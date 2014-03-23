Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona: El Clasico, As We Lived It

Once again, that was incredible. Thanks for staying with us tonight. Check out the homepage in 10 minutes or so for our match report. I've been Harry Robinson (@MrHarryRobinson), goodnight!

Real Madrid have the better goal difference against Atletico Madrid but in Spain at the end of the season, teams on the same points are decided by head-to-head which means Real Madrid lie below Atletico who beat them earlier on. This result tonight means that if all 3 finish on the same points, Real Madrid will finish third.

That result means Atletico Madrid stay on top of the table, that will hurt for Real fans even more. Barcelona stay in third but are now only 1 point off the two Madrid sides. It's exciting. It's La Liga.

FULL-TIME: What a match. Absolutely sensational. The penalties will be the talking points but both teams played brilliantly.

Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona

93' Referee blows his whistle, not for fulltime, for a Madrid costless kick. Last chance saloon for Madrid. Can they get something? No.

92' 1 minute of the 3 added minutes to go, It's been an incredible match, can we have an incredible end?

90' Alvaro Morata is on for Luka Modric. Madrid still want this.

89' Lionel Messi is the first Barcelona player to ever score a hat trick at the Bernabeu. That's the second record he's broken today.

88' Times flown by in all honesty. It's been a fantastic game, not for Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso though. Alonso hasn't lost all season.

87' Just 3 minutes plus added time left. This hasn;t even been a game of two halves, more like a game of 10 sections. Luka Modric is booked for a late tackle on Messi.

That penalty gave Messi his second el clasico hat trick and his 26th career hattrick.

85' Cristiano Ronaldo is booked now. Leaning into Mascherano, and what does Madcherano do? You guessed it, he goes down.

84' Xabi Alonso is booked for complaining. He's been doing it for the past 2 minutes so I guess it's acceptable.

82' GOALLLLLLLLLLL! Messi gets his second hat trick against Real Madrid, the last was on his el clasico debut! Barcelona are back in the title race it seems. Can they hold on?

81' PENALTY! Real Madrid are NOT happy at all. Referee was perfectly placed. Iniesta tries to go trhough Alonso and Pepe and he looks for the foul. And gets it.

80' Mascherano tries his luck on goal, it goes over, and I'm not surprised. He hasn;t scored for 4 years. He hasn;t scored in the league since Liverpool were playing Reading.

79' Javier Mascherano with a silly foul, jumps on top of Ronaldo as they both go for the header. Not quite sure what he was doing there.

78' 12 minutes for Barcelona to win this. Ancelotti won't be too dispirited with a draw, it would still put Madrid into 1st but Barcelona need the win.

76' He' scored a lot of goals but that's a horrible dive from Pedro. Realises he can;t catch up with the ball so jump onto the floor.

75' Cesc Fabregas is the man to go off for Alexis. Barca really going for this.

74' Barcelona need to win this if they're going to win the title. Alexis Sanchez preparing to come on.

As Barcelona play it in the middle, it's time to say how brilliant this game has been. 6 goals, a red card, two penalties. It truly is el clasico.

74' Dani Alves instantly linking up well with Pedro, Barcelona are on top.

73' What a hit from Dani Alves, Barcelona play it around the box, sets up perfectly for Alves and his strike hits right off the post. Cleared by Varane.

69' As I said earlier, Neymar comes off for Pedro. Fresh legs upfront for Barcelona against ten men. I'm scared for Madrid.

Replays of the Barcelona penalty showing slight contact on Neymar's left foot. Very soft but silly from Ramos.

66' We thought it was friendly, it's most definitely not, Sergio Busquests booked for a cynical foul.

65' Karim Benzema looks genuinely hurt at the fact he is being sacrificed for the defender as Varane comes on.

64' GOALLLLL! Silence at the bernabeu as Messi equalises for Barcelona. Two controversial penalties have given both sides their third goals.

On second viewing, Neymar has gone down far too easily. Once more, a controversial penalty.

PENALTY! RED CARD! Neymar goes down on the penalty box, through on goal and Sergio Ramos pulls him down.

61' Real taking control of the game once more. Ronaldo and Di Maria stwitching sides frequently. Brilliant to look.

60' Tata Martino looking at his substitues bench. Neymar hasn;t been at his best tonight and Pedro been playing brilliantly, we may see him come on very soon.

Once he got the opportunity no one was going to stop him. Under enormous pressure, he produces the perfect penalty. Still another 30 minutes to go, I don't think my heart can take it!

54' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! He's scored it. Messi's scored, Ronaldo's scored now. Great penalty, no one was stopping that. Controversial decision though.

PENALTY! Brilliant footwork from Ronaldo puts him past one, and the next trips him up. Outside the box though.

53' Bale tears Barca's defence apart, plays Benzema through and once again, Benzema's shot is saved.

50' Some careless passing from Barcelona has set Real Madrid up for the counter attack twice in 5 minutes now. What's going on?

49' Ooh, Pepe's got a costless kick, he hasn't given away one. Pique leans into Pepe as he looks to head back Xavi's corner.

