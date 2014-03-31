Josip Drmić: The story so far

Since signing for Nürnberg last summer, Josip Drmić’s stock has risen around Europe. After a slow start to life in Bavaria, Drmić has scored 10 goals since the Bundesliga’s restart and has attracted notable interest from Arsenal. Here’s the story of the Swiss-Croat striker.

Where it all began

Drmić was born and raised in Freienbach, Switzerland, a small town in the Höfe district in the canton of Schwyz, to Croatian immigrant parents. At nine-years old he signed for his local side, FC Zürich, and rose up the youth ranks of the Raiffeisen Super League team.

FC Zürich

In 2009, he began playing for FC Zürich’s second team in the Swiss third division, where he scored 13 goals in 23 matches, making his debut for the first team in February of the same season. He made three more first team appearances, failing to score in each of them. However, he was able to make his Swiss U19’s debut the next month.

In the following season, he failed to score in seven first-team games, but was able to establish himself in the Swiss U19 squad as he scored 6 goals in as many games. His breakthrough in club football came the following season, when he finally scored a first-team goal against Luzern in February of the 2011/2012 season. He was able to add another to his tally before scoring a wonderful hat-trick in the final game of the season against FC Thun.

2012 Olympics

Following his end of season form with FC Zürich, Drmić earned himself a call-up to the Switzerland Olympic football squad for London 2012. He travelled with his now Bundesliga opponents Diego Benaglio and Ricardo Rodriquez and despite only playing fifty minutes combined in defeats against South Korea and Mexico, Drmić was able to experience football outside of his native Switzerland for the first time.

His last Zürich hoorah

Still only nineteen, Drmić returned home and became FC Zürich’s main striker, having the best season of his career in Switzerland. He scored 13 goals and assisted 6 in 31 league appearances, adding 4 more in the Swiss Cup. Having impressed in the Swiss league, Switzerland manager Ottmar Hitzfeld gave Drmić his first call-up to the Swiss senior team. He came on in added time vs. Albania in a 2-0 win in Switzerland’s successful World Cup qualification.

Nürnberg move

In the summer of 2013, 1. FC Nürnberg made an offer to FC Zürich that they couldn’t refuse. Drmić was off to the Bundesliga on a four-year deal for €2.2m. Drmić’s move went under the radar in Germany and around Europe, with 1. FC Nürnberg not being the most well-known of side’s. Drmić was signed as the second-striker option for Der Club as Daniel Ginczek was brought in from Borussia Dortmund.

Taking his chance

With Ginczek starting the season for Der Club, Drmić was still biding his time for a chance to impress in the Bundesliga. He scored his first goal for the Franconians in a 2-2 draw with Hertha BSC and bagged an assist in the game vs. Hoffeneheim. Ginczek then suffered a fractured toe and Drmić was given his chance up-front. He ended the Hinrunde with 6 goals and kept his place as the starting striker for what has been a memorable second half of the season.

The Rückrunde

The second half of the Bundesliga season couldn’t have started any better for Drmić as he bagged braces against Hertha and Hoffeneheim in Nürnberg’s first two wins of the season. His goalscoring continued against Augsburg and his creative side was on show with two assists vs. Braunschweig to help Der Club to 4 victories in 5 games. He’s scored 10 goals in the 11 games of the Rückrunde so far, with an especially good goal coming against Frankfurt where he brought a long-ball down with his right-foot, on the run, before lacing the ball into the far top corner with his left.

Switzerland-Croatia

Midway through the Rückrunde, Drmić was called up to the Swiss squad again in a dream game for the striker. With Croatian parents, Drmić always had the option to play for Croatia, but chose his native Switzerland from an early age. He started the game with his family in the stands and played what he has called "the best 45 minutes of my life.” He scored twice in the opening half in a 2-2 draw which has almost certified his place in the Switzerland World Cup squad.

Arsenal interest

With his goal-scoring continuing, plenty of rumours have circulated of a possible move to the Premier League with Arsenal, for Drmić. When asked about the rumours, Drmić said it would be a dream to play in the Premier League, but the rumours have gone slightly out-of-control in recent days.

On Sunday, German legend Lothar Matthäus (now a Sky reporter) said that Drmić’s partner had been seen in London looking for a flat after a deal was close to being agreed between the two clubs. Now this story would be believable, if in fact Drmić had a partner, which he revealed he does not have, just after. Yesterday evening, Matthäus told The Sun’s German equivalent, Bild, that Drmić would be joining Arsenal in a deal worth €9.7m. Matthäus has continued to express how he was correct with the Lewandowski-Bayern deal and the still yet-to-be confirmed deal of Adrián Ramos to Dortmund. He believes he will be right again with this deal. Let’s just wait and see, shall we?

Since the interest has arisen, so have details of Drmić’s 1. FC Nürnberg contract. If Nürnberg were to be relegated from the Bundesliga this season (which is still as possibility) Drmić would be able to leave Der Club for €3.5m. It seems inconceivable that he wouldn’t be snapped up for that small a price.

At just twenty-one, Drmić is a fantastic prospect in European football. A two-footed striker with the pace to match his exquisite technique, Drmić has plenty of time and ability to improve and adapt his style to almost any side. He hasn’t been able to prove his aerial ability so far this season, but at 5/11, his height wouldn’t be a problem when challenging aerial deliveries. With not much better or matching ability around him at Nürnberg, his 3 assists are actually worth an applause, almost. Aswell as being able to play as a lone striker, Drmić began the season as a winger/wide-forward.

Despite Nürnberg’s desire to keep Drmić if they do survive the Bundesliga relegation battle, it looks as if he’ll be at a new club for a second season in a row next season. Nürnberg officials have said they will keep him if they stay up, but much like when they signed the striker from FC Zürich, Nürnberg are likely to receive an offer that they won’t be able to turn down. With a place on Switzerland’s World Cup plane all but booked, the stage is set for Drmić to show his talents to potential suitors on the biggest stage of them all.