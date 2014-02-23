Relegation-threatened Rayo succumb to defeat by improved Sevilla

Sevilla, 7 without a win, faced an away trip at Vallecas to face a Rayo side attempting to play their usual slick football style. Unai Emery stated midweek that it isn't necessarily who they beat to end this torrid run, but 'to make sure it happens soon.' However, the hosts also need to bounce back after their poor yet hardly shocking 6-0 loss to Barcelona that leaves them in 19th place.

The game began with both sides struggling to take control of the game. Rayo, as you'd expect, tried to play neat passing football but were halted by the Rojiblancos who attempted to press Rayo incessantly.

Chances were few and far between until Sevilla began to get a foothold in the match. Bacca managed to fire in after a mix up between defender and goalkeeper but the goal was ruled out as Iborra was seen to foul the furious Rubén. And it seemed as so this game wasn't to go the way Emery's side had hoped when Carrico then netted from Fazio's cross only to discover he was offside. Double blow for Sevilla.

HT: Rayo 0-0 Sevilla - Poor from both teams in the first half. Visitors perhaps began to gain control of the match in the final 20 minutes, with Rayo unable to register a single shot but I doubt either side would have been happy at the break.

The first real chance of the half came thereafter as Rakitic combined well with Bacca whose shot stung the palms of Rubén.

Rayo replied with their best passage of play as Falque flicked a ball to Viera in the box but his volley sailed over Sevilla's goal when he really should've taken the lead.

Sevilla capitalised on this as a minute later came the arrival of the first goal. Rakitic's in-swinging cross was met by the head of Coke leaving the Jémez' side rueing their missed opportunity.

An equaliser should have then came about as Longo found himself with a costless header but he nodded straight into the arms of Beto.

Rakitic then nearly sealed the game on the counter but his header was saved expertly by Rubén as chances were arising at both ends.

A sterling chance for the Vallecanos ten minutes from time as Larrivey found space in the penalty area before unleashing a strike towards the top corner but it drifted just wide of its intended target.

The visitors then gave their opponents a chance in the match as Iborra was sent off for two yellows. The second being awarded for time-wasting. Despite the advantage, Rayo couldn't carve out an opener as their dismal run continues whilst Sevilla have ended theirs.

FT: Rayo 0-1 Sevilla - A poor first half was greeted with a much improved second. Both teams with openings but Sevilla were the team who scored theirs, which was relief after having two disallowed goals beforehand. Rayo's woes continue as relegation is certainly on the cards at this time.