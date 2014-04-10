Valencia wait for a miracle

If something can go wrong, it will. Murphy’s Law would perfectly define the living hell that Valencia’s fans underwent in the first leg. Even though the Swiss team could not turn their stadium into a fortress, as they usually do, as game was played behind closed doors because of the suspension by UEFA. What Pizzi’s squad endured was a football catastrophe at all possible levels. Everything was in their favour. Basel was, undoubtedly, the easiest rival to overcome of all which had gone through to quarter finals. They were compelled to play the first leg in an empty home and, as if that was not bad enough, Valencia was obliged to get a good result, as Europe League was the only possibility left to play around Europe next season. There was little chance something went wrong. But it did.

The first half was terrible for the “ché” team. The Swiss stood out on the pitch, while Valencia players were not reproduce any type of style of play. Only Fede could break, with individual efforts, through total control exhibited by Yakin’s men. After the interval, with 2-0 down, there was timid improvement, but not enough to score; rather the opposite, as a third goal was put in place in a counterattack as the game turn to its end. Such a hard blow for the guys in black and white, who acknowledged that late goal by Basel as a sign of nearly certain elimination. Valencia will have to fight to the last breath and beyond to try and turn the tables.

Appealing to feat

There is no other option. Apart from the poor first leg, Pizzi’s team occupies a minor position on La Liga table. Stuck in 8th place, with an eight-point gap from 7th, only 18 points to go and Levante and Espanyol looking threatening just one point behind. Therefore, “ché” performance this season can be described as mediocre. Despite a poor start, the dreamt comeback has not rendered as much as it could be expected from last season’s. Homework has not been done and now, what was sown starts to be harvested.

Valencia still wanders around in domestic competition and everything points towards waving goodbye to the Europe train. Elimination in Europe League would not just be a farewell to present campaign, but also a serious financial beat to the club’s safe, as Valencia would not play in Europe next season. It is not all about the money, but also about the game: fans’ support facing a season without taking part in Europe would be considerably affected.

Searching for the semifinals again

Basel is more than halfway through Europe League semifinals, a round they reached for last season, got off by Chelsea, which ended up winning the EL. They will intend to do that again and frankly, the odds are in their favour. Superiority by Yakin’s men in the first game, despite injuries and absence of fans, places them nearer to the target than Valencia is.

Reality is that Basel has achieved much more merits to be in next round’s draw. The scoreboard gives them an advantage and for sure they will take it. Yakin is aware that Valencia must take the plunge to an offensive from the disfavourable score, so a smart strategy of counterattack could cause some occasions for Basel, crushing any option for Valencia.

#reAMUNTada

This hashtag (a pun mixing the Spanish word for comeback “remontada” and “Amunt”, the main cheer which identifies Valencia’s fans) has been transmitted over social networks to encourage their supporters, so that they inspire the team in difficulty. However, the fans have different thoughts. On the one hand, those who do not believe in a comeback at all. The weak frame of mind of the team, together with a poor score sheet, lack of ideas and even a kind of extreme apathy, discourages the fans from believing in such a deed. Furthermore, the controversial process of sale the club is absorbed by represents already quite a distraction to be worrying about supporting a team which, according to some opinions, is not worthy of that attention.

On the other hand, last and in fact least, the unconditional ones who believe it is achievable. Valencia has been much superior to Basel over time and, even though past is worthless right now, traditional “ché” vintage may carry some weight to the duel’s outcome. Nevertheless, a single goal by Basel would leave the local team practically eliminated, as they would have to score at least five goals to go through.

A team torn apart

This is the image that Pizzi’s group is showing right now. It is a squad with few ideas, pitiable style, where the players seem not to do their best during the matches. Even the Argentinian manager recognised during press conference feeling ashamed of the performance of his players in the first 45 minutes back in Switzerland and, despite the improvement after the interval, the scarce effectiveness of the strikers was not benefit at all for the Spanish team. Recent draw at Valladolid was not a good example either, for encouraging both the fans and the players of a comeback being possible.

However, within the changing room’s walls every single chat is about going through to the next round. The players are the first ones willing to redeem themselves from the bad image of the last few matches, and also to try to win the fans back. The fans are burnt-out from so many disappointment, but still willing to forgive the team if they complete the comeback, or to condemn them if they cannot so do.

