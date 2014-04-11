Chelsea, Simeone’s masterpiece

Diego Pablo Simeone has progressed a lot as a coach in the two years he has been sitting on Atlético’s bench. To create an idea, to grow a collectivity, to handle a group guided by compromise, sacrifice, hard work and passion; values they show every time they put on the jersey in white and red. The Argentinian arrived to the capital on Christmas 2011 after Gregorio Manzano abandoned a hopeless, worn-out team, who were eliminated from the Copa by Albacete, which dwells in the Spanish equivalent to League One. Eversince, a different team arose. A team struggling to play the Champions League final.

The draw has provided Atlético and Chelsea will challenge each other in the semifinals. The “rojiblancos” contested Mou’s current club on three occasions. The first one: October 2009, Chelsea crushed Atlético 4-0 in the CL group. Then, Agüero’s duo gave Atlético a draw at Vicente Calderón. The last one, Europe Super Cup at Monaco, a convincing win for Atlético (1-4), with a hat-trick by Radamel Falcao.

This match gave Atlético de Madrid the cup, and also provided the best possible memories for Simeone. Destiny has set “Cholo” in the way of Chelsea one more time. He submitted and swept the Blues aside back in Monaco: “the Super Cup game versus Chelsea was the sweetest moment of my career as a coach”, recognised Simeone in an interview with “Olé”.

The genius strategy had a secret ingredient, slowly cooked during the week before. Simeone made up his mind about strengthening the midfield and entrust Falcao in the attack, messing with Ivanovic and David Luiz. “We got it right with five in the middle. That game was the best as a coach”, reflected Simeone. “The team solved a tough one against a powerful rival. What I feel more happy about is tomorrow there’ll be crowds of fans in an Atlético jersey”, he added at the press conference after winning the cup.

Diego Pablo Simeone has an extended career on the bench. He made his debut in February 25th 2006, in Racing de Avellaneda. He faced Independiente, at the Clasico of Avellaneda. “Cholo” started on the wrong foot, losing 0-2, both by Agüero, just three months before he passed to Atlético.