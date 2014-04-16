Barcelona - Real Madrid Live and Score Commentary of Copa del Rey Final 2014
22:34. A moment of genius from Gareth Bale proved to be the difference in a fantastic Copa Del Rey final. Thank you for following VAVEL UK's live coverage of Real Madrid - Barcelona. Stay tuned for the review of the game which will be up soon!

22:30. The Real Madrid players are receiving their minature trophies

22:29. Bale's winner: