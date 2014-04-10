Gundogan to miss FIFA World Cup

Borrusia Dortmund midfielder llkay Gundogan is ruled out of the summer's FIFA World Cup due to a back injury that effected his season.

The club's coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will miss the rest of the season and his World Cup campaign with Germany.

Ilkay will not play at the World Cup. It is very hard for him to deal with. His back is better, it is all good, but it takes time to recover completely. We just have to wait.

Gundogan picked up his injury in August and was expected to miss a couple of weeks but the affliction remained throughout the season. He will now focus on returning by Dortmund's pre-season despite his future is in specultation.

The 23-year old German international has been linked with a move away from the Westfalenstadion with links to Manchester United and several other clubs. This summer may be the chance for him to decide his future.

The former Nürnberg player joined Borussia Dortmund in 2011 becoming an essential piece to the club's recent success.