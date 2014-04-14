Real Madrid's striker options for next season

Five months ago, it seemed that a bounty had been placed on the head of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was booed by the Bernabeu faithful, persecuted by the Spanish media and laughed upon in France. It wasn't long before Madridistas began demanding a new striker. Signs began appearing around the Bernabeu, asking for Aguero, Falcao and Suarez. Ancelotti and Perez however, stuck to their initial decision and didn't dip into their wallet during the winter. Their confidence in Benzema, proved to reap success as the Frenchman looks to have finally found his feet. The former Lyon man is now the fourth highest scorer in Primera División, only behind Cristiano, Messi and Costa.

While Benzema's future as a Blanco looks settled, Real Madrid still have to deal with their secondary striker Alvaro Morata. With his contract set to expire in 2015, rumors are beginning to spread that Real Madrid has slapped a €25 million price tag on their prized starlet. Pertaining to tradition, it is likely that any possible sale would surely be accompanied by a buy-back clause. A year or two outside Spain could surely help develop Morata in the same way it helped Carvajal. If the 21 year old is to leave the Spanish capital this summer, here are some possible options for Los Blancos.

1) Isco as a False Nine

More often than not, Ancelotti's decision to swap to a 4-3-3 has been largely successful. The change of system was implemented to offer more midfield balance. The new formation however has left one player in particular out in the cold. After making a sensational start to his Real Madrid career, Isco has been forced to settle for a place on the bench. He's been tried as a false nine as well as a holding midfielder but we all know that his true potential lies as a traditional media-punta (attacking midfielder). For the most part he's played relatively well in these new positions but not enough to warrant a starting role. His most notable appearance as a false nine was in the second half of in the Copa Del Rey semi-final against Atletico. His quick passing and agile movement was a fresh change from the at times sluggish Benzema. Despite the fact that he failed to find the net, he proved himself as a legitimate contender for the number nine role.

2) Dip Into The Cantera

During the summer many fans were excited at the prospect of the idea of Real actually using academy players instead of shipping them out. If the summer transfer window is anything to go by, it seems that Florentino has finally realized the potential that lies within the walls of La Fabrica. So why not keep this trend going, and once again promote from within. Luckily there happens to be a striker in scintillating form in Castilla and his name happens to be Raúl. Raúl de Tomás is a 19 year old energetic striker known for his speed and goal scoring ability. In 2011-12 he scored 31 times for Juvenil A and this year he's leading the Castilla attack with 7 goals. If Morata does leave, De Tomás would make an excellent deputy for Karim Benzema.

3) Big Name Signing

Despite being the least likely of the three options, it might become a more realistic option if Madrid falters in their quest for silverware. Karim Benzema has benefited from becoming the sole striker in Ancelotti's side. Although many still believe a team like Real Madrid deserves someone of a higher standard. Benzema isn't as easy on the eye as Suarez or Aguero but he's the perfect striker for Real Madrid. His movement creates more space for players like Cristiano and Bale, which allows Los Merengeus to play the way they play. He often calls himself a "9.5". Despite having qualities of a traditional number nine, Benzema also has the ability to drop deep and create. Although his contribution might always not be noted, he plays a vital part in this Madrid team. Buying any top striker would cost Madrid at least €50 million. An investment that might not entail the results demanded by the Madradismo.With the two high voltage personalities of Bale and Ronaldo, there needs to be a calming presence to restore some balance. Do we really want a player like Suarez in a team that already oozes of ego? Despite all of these factors, a big name signing is always a possibility considering the fact that Mr. Perez is still in office.