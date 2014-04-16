Barcelona - Real Madrid Live and Score Commentary of Copa del Rey Final 2014

22:34. A moment of genius from Gareth Bale proved to be the difference in a fantastic Copa Del Rey final. Thank you for following VAVEL UK's live coverage of Real Madrid - Barcelona. Stay tuned for the review of the game which will be up soon!

22:30. The Real Madrid players are receiving their minature trophies

22:29. Bale's winner:

22:27. It seems very likely that Tata Martino will not be the Barcelona manager after this season.

22:26. A dejected Barca team walk up La Mestalla steps to receive their runners up medals.

22:25. Real Madrid were the better side over the 90 minutes, but Barcelona had chances at the end of the game, and Neymar should have scored in the 89th minute.

22:21. Gareth Bale is the hero on the night; his fantastic solo effort proved to be the difference on the night.

Real Madrid have won the Copa del Rey!!!!!!

92' Backs to the walls for Real Madrid now! Barca are pouring everyone forward!

90' Three minutes to be added on.

89' Neymar hits the post! The Brazilian finds himself one-on-one with Casillas but toe pokes the ball off the post!

85' The winger gets the ball on the half way line, and flicks the ball past Bartra. The Barca centre back looked to have fouled Bale, however the Welshman stayed on his feet and proceeded into the penalty area where prods the ball through Pinto's legs. Outstanding play!

85' What a goal!!!!!!!!!!! Bale with a wonder goal!!!!!

83' A quick break from Madrid leads to an effort on goal from Di Maria which goes well over the crossbar. With overlapping runners however, the Argentine probably should have fed one of his teammates.

81' Modric goes close! The Croation brushes Sergio Busquets aside before unleashing a wonderful long range effort on goal, which clips the bottom of the post.

80' Barcelona look the most likely to snatch a winner in the final ten minutes.

78' Messi beats two midfielders before playing a clever ball out wide to Alves. The subsequent low cross however, is just out of the reach of Neymar at the back post.

74' Barcelona have been much better going forward in the second half, but have still looked susceptible to the counter attack.

71' It's all happening now! Gareth Bale sees his effort from the left of the penalty area palmed clear by Pinto.

69' Xavi curls the ball into the danger area from a corner kick, and Barta rises highest to head the ball into the top corner! Brilliant header!

69' Goal!!!!! Barcelona draw level!!!

68' Disallowed goal! Pinto finds himself under the ball from a corner kick, and after a header back into the danger area, Bale finds the back of the net. However it is ruled out for offside.

66' Great save from Pinto! Benzema attempts to find the near post with a low effort but the Barca keeper is on hand to punch the ball away.

65' Good effort from Bartra! The young central defender unleashes a swirling effort from 25 yards which Iker Casillas has to palm clear of danger.

63' Alonso shoots from long range, however his shot flies harmlessly over the crossbar.

62' A good header from Benzema following an Isco corner is well gathered by Pinto.

60' Pedro will inject some much needed pace into the Barcelona attack. Can he make the difference?

59' Barcelona sub: Pedro on for Fabergas.

57' Fabergas goes down under a challenge from Sergio Ramos, but the referee wave play on!

53' Great effort! Gareth Bale has another effort on goal, however his powerful 20 yard volley goes just over the bar. The former Spur man has been very lively tonight.

52' Barcelona are in dire need of a change up front, they are lacking urgency when going forward. Pedro or Alexis may be brought on soon by Martino.

49' Messi's costless kick goes well over the crossbar. The number ten has been very quiet so far.

48' Brilliant from Bale! The Madrid winger drifts past two defenders on the right flank, however his effort on goal goes the wrong side of the post.

47' Neither have made any changes for the second half.

We're underway for the second half!

21:31. Di Maria's goal:

21:26. Dani Alves tracking Isco (Dani Mullor - VAVEL):

21:25. Angel Di Maria celebrating his goal (Dani Mullor - VAVEL):

21:22. Ancelotti has set up Real Madrid perfectly tonight, they have capitlised well on Barca's defensive issues tonight and have threatened everytime they have had the ball in the final third.

21:20. The Barcelona faithful looked rather bemused at the end of the first half. It is clear that Martino will have to make a few changes soon in order to level the game.

Half Time: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Barcelona

44' Benzema strikes the ball first time from a Di Maria cross, however he scuffs his effort and it rolls harmlessly wide.

41' Just wide from Messi! His first shot on goal comes from a poor attempted clearance from Sergio Ramos, however is rolls just wide of Casillas' post.

39' A corner from Xavi is well cleared at the near post by Sergio Ramos.

37' The game is very stretched at the end of this half, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona looking threatening in the final third!

35' Chance! Real Madrid catch Barca on the break again! Bale drags the ball back to Isco on the penalty area afer a quick break from midfield, however, Alba is on hand to block the Spanish international's side footed effort.

34' All Barca at the moment, Real Madrid have, so far, however, coped well with the pressure.

30' The full backs have been very prominent in all of Barcelona's most potent attacks. Both Alves and Alba could be the key to Martino's side getting back into the game.

26' Xavi tries an effort from just outside the penalty area, however it flies high over the crossbar.

25' Barca are controlling the possession now, but they need to find Messi and Iniesta in the attacking third on a more regular basis.

23' Chance! A fantastic cross from Dani Alves is met at the back post by Jordi Alba, who fails to get the appropriate power on his header to really trouble Iker Casillas.

21' Great ball! Iniesta feeds the ball through to Fabergas on the left flank, but subsequent low cross just out of the reach of Neymar at the back post.

20' Real Madrid are moving the ball around very well in the early stages.

18' Both Neymar and Pepe were booked for the incident.

16' Neymar is seemingly pulled back in the penalty area, but after the referee waves the Brazilian's penalty claims away, the youngster pushes his head toward Coentrao's.

14' Real Madrid will be hoping to maintain their incredible defensive form in the Copa del Rey. They have yet to concede a single goal in the competition.

10' Outstanding play from Los Blancos! The ball is moved quickly up field by Bale and Benzema, before Di Maria latches onto the ball and proceeds into the penalty area. His low shot on goal rolls into the bottom corner, despite Pinto getting a strong hand on the ball!

10' Goal!!!!!!!! Di Maria gives Real Madrid the lead!!!!!

6' Another chance for Bale! This time the former Spurs man finds himself in the centre forward position. His turn inside the penalty area created a yard, however his shot is deflected off the leg of Bartra and wide of the post.

5' Chance! After a wonderful slide through between full back and centre back from Isco, Gareth Bale bursts into the penalty and unleashes a venomous low effort on goal. His shot however, is dragged just wide of the post.

4' Neymar is starting on the right of the Barcelona attacking trio.

3' Isco is given the first booking of the game for a late challenge on Neymar.

We're underway at La Mestalla!

20:28. Both side's have made four changes to their starting XI's.

20:26. The teams have emerged from the tunnel! A packed house at La Mestalla!

20:25. Five minutes to kick off, just enough time for you all to read Azlam Azeem's preview of tonight's final

20:16. Tonight's game is important for both sidesfor contrasting reasons: Real Madrid are in the hunt for the treble, while Barcelona are looking to recover from a very disappointing run of results.

20:08. Cesc Fabergas is currently on a run of 13 games without scoring or creating a goal. Tonight's Clasico could be a crucial game in his Barcelona career.

20:00. We're just 30 minutes away from kick off at La Mestalla! Who do think will lift the Copa del Rey trophy tonight?

19:56. King Juan Carlos of Spain arriving for the Copa del Rey final (image from @ChurchOfFutbol):

19:53. Fans of the respective club who were not fortunate enough to get a ticket for the game, will look the game in "fan zones" in Valencia:

19:44. Real Madrid have named a very strong line up tonight, but a lot will depend on how Gareth Bale performs. Will he flatter to deceive in El Clasico once again?

19:41. Despite not training with the first team squad today, Bartra will start. Barca's lack of fully fit defenders tonight may prove decisive.

19:34. Barcelona starting XI: Pinto, Alves, Bartra, Mascherano, Alba, Sergio, Xavi, Cesc, Messi, Neymar and Iniesta.

19:32. Real Madrid starting XI: Casillas, Carvajal, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Coentrao, Xabi Alonso, Modric, Isco, Di Maria, Benzema and Bale.

19:25. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo today, Johan Cruyff has stated that he believes that Barcelona should attempt to bring former manager, Pep Guardiola, back to the Camp Nou

19:18. The Los Blancos faithful are out in numbers in the streets of Valencia:

19:14. Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the most successful sides in Copa del Rey history. Barca have won the King's Cup a record 26 times; while Real Madrid are third on the all time list with 18 titles to their name.