48' Lovely footwork from Luka Modric sets up the counter attack for Madrid but Ronaldo is bodychecked. Referee plays advantage. Carlo Ancelotti was not happy.

47' Alves cuts in before putting a great ball into the area, no one can meet it though

46' No changes for either side at half time.

46' We're back underway at the Bernabeu!

This is the top 3 would be tonight if the result were to stay the same:

Team Pd GD PTS

1. Real Madrid 29 51 71

2. Atletico Madrid 29 45 70

3. Barcelona 29 59 67

Fantastic first half from Angel Di Maria:

Well, that was an enthralling half. Time to get a cup of tea before what I hope will be another exciting half in 5 minutes!

Half-times stats: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona. Shots: 10-8. Possession: 40%-60%. Key passes: 8-4. Take-ons: 8-8. Tackles won: 7-5. Clearances: 3-3.

46' HALF-TIME: It was the first El Clasico in years that wasn't all about Messi and Ronaldo, but Lionel had something to say about that. What a match. And these teams just won't lie down.

Messi is now the all time top scorer in el clasico, taking over Alfredro Di Stefano

43' Real Madrid trying to keep it like this till half time. Playing it round the back. Boring football from Real Madrid, not something you hear every day.

42' And what had been a friendly encounter, has suddenly turned brutal. While Messi and Neymar celebrate the goal, Fabregas lies on the floor after an encounter with pepe.

41' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! Lionel Messi, just magnificent. What a brilliant goal. He runs round one, plays Neymar through, picks it up off him and smashes it past Lopez.

40' Neymar is starting to make an impact on the game. Causing trouble down the flank. Barcelona starting to get back into this.

34' He's been involved with everything tonight, and now he's been booked. Di Maria gets the first yellow of the night for a cynical challenge.

Tonight, so far, hasn't been the Messi show, or the Ronaldo show, or even the Bale or Neymar show. It's been all about Karim Benzema and Angel Di Maria.

Real Madrid's first goal was a lovely piece of work from Di Maria before Benzema met it brilliantly with his head

28' Despite sitting on the sidelines for a minute or two looking as pale as a ghost, Angel Di Maria has been controlling this entire game. He's sent cross after cross in right onto Benzema's head or right into his path. Brilliant sutff.

26' How this game has changed. It began with Barcelona dominating. Now Benzema has his hat trick chance cleared off the line by Gerard Pique!

24' GOALLLLLLLLLLL! BENZEMAAA GETS HIS SECOND!

20' GOALLLLLLLLLLLL! BENZEMAAAAAAAA! He's missed a few sitters but he's made up for it now! The Frenchman equalises for Madrid!

14' Clinical is one word I wouldn't use to describe this game. Even Lionel Messi has missed a one-on-one chance. There should have been at least 3 goals today!

13' Real Madrid have taken the upper hand since Iniesta's goal, most of the game is being played in Barcelona's half.

11' BENZEMAAA! He's had two easy chances so far and he's missed them both. Madrid should be level!

9' The old guard are taking this game by the scruff of the neck. Andres Iniesta and Xavi have been intrumental so far.

6' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! Andres Iniesta silences the Bernabeu, poor defending from Real Madrid and Iniesta smashes it into the top of the net. Fantastic finish, Lopez had no chance.

5' Real Madrid on the attack this time, but Karim Benzema snatches at it and it remains 0-0.

3' Great counter-attack from Barcelona, Neymar sent trhough, Diego Lopez wins the one-on-one though.

20:00. The 168th El Clasico is underway!

19:59. Outside the Santiago Bernabeu:

19:58. Cristiano Ronaldo's record in El Clasico

Matches Goals Assists Wins Losses Draws 19 12 1 5 8 6

19:58: Messi - Ronaldo? What about Bale - Neymar:

19:55. Messi's record versus Real Madrid:

Matches Goals Assists 25 18 11

19:47. Lionel Messi has scored a goal every 74 minutes so far this season. We're likely to see the Argentinian score today.

19:40. The Santiago Bernabeu is rocking, you know what that means... it's el clasico time.

19:30. Just 30 minutes to go....

19:13. Cristiano Ronaldo has 25 La Liga goals this season, the same as Lionel Messi and Neymar combined.

19:10. Meanwhile, the Catalonia club lie 4 points behind Carlo Anclotti's side. If Madrdi win today, they go top of the league, if Barcelona win today, they stay right where they are in third place.

19:09. Barcelona have only won 1 of the last 6 meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona. That was this season at the Nou Camp.

19:00. Back in October, Gareth Bale wasn't playing so well. Now, he's on fire though. The Welshman has created 21 goals in 20 La Liga appearances.

18:59. Real Madrid line-up: Lopez; Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Xabi, ModriÄ‡, Di Maria; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

18:58. All the big guns are starting for Barcelona. When Barcelona won in October at the Camp Nou, Neymar wasn't in the groove as such. Now though, the Brazilian has 7 goals and 8 assists in 15 starts.

18:57. Barcelona start like this: Valdés; Alves, Piqué, Mascherano, Alba; Xavi, Busquets, Cesc; Neymar, Messi, Iniesta.

18:57. The team news is out.....