Spanish opponents.

In form Spanish hitman Diego Costa however refuses to undermine the power of the Rossoneri, he spoke to Marca's website about the Atleti's preperation for this tie. "In order to achieve something positive, we will need to do our best. Milan have a lot of tradition and know how to play these type of games. We will have do a great job against them. We expect a very difficult but beautiful game at the San Siro," Costa here suggesting Atletico would be foolish to take the seven-time European champions lightly. With Simeone set to lock horns again with fromer Midfield rival Clarence Seedorf, we have a very interesting first leg tie in Milan ahead of us, the game expected to be played in a competitve, physical style. Atletico have created a three horse race at the head of La Liga BBVA, tied with Barcelona and Real Madrid on 60 points, something that they can take into Europe with them as a motive.

With AC Milan 31 points off Serie A leaders Juventus and 17 off of Rafa Benitez's Napoli, (who recently inflicted a 3-1 defeat apon Seedorf's men) who are currently occupying the 3rd Champions League Qualification spot in Serie A, it is looking likely that AC will not be competing in their beloved UEFA Champions League next season, something that won't be taken lightly by players nor fans. Therefore Milan have nothing to fear coming into the game, and a home victory would set them up nicely for their trip to the Spanish capital to try and seal qualification into the competitions Quarter Finals. Seedorf will be motivating his players that they can win this tie and give them their previous non existent confidence under Allegri in this competition. Morale is also high on the squad for Wednesday's game as Brazilian ace Kaka tweeted Kaka said: "After the win against Bologna, we are confident and ready for Wednesday."

Predicted Line-ups:

AC Milan (4-2-3-1) - Abbiati, Emanuelson, Bonera, Mexes, Abate, De Jong, Essien, Taarabt, Kaka, Honda, Balotelli.

Atletico Madrid (4-2-2-2) - Courtois, Insua, Godin, Miranda, Juanfran, Gabi, Mario Suarez, Arda Turan, Koke, Diego Costa, Villa.