19:10. The referee for tonight's game will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who will likely allow the game to flow well throughout.

19:09. Here is the famous La Mestalla this evening:

19:04. Former Barcelona coach, Cesar Luis Menotti, stated that Barca star, Lionel Messi, seems to be suffering from mental fatigue: " I don't think he is clear in the mind. "I've seen more mental fatigue than physical. It's normal when there are a lot of games and he has many obligations. Maybe a couple of days rest would help him recompose his head and be the best in the world again."

19:02. Real Madrid club captain, Iker Casillas, has told the press that anything could happen in tonight's final: “Personally I’m not thinking about Barcelona’s last week at all, regarding their defeats in the Champions League and La Liga. It’s different for the two teams, anything can happen in a final. Now they have two competitions to play for. One will be difficult for them to win and the other is this final. We need to forget about the past and concentrate on this Final. The team is prepared.”

19:00. Speaking in Barcelona's pre-match press conference, Andres Iniesta has insisted that his team still have a desire to win: It’s a trophy, a final, and it’s about the joy for our fans and for ourselves and the feeling of winning this trophy. The feeling of winning a trophy doesn’t change. It’s a final and the desire to lift the Cup and make your fans happy is priceless however many you’ve won.”

18.58. The venue for tonight's game is Valencia's La Mestalla, which has a capacity of 55 000:

18:56. Adriano is set to start alongside Javier Mascherano in the centre of the Barcelona defence.

18:55. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for selection tonight, as his knee and thigh muscle problems have persisted.

18:52. If Barcelona are to lift the Copa del Rey trophy tonight, Lionel Messi will have to continue his form against Real Madrid. In the last meeting between the two sides, Messi once again proved to be the difference, as his hat trick secured a crucial 4-3 victory at the Bernabeu. The number ten is notorious for his big game exploits, and tonight he may spur Barca onto victory.

18:50. Real Madrid will be without the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo tonight, therefore Ancelotti will be hoping that Gareth Bale can provide his side with a creative spark. Despite the former Spurs player's impressive form in La Liga this season, he has flattered to deceive in his previous two El Clasicos. He will undoubtedly be looking to prove his worth to the Madrid faithful tonight.

18:47. Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has told the press that his side intend to not make the mistakes which cost them in previous meetings between the two sides: "We played well at the Bernabeu, but we made mistakes. Barcelona had more possession in the last few meetings. We have to stop them doing that in order to win. We've worked hard to try to avoid the mistakes we made at the Bernabeu. We will try to play our own style and identity."

18:45. Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Tata Martino told the press that his side will use the last two El Clasico's as reasons to believe they can lift the trophy: "We should use the memories of the past two Clasicos in our favour. From beginning to end, we learned how to suffer in those games. We have to recreate those moments tonight. We are a very straightforward team: if we play well, we win."

18:43. The last time these two sides met in the Copa del Rey final, an extra time Cristiano Ronaldo header gave Real Madrid a 1-0 victory in 2011:

18:41. It is difficult to choose a favourite for this final, as in El Clasico, the form book does not matter. It is arguably a more important game for Barcelona, as their whole season hinges on this meeting, this may give Barca the edge on the night.

18:40. Both teams have shown their fragilities over the past number of weeks. Barcelona's defence has been incredibly poor recently, while the like of Messi and Neymar have struggled to find the back of the net. Real Madrid, most notably in the Champions League second leg at Borussia Dortmund, showed their defensive frailties also, and made explicit their own vulnerability to high pressing teams.

18:36. Despite a poor performance, Real Madrid held onto a 3-2 aggregate scoreline over Borussia Dortmund to book a Champions League semi final meeting with Bayern Munich. The capital club also kept the pressure on Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table with a 4-0 victory over Almeria.

18:35. Barcelona come into this game on the back of a number of disappointing results. Knocked of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in the quarter final stage last week, Tata Martino's men were also beaten 1-0 by Granada at the weekend.

18:32. Real Madrid have impressed in the Copa del Rey this season, comfortably brushing city rivals, Atletico Madrid, aside with a 5-0 aggregate victory in the semi final. Barcelona on the otherhand, dispatched Real Sociedad 3-1 on aggregate, courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and an own goal from goalkeeper, Eñaut Zubikarai.

18:30. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, in the 2014 Copa del Rey final. Tonight's game take place in La Mestalla, Valencia.